Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

HOUSTON, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2018, of $10.9 million, or $0.44 per common share, on revenues of $105.6 million.

As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017. References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.

Included in the $10.9 million ($0.44 per common share) net loss for the three months ending June 30, 2018 were the following:

$6.8 million ( $0.27 per common share) of Foreign exchange losses, $5.8 million ( $0.23 per common share) of which is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

( per common share) of Foreign exchange losses, ( per common share) of which is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our joint venture, Sonatide. $4.9 million ( $0.20 per common share) gain included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies, representing dividends received from Sonatide ( $12.3 million ) in excess of the company's investment balance ( $7.3 million ) at June 30, 2018 .

( per common share) gain included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies, representing dividends received from Sonatide ( ) in excess of the company's investment balance ( ) at . $1.2 million ( $0.05 per common share) in non-cash Asset impairments that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended June 30, 2018 .

Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended June 30, 2018, was $16.2 million, which excludes $1.2 million of Asset impairments, but includes $3.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, $6.8 million of Foreign exchange losses and $4.9 million of Sonatide dividends received in excess of our investment balance. (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)

John Rynd, Tidewater President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our results for the second quarter reflect strong execution by our team and a modest improvement in the overall market. As expected, utilization, vessel revenues and vessel operating margin recovered relative to reported results in the first quarter, and average day rates were generally stable quarter-to-quarter. Our focus for the remainder of the year will be on maintaining our global commitment to safe operations and high quality, cost efficient customer service. In addition, we are executing our business plan in regards to cash flow and other financial targets. We will also continue to work with the team at GulfMark to develop integration plans that will allow us to quickly and fully realize identified cost and operational synergies and to best position the combined company for future organic and other growth opportunities. As previously disclosed, we expect to close the GulfMark transaction during the fourth quarter. We continue to believe that the combination of Tidewater and GulfMark creates clear and compelling value for stakeholders of both companies. There are no financing contingencies associated with the proposed Tidewater/GulfMark merger and we are committed to completing the transaction."

Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 104,174 112,257 191,668 269,162 Other operating revenues 1,427 2,849 5,426 6,693 105,601 115,106 197,094 275,855 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 68,012 83,773 129,376 164,618 Costs of other operating revenues 642 1,585 3,116 4,274 General and administrative 24,425 33,059 47,990 74,786 Vessel operating leases — 5,542 — 13,985 Depreciation and amortization 12,785 36,287 24,802 73,879 Gain on asset dispositions, net (1,338) (3,189) (3,257) (9,253) Asset impairments 1,215 163,423 7,401 228,280 105,741 320,480 209,428 550,569 Operating loss (140) (205,374) (12,334) (274,714) Other income (expenses): Foreign exchange loss (1,002) (1,157) (1,350) (493) Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated



companies 390 4,517 (15,049) 7,358 Interest income and other, net 2,914 1,680 2,786 3,268 Reorganization items — (313,176) — (313,176) Interest and other debt costs, net (7,547) (10,605) (15,146) (31,613) (5,245) (318,741) (28,759) (334,656) Loss before income taxes (5,385) (524,115) (41,093) (609,370) Income tax expense 5,797 295 9,118 2,012 Net loss $ (11,182) (524,410) (50,211) (611,382) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (242) 24 (99) 7,907 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (10,940) (524,434) (50,112) (619,289) Basic loss per common share $ (0.44) (11.13) (2.09) (13.15) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.44) (11.13) (2.09) (13.15) Weighted average common shares outstanding 24,654,220 47,121,304 23,989,254 47,101,155 Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 24,654,220 47,121,304 23,989,254 47,101,155

Note (A): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million. Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.

