Tide Rock Acquires Full-Service Contract Packaging Company Premier Packaging Inc.

Tide Rock acquires contract packaging company in Memphis, Tennessee with expertise in custom supply chain solutions.

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, acquired Premier Packaging Inc., a contract packaging company in Memphis, Tennessee.

Since its founding in 1997, Premier Packaging has earned a reputation for quality work addressing time sensitive, specialized and short-run packaging needs. The company offers a wide range of custom supply chain solutions, including primary and secondary packaging, kitting, assembly, sorting, and labeling as well as value-added warehousing services. Premier services high growth companies and established Fortune 500 companies across the consumer goods market, with expertise in the beverage sector. The company's ability to scale up or down based on the needs of its customers makes it unique custom packaging solutions provider.

Premier Packaging's turnkey solutions allow its high growth and established Fortune 500 clients to concentrate on their core business activities, resulting in substantial cost savings compared to the expense associated with expanding in-house operations and the opportunity costs of not having product in retail. The company's strategic location in Memphis, a FedEx Superhub and one of the largest logistics hubs in the country, allows it to service a large range of customers timely and cost effectively.

Ignacio Campos has been appointed CEO of Premier Packaging and will be working closely with Bill McNeil, Founder, and Jason McAlister, CFO/COO, to scale the business and enhance the value provided to Premier's current customers and prospects. Prior to joining Premier Packaging, Mr. Campos was President of KIK Consumer Products' Pool Division where he increased penetration in the dealer, professional, distribution and e-commerce channels. He was also the Vice President of Digital Transformation and Strategy at Fortune Brands Innovations, General Manager at The Master Lock Company, and a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.

"We are excited to welcome Premier Packaging to the Tide Rock portfolio," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. "Premier Packaging has earned a strong reputation with its customers. Their capacity to solve packaging and warehousing problems quickly and flexibly makes them an essential partner in today's dynamic consumer goods supply chains. Ignacio's expertise in growing and scaling multi-channel consumer goods and durables businesses, along with Bill's deep expertise in the contract packaging space, will be instrumental in taking Premier Packaging to the next level. We look forward to working with Premier Packaging to add complementary service offerings, grow with its existing customers, and bring its services to new customers."

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, NY. Learn more at tiderock.com.

About Premier Packaging Inc.

Premier Packaging Inc. is a leading full-service contract packaging company based in Memphis, TN. Our facility is conveniently located near the Memphis International Airport and major distribution networks, providing easy access to some of the largest distribution centers in the U.S. South. We are committed to excellent customer service and detailed project management, making us a trusted partner in the packaging industry. For more information, visit premierpackagingsolutions.co

Press Contact: Chris Gale at 203-570-4681.

SOURCE Tide Rock LLC