TIDAL X The Lost Tapes 2 Exclusive Live Interview With Nas

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of releasing the sequel to his 2002 The Lost Tapes album, Nas, is partnering with TIDAL for an intimate conversation. Tonight, Friday, July 19, the rapper will sit down with TIDAL to talk all things The Lost Tapes 2 which features productions from the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell, Swizz Beatz and more.

The must-see interview will be exclusively livestreamed on TIDAL from Sweet Chick in Brooklyn, NY for fans around the world. TIDAL is also inviting top streamers from the New York area to attend the event.

Beginning at 6PM ET, fans will be able to tune into the livestream on TIDAL.com/Nas. Media can embed the livestream using this code: http://tdl.sh/TIDALXNAS

The livestreamed interview adds to the growing list of content that TIDAL offers – from albums and singles to original video content, concert giveaways, unique events, and artist meet & greets - TIDAL is the destination for fans to connect with their favorite musicians.