Note (B): Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) includes $5.8 million and $20.6 million of foreign exchange losses, respectively, related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

Note (C): Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 (Successor) were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data) Successor June 30, December 31, ASSETS 2018 2017 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,286 432,035 Restricted cash 5,213 21,300 Trade and other receivables, net 96,630 114,184 Due from affiliates 197,059 230,315 Marine operating supplies 28,930 28,220 Other current assets 10,213 19,130 Total current assets 797,331 845,184 Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies 1,335 29,216 Net properties and equipment 803,725 837,520 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 14,372 3,208 Other assets 26,779 31,052 Total assets $ 1,643,542 1,746,180 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 30,561 38,497 Accrued expenses 49,312 54,806 Due to affiliates 62,353 99,448 Accrued property and liability losses 2,790 2,585 Current portion of long-term debt 6,290 5,103 Other current liabilities 17,815 19,693 Total current liabilities 169,121 220,132 Long-term debt 438,559 443,057 Accrued property and liability losses 2,651 2,471 Other liabilities 57,685 58,576 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares



authorized, 26,085,274 and 22,115,916 shares issued and outstanding



at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 26 22 Additional paid-in capital 1,064,039 1,059,120 Retained deficit (89,378) (39,266) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (403) (147) Total stockholders' equity 974,284 1,019,729 Noncontrolling interests 1,242 2,215 Total equity 975,526 1,021,944 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,643,542 1,746,180

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net loss $ (11,182) (524,410) (50,211) (611,382) Other comprehensive income: Unrealized gains (losses) on available for



sale securities, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and



$61 43 86 (256) (8) Change in loss on derivative contract, net of



tax of $0, $0, $0 and $823 — — — 1,317 Change in supplemental executive retirement



plan liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and



($927) — — — (1,721) Change in pension plan minimum liability,



net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $215 — — — 399 Change in other benefit plan minimum



liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and



($2,046) — — — (3,799) Total comprehensive loss $ (11,139) (524,324) (50,467) (615,194)

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Successor Predecessor Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Operating activities: Net loss $ (50,211) (611,382) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in)



operating



activities: Reorganization items — 308,011 Depreciation and amortization 22,572 73,879 Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs 2,230 — Amortization of debt premium and discounts (900) — Provision for deferred income taxes — (7,743) Gain on asset dispositions, net (3,257) (9,253) Asset impairments 7,401 228,280 Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances



to unconsolidated companies 27,881 (9,163) Compensation expense - stock-based 6,139 (562) Excess tax liability on stock option activity — 4,927 Changes in assets and liabilities, net: Trade and other receivables (15,097) 57,701 Changes in due to/from related parties, net 19,869 22,983 Marine operating supplies (711) (922) Other current assets 8,752 (22,668) Accounts payable 1,709 (15,384) Accrued expenses (6,652) 17,870 Accrued property and liability losses 205 (816) Other current liabilities 5,590 (1,216) Other liabilities 11 3,135 Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs (13,394) — Other, net 4,846 9,110 Net cash provided by operating activities 16,983 46,787 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sales of assets 12,968 3,072 Additions to properties and equipment (5,775) (9,982) Payments related to novated vessel construction contract — 5,272 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,193 (1,638) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payment on long-term debt (2,637) (5,048) Payments to General Unsecured Creditors (8,377) — Other (1,998) (6,127) Net cash used in financing activities (13,012) (11,175) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11,164 33,974 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 453,335 649,804 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 464,499 683,778 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 16,134 8,651 Income taxes $ 10,083 5,778 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities: Additions to properties and equipment $ — 282

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands) Accumulated Additional Retained other Non Common paid-in (deficit) comprehensive controlling stock capital earnings loss interest Total Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor) $ 22 1,059,120 (39,266) (147) 2,215 1,021,944 Total comprehensive loss — — (50,112) (256) (99) (50,467) Issuance of common stock 4 (2) — — — 2 Amortization of restricted stock units — 6,047 — — — 6,047 Acquisition of noncontrolling interest — (1,126) — — (874) (2,000) Balance at June 30, 2018 (Successor) $ 26 1,064,039 (89,378) (403) 1,242 975,526 Balance at December 31, 2016 (Predecessor) $ 4,707 171,018 1,570,027 (6,446) 8,258 1,747,564 Total comprehensive loss — — (619,289) (3,812) 7,907 (615,194) Stock option activity — 562 — — — 562 Cancellation of restricted stock awards — — 157 — — 157 Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units 5 (6,064) — — — (6,059) Cash paid to noncontrolling interests — — — — (1,200) (1,200) Balance at June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) $ 4,712 165,516 950,895 (10,258) 14,965 1,125,830

