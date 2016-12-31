Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
16:26 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018, of $10.9 million, or $0.44 per common share, on revenues of $105.6 million.
As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017. References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.
Included in the $10.9 million ($0.44 per common share) net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2018 were the following:
- $6.8 million ($0.27 per common share) of Foreign exchange losses, $5.8 million ($0.23 per common share) of which is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
- $4.9 million ($0.20 per common share) gain included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies, representing dividends received from Sonatide ($12.3 million) in excess of the company's investment balance ($7.3 million) at June 30, 2018.
- $1.2 million ($0.05 per common share) in non-cash Asset impairments that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $16.2 million, which excludes $1.2 million of Asset impairments, but includes $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, $6.8 million of Foreign exchange losses and $4.9 million of Sonatide dividends received in excess of our investment balance. (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)
John Rynd, Tidewater President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our results for the second quarter reflect strong execution by our team and a modest improvement in the overall market. As expected, utilization, vessel revenues and vessel operating margin recovered relative to reported results in the first quarter, and average day rates were generally stable quarter-to-quarter. Our focus for the remainder of the year will be on maintaining our global commitment to safe operations and high quality, cost efficient customer service. In addition, we are executing our business plan in regards to cash flow and other financial targets. We will also continue to work with the team at GulfMark to develop integration plans that will allow us to quickly and fully realize identified cost and operational synergies and to best position the combined company for future organic and other growth opportunities. As previously disclosed, we expect to close the GulfMark transaction during the fourth quarter. We continue to believe that the combination of Tidewater and GulfMark creates clear and compelling value for stakeholders of both companies. There are no financing contingencies associated with the proposed Tidewater/GulfMark merger and we are committed to completing the transaction."
Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended June 30, 2018 on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on August 14, 2018, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on August 16, 2018. To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 47353238.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, (www.tdw.com). The online replay will be available until September 14, 2018.
The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. For risks related to the proposed transaction with GulfMark Offshore Inc. ("GulfMark"), please see the press release dated July 16, 2018, issued by Tidewater and GulfMark.
Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.
Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
Financial information is displayed on the next page.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Revenues:
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
104,174
|
112,257
|
191,668
|
269,162
|
Other operating revenues
|
1,427
|
2,849
|
5,426
|
6,693
|
105,601
|
115,106
|
197,094
|
275,855
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Vessel operating costs
|
68,012
|
83,773
|
129,376
|
164,618
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
642
|
1,585
|
3,116
|
4,274
|
General and administrative
|
24,425
|
33,059
|
47,990
|
74,786
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
5,542
|
—
|
13,985
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,785
|
36,287
|
24,802
|
73,879
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(1,338)
|
(3,189)
|
(3,257)
|
(9,253)
|
Asset impairments
|
1,215
|
163,423
|
7,401
|
228,280
|
105,741
|
320,480
|
209,428
|
550,569
|
Operating loss
|
(140)
|
(205,374)
|
(12,334)
|
(274,714)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
(1,002)
|
(1,157)
|
(1,350)
|
(493)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
|
390
|
4,517
|
(15,049)
|
7,358
|
Interest income and other, net
|
2,914
|
1,680
|
2,786
|
3,268
|
Reorganization items
|
—
|
(313,176)
|
—
|
(313,176)
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
(7,547)
|
(10,605)
|
(15,146)
|
(31,613)
|
(5,245)
|
(318,741)
|
(28,759)
|
(334,656)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(5,385)
|
(524,115)
|
(41,093)
|
(609,370)
|
Income tax expense
|
5,797
|
295
|
9,118
|
2,012
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(11,182)
|
(524,410)
|
(50,211)
|
(611,382)
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(242)
|
24
|
(99)
|
7,907
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
(10,940)
|
(524,434)
|
(50,112)
|
(619,289)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
(11.13)
|
(2.09)
|
(13.15)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
(11.13)
|
(2.09)
|
(13.15)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding
|
24,654,220
|
47,121,304
|
23,989,254
|
47,101,155
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
24,654,220
|
47,121,304
|
23,989,254
|
47,101,155
Note (A): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million. Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.
