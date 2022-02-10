TiDB Cloud Launches in AWS Marketplace

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TiDB Cloud , a fully managed TiDB service from PingCAP is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

This availability allows AWS users worldwide to take advantage of the one-stop, real-time hybrid transactional and analytical processing (HTAP) database service in the cloud. AWS's massive set of cloud services, coupled with TiDB's unified insight at scale, eliminates data silos and accelerates customer applications innovation and business growth.

TiDB is an open-source, distributed, NewSQL database that supports HTAP workloads. It is MySQL compatible and features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability. As cloud eliminates distance and scaling barriers, distributed databases like TiDB are now able to serve their users' needs instantly and at the scaling speed of their business. To empower developers across the world to fully leverage TiDB anywhere at any scale, PingCAP released TiDB Cloud, the fully managed database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering in May 2021, providing TiDB services on public clouds such as AWS out of the box.

TiDB Cloud shields the complexity of TiDB database deployment, maintenance, and performance tuning. Users can deploy and manage TiDB instances with only a few clicks. This allows them to focus on the development of their own business applications and reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Now, global users of AWS will be able to subscribe to TiDB Cloud services directly in AWS Marketplace. Enterprises large and small can easily deploy and manage TiDB Cloud and other cloud services on demand in a unified manner through AWS Marketplace, eliminating friction to their business growth all without prepayment or contract.

To bring the one-stop, real-time HTAP experience of TiDB to more developers, PingCAP also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program , an AWS Partner program aimed to drive new business and accelerate sales cycles by connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization. Through the combination of the original expert support of TiDB from PingCAP and the professional services and mature system of AWS, TiDB Cloud will reach more growing enterprises with high demand of DBaaS services and help them succeed.

Going forward, PingCAP and AWS will jointly further optimize the cloud service capabilities of TiDB Cloud, providing a new data service platform that is stable, efficient, safe, reliable, open, and MySQL compatible; helping enterprises in liberating their productivity while accelerating their digital transformation.

"PingCAP aims to empower developers and enterprise customers all around the world with our database services", Said Li Shen, Senior Vice President and General Manager of International Business at PingCAP. "This collaboration with AWS will greatly accelerate that process. AWS customers can now easily access TiDB Cloud to fully realize their growth potential with unified insight, enhanced OLTP scalability, and real-time analytics, while realizing their TCO optimization and security compliance."

To learn more about TiDB Cloud and get started now, visit the TiDB Cloud AWS Marketplace listing.

About PingCAP

Founded in 2015, PingCAP is an enterprise-grade software service provider committed to delivering an open-source, cloud-native, one-stop database solution for growth-oriented clients to focus on their businesses instead of housekeeping. PingCAP's flagship project, TiDB, is an open-source, distributed Hybrid Transactional/Analytical Processing (HTAP) database that features horizontal scalability, strong consistency, and high availability with MySQL compatibility.