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel revenues: Americas (D) $ 32,601 31% 31,887 28% 58,682 31% 112,420 42% Middle East/Asia Pacific 22,406 21% 27,766 25% 40,794 21% 54,444 20% Europe/Mediterranean Sea 13,357 13% 11,031 10% 22,980 12% 21,197 8% West Africa 35,810 35% 41,573 37% 69,212 36% 81,101 30% Total vessel revenues $ 104,174 100% 112,257 100% 191,668 100% 269,162 100% Vessel operating costs: Crew costs $ 36,368 35% 42,210 38% 70,592 37% 84,039 31% Repair and maintenance 7,978 8% 13,844 12% 15,682 8% 30,918 11% Insurance and loss reserves 2,191 2% 3,124 3% 1,120 2% 1,357 1% Fuel, lube and supplies 8,181 8% 9,428 8% 17,193 9% 18,707 7% Other 13,294 13% 15,167 14% 24,789 13% 29,597 11% Total vessel operating costs 68,012 65% 83,773 75% 129,376 69% 164,618 61% Vessel operating margin (E) $ 36,162 35% 28,484 25% 62,292 31% 104,544 39%

Note (D): Included in Americas vessel revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (E): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses. The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Vessel operating margin $ 36,162 28,484 $ 62,292 104,544 General and administrative expenses - vessel



operations (16,613) (18,002) (33,480) (37,447) Vessel operating leases — (5,542) — (13,985) Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations (12,680) (34,892) (24,592) (71,065) Vessel operating profit (loss) $ 6,869 (29,952) $ 4,220 (17,953)

The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended (In thousands) June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Other operating revenues $ 1,427 2,849 5,426 6,693 Costs of other marine revenues (642) (1,585) (3,116) (4,274) General and administrative expenses - other



operating activities (2) (355) (16) (880) Depreciation and amortization - other operating



activities (5) (854) (10) (1,709) Other operating profit (loss) $ 778 55 2,284 (170)

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 (In thousands) % % % % Vessel operating profit (loss): Americas (F) $ 5,681 5% (15,699) (14%) $ 10,592 5% 14,919 5% Middle East/Asia Pacific 625 1% (1,316) (1%) (1,628) (1%) (7,480) (3%) Europe/Mediterranean Sea (1,142) (1%) (10,163) (9%) (4,696) (2%) (17,265) (6%) West Africa 1,705 2% (2,774) (2%) (48) <1% (8,127) (3%) 6,869 7% (29,952) (26%) 4,220 2% (17,953) (7%) Other operating profit (loss) 778 1% 55 <1% 2,284 1% (170) (<1%) 7,647 7% (29,897) (26%) 6,504 2% (18,123) (7%) Corporate general and administrative



expenses (G) (7,810) (7%) (14,702) (13%) (14,494) (7%) (36,459) (13%) Corporate depreciation (100) (<1%) (541) (<1%) (200) (<1%) (1,105) (<1%) Corporate expenses (7,910) (7%) (15,243) (13%) (14,694) (7%) (37,564) (13%) Gain on asset dispositions, net 1,338 1% 3,189 3% 3,257 2% 9,253 3% Asset impairments (1,215) (1%) (163,423) (142%) (7,401) (4%) (228,280) (83%) Operating loss $ (140) (<1%) (205,374) (178%) $ (12,334) (6%) (274,714) (100%) Foreign exchange loss (1,002) (1%) (1,157) (1%) (1,350) (1%) (493) (<1%) Equity in net earnings (losses) of



unconsolidated companies 390 <1% 4,517 4% (15,049) (8%) 7,358 3% Interest income and other, net 2,914 3% 1,680 1% 2,786 2% 3,268 1% Reorganization items — — (313,176) (272%) — — (313,176) (114%) Interest and other debt costs (7,547) (7%) (10,605) (9%) (15,146) (8%) (31,613) (11%) Loss before income taxes $ (5,385) (5%) (524,115) (455%) $ (41,093) (21%) (609,370) (221%)