Note (B): Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) includes $5.8 million and $20.6 million of foreign exchange losses, respectively, related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
Note (C): Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 (Successor) were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|
Successor
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2018
|
2017
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
459,286
|
432,035
|
Restricted cash
|
5,213
|
21,300
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
96,630
|
114,184
|
Due from affiliates
|
197,059
|
230,315
|
Marine operating supplies
|
28,930
|
28,220
|
Other current assets
|
10,213
|
19,130
|
Total current assets
|
797,331
|
845,184
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies
|
1,335
|
29,216
|
Net properties and equipment
|
803,725
|
837,520
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
14,372
|
3,208
|
Other assets
|
26,779
|
31,052
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,643,542
|
1,746,180
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
30,561
|
38,497
|
Accrued expenses
|
49,312
|
54,806
|
Due to affiliates
|
62,353
|
99,448
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,790
|
2,585
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
6,290
|
5,103
|
Other current liabilities
|
17,815
|
19,693
|
Total current liabilities
|
169,121
|
220,132
|
Long-term debt
|
438,559
|
443,057
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,651
|
2,471
|
Other liabilities
|
57,685
|
58,576
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares
|
26
|
22
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,064,039
|
1,059,120
|
Retained deficit
|
(89,378)
|
(39,266)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(403)
|
(147)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
974,284
|
1,019,729
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,242
|
2,215
|
Total equity
|
975,526
|
1,021,944
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,643,542
|
1,746,180
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(11,182)
|
(524,410)
|
(50,211)
|
(611,382)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on available for
|
43
|
86
|
(256)
|
(8)
|
Change in loss on derivative contract, net of
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1,317
|
Change in supplemental executive retirement
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,721)
|
Change in pension plan minimum liability,
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
399
|
Change in other benefit plan minimum
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(3,799)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(11,139)
|
(524,324)
|
(50,467)
|
(615,194)
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(50,211)
|
(611,382)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)
|
Reorganization items
|
—
|
308,011
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
22,572
|
73,879
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
2,230
|
—
|
Amortization of debt premium and discounts
|
(900)
|
—
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
—
|
(7,743)
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(3,257)
|
(9,253)
|
Asset impairments
|
7,401
|
228,280
|
Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances
|
27,881
|
(9,163)
|
Compensation expense - stock-based
|
6,139
|
(562)
|
Excess tax liability on stock option activity
|
—
|
4,927
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(15,097)
|
57,701
|
Changes in due to/from related parties, net
|
19,869
|
22,983
|
Marine operating supplies
|
(711)
|
(922)
|
Other current assets
|
8,752
|
(22,668)
|
Accounts payable
|
1,709
|
(15,384)
|
Accrued expenses
|
(6,652)
|
17,870
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
205
|
(816)
|
Other current liabilities
|
5,590
|
(1,216)
|
Other liabilities
|
11
|
3,135
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
