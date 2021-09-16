Tidelift Joins AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program to Provide Application Development Teams a Comprehensive Way to Manage Open Source on AWS

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidelift , the leading provider of solutions for managing the open source software behind modern applications, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program, a go-to-market program built to support mid-to-late stage startups that have raised institutional funding, achieved product-market fit, and are ready to scale. With the Tidelift Subscription now available on AWS , it is easier than ever for AWS customers to efficiently manage the health and security of their open source software supply chain .

The APN Global Startup Program is a unique support and go-to-market program for selected startup APN Partners so that they can build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate their growth.

"In the wake of the recent wave of software supply chain attacks, fully understanding the health, security, and provenance of the open source components in your applications is more important than ever," said Donald Fischer, CEO and co-founder at Tidelift. "Tidelift makes it possible for organizations to move fast and stay safe when using open source. We are thrilled to join the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program to help even more organizations use the Tidelift Subscription to improve the health and security of their open source software supply chain."

The Tidelift Subscription gives application development teams the tools they need to efficiently create, track, and manage catalogs of approved open source components across the organization. With the Tidelift Subscription running in AWS Marketplace, organizations can accelerate development and reduce risk when using open source—including receiving actionable data and recommendations from Tidelift and its growing network of partnered maintainers.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to gain product design wins, visibility, exposure, leads, and commercial opportunities made possible with exclusive APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience that guide startups in their growth journey with APN.

About Tidelift

Tidelift helps organizations effectively manage the open source behind modern applications. Through the Tidelift Subscription, the company delivers a comprehensive management solution, including the tools to create customizable catalogs of approved, proactively maintained components backed by Tidelift and its open source maintainer partners. Tidelift enables organizations to accelerate development and reduce risk when building applications with open source, so they can create even more incredible software, even faster. https://tidelift.com/

