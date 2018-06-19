Tidelands Royalty Trust "B" Announces No Quarterly Cash Distribution

The distribution this quarter decreased to $0.00 per unit from $0.000124 per unit last quarter. As compared to the last quarter, there was a decrease in the production of both oil and natural gas and a slight decrease in the pricing of natural gas, which was partially offset by an increase in the pricing of oil. Due to the timing of revenue receipts and the payment of expenses, the distributable income is not sufficient to have funds available for distribution to unitholders this quarter.

Tidelands' distributions to unitholders are determined by royalties received up to the date the distribution amount is declared. In general, Tidelands receives royalties two months after oil production and three months after natural gas production.

