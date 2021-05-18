TideSmart Global to Consolidate Agencies into Health, Experiential and Insights Divisions

TideSmart Global will realign into three divisions:

TideSmart Health (formerly Promerica Health): TideSmart Health designs and delivers transformative health experiences using mobile health vehicles, proprietary technologies, specialized staff, and more. As a CLIA licensed, COLA accredited, HIPAA compliant lab operator, TideSmart Health is built to deliver health screenings, biometric testing, immunizations, medical-grade storage, etc. Recent activations include partnering with state DHHS and CDC departments to provide COVID-19 testing and immunizations using mobile health resources.

TideSmart Experiential (formerly EMG3): From brand strategy to campaign delivery, TideSmart Experiential works with healthy lifestyle brands, OTC and CPG brands, medical marketers, pharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, public health leaders, advocacy organizations, and more. As EMG3, the award-winning agency has created compelling and engaging experiences for some of the world's biggest brands.

TideSmart Insights (formerly Confidential Consumer): TideSmart Insights provides accurate and relevant intelligence for customer and employee experiences. We provide a range of services that inspect, inform, and provide a near real-time actionable view of your business. We deliver frictionless insights for shoppers, patrons, patients, employees and other critical audiences.

TideSmart Global has operated as a leading independent agency group since 2003, offering a broad collection of capabilities with agility and the inherent cost efficiencies that come naturally for an independent agency. TideSmart has invested in sustainability, including its own 8-acre eco-friendly campus, medical-grade facilities, clinical capabilities, and new technologies to remain at the forefront of the marketing industry and to continually live up to its mission statement: Make Every Moment Matter.

TIDESMART GLOBAL®: Since 2003, TideSmart Global has provided experiential solutions to some of the biggest and best companies in the world by combining the art of live experiences with the science of both new and traditional media. TideSmart operates from a unique 8-acre, eco-friendly campus in Falmouth, Maine. www.tidesmart.com

SOURCE TideSmart Global

Related Links

http://www.tidesmart.com

