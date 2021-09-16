Tiderock Companies, Inc. Announces FINRA Approval of Corporate Name and Symbol Change

BALTIMORE, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiderock Companies, Inc. ("we", "our", or the "Company"), (OTC: TDRK) is pleased to announce that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc. ("FINRA") has completed its review process and approved change of the Company's name from iPure Labs, Inc. to Tiderock Companies, Inc. and the change of its ticker symbol from "IPLB" to "TDRK". These corporate actions will be effective as of the open of trading on September 16, 2021. The new CUSIP number identifying our common stock is 88642K104.

Tiderock Companies, Inc. is a commercial real estate development and advisory services company. Tiderock CEO, Thomas Fore stated, "This corporate action formally signifies a new beginning for the company. The Tiderock name, of which I have been associated with for over 30 years, represents strength, stability and fortitude which are the principles upon which Tiderock will continue to build its brand and industry reputation. I am pleased that the Company will now be operating under a name that reflects our core business."

About Tiderock Companies, Inc.:

We are a Real Estate company focused on high value "develop to own" projects through its subsidiary, Sora Ventures. The company also offers Real Estate Advisory Services via its subsidiary, Tiderock Development. Tiderock Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: TDRK) is headquartered in Baltimore, MD., and can be contacted at www.tiderockcompanies.com or by phone at (800) 791-8433. We intend to update our shareholders and the investing public in real time with respect to material developments concerning our plans and projects in real time.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

