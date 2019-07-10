'TIDAL X Festival Season' Brings a Slate of Exclusive Concert Livestreams to TIDAL

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global music and entertainment streaming platform, TIDAL, is announcing a slate of summer festivals to be exclusively livestreamed on the platform. 'TIDAL X Festival' Season celebrate this summer's hottest festival lineups with livestreams of Greatest Day Ever (7/13-14 in Brooklyn), 88rising's Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival (8/17 in LA), Made in America (8/31-9/1 in Philadelphia), and Lil Weezyana Fest (9/7 in New Orleans). TIDAL members across the globe will be able to participate in this season's highly anticipated music performances directly from their devices.

TIDAL is kicking off summer festival season with the Greatest Day Ever live from Brooklyn, NY. The upcoming livestream with feature performances from Carnage, Cashmere Cat, Pusha T, Bas and more. Learn more here TIDAL.com/FestivalSeason.

The extensive list of concert livestreams will give wider audiences front row access to their favorite artists. These seasonal offerings add to the growing list of exclusive festival content that TIDAL offers – cementing the platform as a premium destination for fans to connect with their favorite musicians.

TIDAL is a pioneer in giving its subscribers exclusive premier access to high-profile music, videos, original content, livestreams, tickets, merchandise and live experiences fans cannot find anywhere else.

Check TIDAL.com/FestivalSeason for more info throughout the summer!

About TIDAL

TIDAL is an artist-owned global music and entertainment platform that brings artists and fans closer together through unique original content and exclusive events. Available in 53 countries, the streaming service has more than 60 million songs and 250,000 high quality videos in its catalog along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. With the commitment of its owners to create a more sustainable model for the music industry, TIDAL is available in premium and HiFi tiers—which includes Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings.