Note (F): Americas segment vessel operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (G): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor), but did incur professional services costs related the proposed combination with GulfMark during the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of $1.5 million. Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor), were $6.7 million and $23.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2018 (Successor) included stock-based compensation of $3.2 million and $6.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $0.3 million and ($0.6) million, respectively.

For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor. The quarter ended June 30, 2017 is a Predecessor period while the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Revenues: Vessel revenues $ 104,174 87,494 101,313 104,911 112,257 Other operating revenues 1,427 3,999 3,140 5,652 2,849 105,601 91,493 104,453 110,563 115,106 Costs and expenses: Vessel operating costs 68,012 61,364 68,201 84,966 83,773 Costs of other operating revenues 642 2,474 1,519 3,036 1,585 General and administrative (H) 24,425 23,565 30,373 25,019 33,059 Vessel operating leases — — 91 1,747 5,542 Depreciation and amortization 12,785 12,017 12,195 19,302 36,287 Gain on asset dispositions, net (1,338) (1,919) (6,612) (376) (3,189) Asset impairments 1,215 6,186 16,777 21,325 163,423 105,741 103,687 122,544 155,019 320,480 Operating loss (140) (12,194) (18,091) (44,456) (205,374) Other income (expenses): Foreign exchange loss (1,002) (348) (349) (2,082) (1,157) Equity in net earnings (losses) of



unconsolidated companies 390 (15,439) 825 1,574 4,517 Interest income and other 2,914 (128) 1,898 1,577 1,680 Reorganization items (H) — — (2,419) (1,085,609) (313,176) Interest and other debt costs (7,547) (7,599) (7,769) (5,814) (10,605) (5,245) (23,514) (7,814) (1,090,354) (318,741) Loss before income taxes (5,385) (35,708) (25,905) (1,134,810) (524,115) Income tax (benefit) expense 5,797 3,321 (2,706) 3,216 295 Net loss $ (11,182) (39,029) (23,199) (1,138,026) (524,410) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to



noncontrolling interests (242) 143 374 142 24 Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $ (10,940) (39,172) (23,573) (1,138,168) (524,434) Basic loss per common share $ (0.44) (1.67) (1.02) — — Diluted loss per common share $ (0.44) (1.67) (1.02) — — Weighted average common shares outstanding (I) 24,654,220 23,424,943 23,137,909 — — Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock — — — — — Adjusted weighted average common shares 24,654,220 23,424,943 23,137,909 — — Vessel operating margin $ 36,162 26,130 33,112 19,945 28,484 Note (H): Restructuring-related items: Restructuring-related professional services



costs included in general and administrative



expenses $ — — — — 6,709 Restructuring-related professional services



costs included in reorganization items — — 2,031 23,494 5,165 Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel



redelivery costs included in reorganization



items — — 388 1,244 — Total $ — - 2,419 24,738 11,874

Note (I): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 0, 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at June 30, 2018, March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at June 30, 2018 were 26,085,274, 3,924,441 and 30,009,715, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 459,286 442,472 432,035 459,978 683,778 Restricted cash 5,213 2,847 21,300 — — Trade and other receivables, net (J) 96,630 115,754 114,184 120,271 116,612 Due from affiliates 197,059 207,919 230,315 245,056 252,810 Marine operating supplies 28,930 28,896 28,220 31,083 31,097 Other current assets 10,213 18,181 19,130 14,813 34,619 Total current assets 797,331 816,069 845,184 871,201 1,118,916 Investments in, at equity, and advances to