(13,394)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
4,846
|
9,110
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
16,983
|
46,787
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
12,968
|
3,072
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
(5,775)
|
(9,982)
|
Payments related to novated vessel construction contract
|
—
|
5,272
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
7,193
|
(1,638)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Principal payment on long-term debt
|
(2,637)
|
(5,048)
|
Payments to General Unsecured Creditors
|
(8,377)
|
—
|
Other
|
(1,998)
|
(6,127)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(13,012)
|
(11,175)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
11,164
|
33,974
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
453,335
|
649,804
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
464,499
|
683,778
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
16,134
|
8,651
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
10,083
|
5,778
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
$
|
—
|
282
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Accumulated
|
Additional
|
Retained
|
other
|
Non
|
Common
|
paid-in
|
(deficit)
|
comprehensive
|
controlling
|
stock
|
capital
|
earnings
|
loss
|
interest
|
Total
|
Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor)
|
$
|
22
|
1,059,120
|
(39,266)
|
(147)
|
2,215
|
1,021,944
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(50,112)
|
(256)
|
(99)
|
(50,467)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
4
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
Amortization of restricted stock units
|
—
|
6,047
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,047
|
Acquisition of noncontrolling interest
|
—
|
(1,126)
|
—
|
—
|
(874)
|
(2,000)
|
Balance at June 30, 2018 (Successor)
|
$
|
26
|
1,064,039
|
(89,378)
|
(403)
|
1,242
|
975,526
|
Balance at December 31, 2016 (Predecessor)
|
$
|
4,707
|
171,018
|
1,570,027
|
(6,446)
|
8,258
|
1,747,564
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(619,289)
|
(3,812)
|
7,907
|
(615,194)
|
Stock option activity
|
—
|
562
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
562
|
Cancellation of restricted stock awards
|
—
|
—
|
157
|
—
|
—
|
157
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
5
|
(6,064)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,059)
|
Cash paid to noncontrolling interests
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,200)
|
(1,200)
|
Balance at June 30, 2017 (Predecessor)
|
$
|
4,712
|
165,516
|
950,895
|
(10,258)
|
14,965
|
1,125,830
The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Vessel revenues:
|
Americas (D)
|
$
|
32,601
|
31%
|
31,887
|
28%
|
58,682
|
31%
|
112,420
|
42%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
22,406
|
21%
|
27,766
|
25%
|
40,794
|
21%
|
54,444
|
20%
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
13,357
|
13%
|
11,031
|
10%
|
22,980
|
12%
|
21,197
|
8%
|
West Africa
|
35,810
|
35%
|
41,573
|
37%
|
69,212
|
36%
|
81,101
|
30%
|
Total vessel revenues
|
$
|
104,174
|
100%
|
112,257
|
100%
|
191,668
|
100%
|
269,162
|
100%
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
Crew costs
|
$
|
36,368
|
35%
|
42,210
|
38%
|
70,592
|
37%
|
84,039
|
31%
|
Repair and maintenance
|
7,978
|
8%
|
13,844
|
12%
|
15,682
|
8%
|
30,918
|
11%
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
2,191
|
2%
|
3,124
|
3%
|
1,120
|
2%
|
1,357
|
1%
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
8,181
|
8%
|
9,428
|
8%
|
17,193
|
9%
|
18,707
|
7%
|
Other
|
13,294
|
13%
|
15,167
|
14%
|
24,789
|
13%
|
29,597
|
11%
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
68,012
|
65%
|
83,773
|
75%
|
129,376
|
69%
|
164,618
|
61%
|
Vessel operating margin (E)
|
$
|
36,162
|
35%
|
28,484
|
25%
|
62,292
|
31%
|
104,544
|
39%
Note (D): Included in Americas vessel revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.
