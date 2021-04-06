Tidelift Announces Upstream: New June Event Celebrating Open Source Developers and Maintainers

BOSTON, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelift , the premier provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, today announced a new event for those who create and use open source software to build applications. Upstream is a free, one-day virtual event that brings together developers, open source maintainers, and the extended network of people who care most about their work.

United by a vision to make open source work better for everyone, attendees will have the opportunity to meet maintainers behind the open source tools they use every day and learn from industry legends developing applications with open source at scale.

"Sometimes we take it for granted, but what we've achieved with open source is truly incredible," said Donald Fischer, co-founder and CEO of Tidelift. "Upstream is about empowering developers and development teams, celebrating the important work of open source maintainers, and exploring how we can ensure open source continues to flourish in the future."

Upstream 2021 will be held on Monday, June 7, 2021. It will consist of more than 30 virtual sessions that attendees will be able to attend live or access following the event.

"At Upstream, attendees can learn how to establish a company culture that prioritizes contributing upstream to the projects they use and how to build faster with multiple application development language and technology ecosystems including JavaScript, Java, PHP, Ruby, Python, .NET, Rust, and Go," said Joshua Simmons, Tidelift ecosystem strategy lead and Upstream event chair. "It's a place to gain exposure to new ideas alongside like-minded people who want to see open source and its maintainers thrive."

As part of this announcement, Tidelift has also issued a call for presentations , which closes on May 4, 2021. In particular, Tidelift is interested in receiving submissions from developers using open source to build interesting applications and open source maintainers who want to share more about their projects or passions.

Upstream will kick off Maintainer Week, a weeklong celebration of open source maintainers that will also feature GitHub's Global Maintainer Summit and other forthcoming activities.

Register for Upstream 2021 now at upstream.live .

Learn more about Maintainer Week at https://github.com/github/maintainerweek .