unconsolidated companies 1,335 13,503 29,216 25,729 49,216 Net properties and equipment 803,725 814,263 837,520 868,689 2,659,314 Deferred drydocking and survey costs 14,372 11,430 3,208 388 — Other assets 26,779 30,783 31,052 46,845 92,134 Total assets $ 1,643,542 1,686,048 1,746,180 1,812,852 3,919,580 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable (J) $ 30,561 45,781 38,497 39,439 35,087 Accrued expenses 49,312 56,408 54,806 61,115 63,155 Due to affiliates 62,353 78,135 99,448 112,642 121,037 Accrued property and liability losses 2,790 2,852 2,585 2,774 2,758 Current portion of long-term debt 6,290 5,215 5,103 5,174 10,106 Other current liabilities 17,815 8,826 19,693 38,041 28,029 Total current liabilities 169,121 197,217 220,132 259,185 260,172 Long-term debt 438,559 442,729 443,057 445,677 80,863 Accrued property and liability losses 2,651 2,561 2,471 2,607 2,776 Other liabilities and deferred credits 57,685 58,060 58,576 62,569 60,382 Liabilities subject to compromise — — — — 2,389,557 Commitments and Contingencies Equity: Common stock 26 24 22 21 4,712 Additional paid-in capital 1,064,039 1,061,983 1,059,120 1,056,563 165,516 Retained earnings (89,378) (78,438) (39,266) (15,693) 950,895 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (403) (446) (147) 82 (10,258) Total stockholders' equity 974,284 983,123 1,019,729 1,040,973 1,110,865 Noncontrolling interests 1,242 2,358 2,215 1,841 14,965 Total equity 975,526 985,481 1,021,944 1,042,814 1,125,830 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,643,542 1,686,048 1,746,180 1,812,852 3,919,580 Supplemental Information Due from related parties, net of due to related



parties: Sonatide (Angola) $ 106,084 129,784 130,867 132,414 131,773 DTDW (Nigeria) 28,622 25,184 23,708 20,423 17,164 Total $ 134,706 154,968 154,575 152,837 148,937

Note (J): Included in Trade and other receivables, net, for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $37,761; $33,353; $27,616 and $22,919, respectively, of amounts due from our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture. Included in Accounts payable for the quarters ended March 31, 2018, December 31, 2017, September 31, 2017 and June 30, 2017 are $12,577; $9,645; $7,193 and $5,755, respectively, of amounts due to our DTDW (Nigeria) joint venture.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2018 2018 2017 2017 2017 VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS (In thousands): Americas fleet: Deepwater $ 22,661 16,205 17,062 14,102 17,313 Towing-supply 7,560 6,846 8,263 9,319 11,274 Other 2,380 3,030 3,010 2,989 3,300 Total $ 32,601 26,081 28,335 26,410 31,887 Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet: Deepwater $ 9,603 9,564 9,066 8,393 10,701 Towing-supply 12,783 8,824 14,110 16,823 17,065 Other 20 — — — — Total $ 22,406 18,388 23,176 25,216 27,766 Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet: Deepwater $ 12,596 9,020 10,395 11,192 8,237 Towing-supply 761 603 641 2,102 2,794 Total $ 13,357 9,623 11,036 13,294 11,031 West Africa fleet: Deepwater $ 14,314 13,938 14,358 13,978 13,921 Towing-supply 17,321 16,139 19,807 21,071 24,225 Other 4,175 3,325 4,601 4,942 3,427 Total $ 35,810 33,402 38,766 39,991 41,573 Worldwide fleet: Deepwater $ 59,174 48,727 50,881 47,665 50,172 Towing-supply 38,425 32,412 42,821 49,315 55,358 Other 6,575 6,355 7,611 7,931 6,727 Total $ 104,174 87,494 101,313 104,911 112,257