Note (E): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses. The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Vessel operating margin
|
$
|
36,162
|
28,484
|
$
|
62,292
|
104,544
|
General and administrative expenses - vessel
|
(16,613)
|
(18,002)
|
(33,480)
|
(37,447)
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
(5,542)
|
—
|
(13,985)
|
Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations
|
(12,680)
|
(34,892)
|
(24,592)
|
(71,065)
|
Vessel operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
6,869
|
(29,952)
|
$
|
4,220
|
(17,953)
The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
Other operating revenues
|
$
|
1,427
|
2,849
|
5,426
|
6,693
|
Costs of other marine revenues
|
(642)
|
(1,585)
|
(3,116)
|
(4,274)
|
General and administrative expenses - other
|
(2)
|
(355)
|
(16)
|
(880)
|
Depreciation and amortization - other operating
|
(5)
|
(854)
|
(10)
|
(1,709)
|
Other operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
778
|
55
|
2,284
|
(170)
The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
June 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss):
|
Americas (F)
|
$
|
5,681
|
5%
|
(15,699)
|
(14%)
|
$
|
10,592
|
5%
|
14,919
|
5%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
625
|
1%
|
(1,316)
|
(1%)
|
(1,628)
|
(1%)
|
(7,480)
|
(3%)
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
(1,142)
|
(1%)
|
(10,163)
|
(9%)
|
(4,696)
|
(2%)
|
(17,265)
|
(6%)
|
West Africa
|
1,705
|
2%
|
(2,774)
|
(2%)
|
(48)
|
<1%
|
(8,127)
|
(3%)
|
6,869
|
7%
|
(29,952)
|
(26%)
|
4,220
|
2%
|
(17,953)
|
(7%)
|
Other operating profit (loss)
|
778
|
1%
|
55
|
<1%
|
2,284
|
1%
|
(170)
|
(<1%)
|
7,647
|
7%
|
(29,897)
|
(26%)
|
6,504
|
2%
|
(18,123)
|
(7%)
|
Corporate general and administrative
|
(7,810)
|
(7%)
|
(14,702)
|
(13%)
|
(14,494)
|
(7%)
|
(36,459)
|
(13%)
|
Corporate depreciation
|
(100)
|
(<1%)
|
(541)
|
(<1%)
|
(200)
|
(<1%)
|
(1,105)
|
(<1%)
|
Corporate expenses
|
(7,910)
|
(7%)
|
(15,243)
|
(13%)
|
(14,694)
|
(7%)
|
(37,564)
|
(13%)
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
1,338
|
1%
|
3,189
|
3%
|
3,257
|
2%
|
9,253
|
3%
|
Asset impairments
|
(1,215)
|
(1%)
|
(163,423)
|
(142%)
|
(7,401)
|
(4%)
|
(228,280)
|
(83%)
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(140)
|
(<1%)
|
(205,374)
|
(178%)
|
$
|
(12,334)
|
(6%)
|
(274,714)
|
(100%)
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
(1,002)
|
(1%)
|
(1,157)
|
(1%)
|
(1,350)
|
(1%)
|
(493)
|
(<1%)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of
|
390
|
<1%
|
4,517
|
4%
|
(15,049)
|
(8%)
|
7,358
|
3%
|
Interest income and other, net
|
2,914
|
3%
|
1,680
|
1%
|
2,786
|
2%
|
3,268
|
1%
|
Reorganization items
|
—
|
—
|
(313,176)
|
(272%)
|
—
|
—
|
(313,176)
|
(114%)
|
Interest and other debt costs
|
(7,547)
|
(7%)
|
(10,605)
|
(9%)
|
(15,146)
|
(8%)
|
(31,613)
|
(11%)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$
|
(5,385)
|
(5%)
|
(524,115)
|
(455%)
|
$
|
(41,093)
|
(21%)
|
(609,370)
|
(221%)
Note (F): Americas segment vessel operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.
Note (G): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million. Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.
