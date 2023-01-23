Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics Opens New York Location with Solutions for Intimacy Issues

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Medical Professionals, an affiliate of Solaris Health Holdings, LLC is proud to announce the grand opening of Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, a facility created to provide feminine health care as well as solutions for intimacy issues. Tideline Center's team offers an array of hormonal therapies, feminine rejuvenation, aesthetic treatments, and intimate reconstruction surgeries outstanding in a comfortable and safe state-of-the-art facility.

Tideline's board-certified physicians, Drs. Sarah Girardi, Toby Handler, and Michelle Powers work collaboratively to offer discreet therapy for feminine health—patients can rest assured that with decades of clinical and surgical experience they will receive optimal care.

"We at Tideline recognize that many women are frustrated by the limited options they may have been offered to address their health care needs, and are very excited to be able to offer a broad array of innovative treatments for intimacy challenges," said Dr. Girardi.

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is conveniently located on New Hyde Park Road, adjacent to both the Long Island Expressway and Northern State Parkway and is easily accessible by both bus and the Long Island Railroad as well.

In addition to her medical practice at the Manhasset division of Advanced Urology Centers of New York, she holds joint appointments as Clinical Associate Professor of Urology and Reproductive Medicine at Weill-Cornell Medicine as well as Clinical Associate Professor of Urology at Zucker School of Medicine - Hofstra University.

Toby F. Handler, MD, FACS obtained her undergraduate degree at Cornell University and her medical degree from The New York Hospital/Cornell Medical Center. She completed her residency training in urology at NYU Medical Center. Dr. Handler also conducted research and published numerous scholarly articles in peer-review journals. She is currently the Director of Female Urology in the Department of Urology at NYU Langone Hospital.

"We are thrilled for the opening of the Tideline Center. New York finally has a center by women for women to discuss sensitive issues and receive the top-of-the-line treatment delivered in a caring, sympathetic and non-judgmental manner," added Dr. Handler.

About Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics: Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is located at 3111 New Hyde Park Road, Lake Success, NY 11042. For more information you can visit them at https://tidelinehealth.net or give them a call at 516-833-1301 to setup an appointment!