For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor. The quarter ended June 30, 2017 is a Predecessor period while the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
104,174
|
87,494
|
101,313
|
104,911
|
112,257
|
Other operating revenues
|
1,427
|
3,999
|
3,140
|
5,652
|
2,849
|
105,601
|
91,493
|
104,453
|
110,563
|
115,106
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Vessel operating costs
|
68,012
|
61,364
|
68,201
|
84,966
|
83,773
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
642
|
2,474
|
1,519
|
3,036
|
1,585
|
General and administrative (H)
|
24,425
|
23,565
|
30,373
|
25,019
|
33,059
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
1,747
|
5,542
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,785
|
12,017
|
12,195
|
19,302
|
36,287
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(1,338)
|
(1,919)
|
(6,612)
|
(376)
|
(3,189)
|
Asset impairments
|
1,215
|
6,186
|
16,777
|
21,325
|
163,423
|
105,741
|
103,687
|
122,544
|
155,019
|
320,480
|
Operating loss
|
(140)
|
(12,194)
|
(18,091)
|
(44,456)
|
(205,374)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
(1,002)
|
(348)
|
(349)
|
(2,082)
|
(1,157)
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of
|
390
|
(15,439)
|
825
|
1,574
|
4,517
|
Interest income and other
|
2,914
|
(128)
|
1,898
|
1,577
|
1,680
|
Reorganization items (H)
|
—
|
—
|
(2,419)
|
(1,085,609)
|
(313,176)
|
Interest and other debt costs
|
(7,547)
|
(7,599)
|
(7,769)
|
(5,814)
|
(10,605)
|
(5,245)
|
(23,514)
|
(7,814)
|
(1,090,354)
|
(318,741)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(5,385)
|
(35,708)
|
(25,905)
|
(1,134,810)
|
(524,115)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
5,797
|
3,321
|
(2,706)
|
3,216
|
295
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(11,182)
|
(39,029)
|
(23,199)
|
(1,138,026)
|
(524,410)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
|
(242)
|
143
|
374
|
142
|
24
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
(10,940)
|
(39,172)
|
(23,573)
|
(1,138,168)
|
(524,434)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
(1.67)
|
(1.02)
|
—
|
—
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(0.44)
|
(1.67)
|
(1.02)
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (I)
|
24,654,220
|
23,424,943
|
23,137,909
|
—
|
—
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
24,654,220
|
23,424,943
|
23,137,909
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel operating margin
|
$
|
36,162
|
26,130
|
33,112
|
19,945
|
28,484
|
Note (H): Restructuring-related items:
|
Restructuring-related professional services
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,709
|
Restructuring-related professional services
|
—
|
—
|
2,031
|
23,494
|
5,165
|
Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel
|
—
|
—
|
388
|
1,244
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
—
|
-
|
2,419
|
24,738
|
11,874
Note (I): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 0, 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
ASSETS
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
459,286
|
442,472
|
432,035
|
459,978
|
683,778
|
Restricted cash
|
5,213
|
2,847
|
21,300
|
—
|
—
|
Trade and other receivables, net (J)
|
96,630
|
115,754
|
114,184
|
120,271
|
116,612
|
Due from affiliates
|
197,059
|
207,919
|
230,315
|
245,056
|
252,810
|
Marine operating supplies
|
28,930
|
28,896
|
28,220
|
31,083
|
31,097
|
Other current assets
|
10,213
|
18,181
|
19,130
|
14,813
|
34,619
|
Total current assets
|
797,331
|
816,069
|
845,184
|
871,201
|
1,118,916
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to
|
1,335
|
13,503
|
29,216
|
25,729
|
49,216
|
Net properties and equipment
|
803,725
|
814,263
|
837,520
|
868,689
|
2,659,314
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
14,372
|
11,430
|
3,208
|
388
|
—
|
Other assets
|
26,779
|
30,783
|
31,052
|
46,845
|
92,134
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,643,542
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
1,812,852
|
3,919,580
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable (J)
|
$
|
30,561
|
45,781
|
38,497
|
39,439
|
35,087
|
Accrued expenses
|
49,312
|
56,408
|
54,806
|
61,115
|
63,155
|
Due to affiliates
|
62,353
|
78,135
|
99,448
|
112,642
|
121,037
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,790
|
2,852
|
2,585
|
2,774
|
2,758
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
6,290
|
5,215
|
5,103
|
5,174
|
10,106
|
Other current liabilities
|
17,815
|
8,826
|
19,693
|
38,041
|
28,029
|
Total current liabilities
|
169,121
|
197,217
|
220,132
|
259,185
|
260,172
|
Long-term debt
|
438,559
|
442,729
|
443,057
|
445,677
|
80,863
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,651
|
2,561
|
2,471
|
2,607
|
2,776
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
57,685
|
58,060
|
58,576
|
62,569
|
60,382
|
Liabilities subject to compromise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,389,557
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Common stock
|
26
|
24
|
22
|
21
|
4,712
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,064,039
|
1,061,983
|
1,059,120
|
1,056,563
|
165,516
|
Retained earnings
|
(89,378)
|
(78,438)
|
(39,266)
|
(15,693)
|
950,895
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(403)
|
(446)
|
(147)
|
82
|
(10,258)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
974,284
|
983,123
|
1,019,729
|
1,040,973
|
1,110,865
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,242
|
2,358
|
2,215
|
1,841
|
14,965
|
Total equity
|
975,526
|
985,481
|
1,021,944
|
1,042,814
|
1,125,830
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,643,542
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
1,812,852
|
3,919,580
|
Supplemental Information
|
Due from related parties, net of due to related
|
Sonatide (Angola)
|
$
|
106,084
|
129,784
|
130,867
|
132,414
|
131,773
|
DTDW (Nigeria)
|
28,622
|
25,184
|
23,708
|
20,423
|
17,164
|
Total
|
$
|
134,706
|
154,968
|
154,575
|
152,837
|
148,937
Note (J): Included in Trade and other receivables, net, for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $37,761; $33,353; $27,616 and $22,919, respectively, of amounts due from our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture. Included in Accounts payable for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $12,577; $9,645; $7,193 and $5,755, respectively, of amounts due to our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
(In thousands):
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
22,661
|
16,205
|
17,062
|
14,102
|
17,313
|
Towing-supply
|
7,560
|
6,846
|
8,263
|
9,319
|
11,274
|
Other
|
2,380
|
3,030
|
3,010
|
2,989
|
3,300
|
Total
|
$
|
32,601
|
26,081
|
28,335
|
26,410
|
31,887
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
9,603
|
9,564
|
9,066
|
8,393
|
10,701
|
Towing-supply
|
12,783
|
8,824
|
14,110
|
16,823
|
17,065
|
Other
|
20
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
22,406
|
18,388
|
23,176
|
25,216
|
27,766
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
12,596
|
9,020
|
10,395
|
11,192
|
8,237
|
Towing-supply
|
761
|
603
|
641
|
2,102
|
2,794
|
Total
|
$
|
13,357
|
9,623
|
11,036
|
13,294
|
11,031
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
14,314
|
13,938
|
14,358
|
13,978
|
13,921
|
Towing-supply
|
17,321
|
16,139
|
19,807
|
21,071
|
24,225
|
Other
|
4,175
|
3,325
|
4,601
|
4,942
|
3,427
|
Total
|
$
|
35,810
|
33,402
|
38,766
|
39,991
|
41,573
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
59,174
|
48,727
|
50,881
|
47,665
|
50,172
|
Towing-supply
|
38,425
|
32,412
|
42,821
|
49,315
|
55,358
|
Other
|
6,575
|
6,355
|
7,611
|
7,931
|
6,727
|
Total
|
$
|
104,174
|
87,494
|
101,313
|
104,911
|
112,257
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
25
|
26
|
31
|
39
|
41
|
Towing-supply
|
15
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
21
|
Other
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
Total
|
46
|
47
|
53
|
66
|
70
|
Stacked vessels
|
(19)
|
(20)
|
(27)
|
(39)
|
(35)
|
Active vessels
|
27
|
27
|
26
|
27
|
35
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
18
|
19
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
Towing-supply
|
35
|
37
|
39
|
43
|
44
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
53
|
56
|
60
|
65
|
67
|
Stacked vessels
|
(12)
|
(15)
|
(20)
|
(25)
|
(25)
|
Active vessels
|
41
|
41
|
40
|
40
|
42
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
18
|
17
|
17
|
18
|
17
|
Towing-supply
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
Total
|
22
|
21
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
Stacked vessels
|
(4)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
Active vessels
|
18
|
16
|
16
|
20
|
19
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
26
|
27
|
27
|
25
|
24
|
Towing-supply
|
31
|
35
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
Other
|
27
|
31
|
31