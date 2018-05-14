Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Tidewater Inc.

16:30 ET

HOUSTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) announced today a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018, of $39.2 million, or $1.67 per common share, on revenues of $91.5 million.

As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017.  References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.

Included in the $39.2 million ($1.67 per common share) net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2018 were the following:

  • $15.2 million ($0.65 per common share) of foreign exchange losses, $14.8 million of which ($0.63 per common share) is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
  • $6.2 million ($0.26 per common share) in non-cash asset impairment charges that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2018.

Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which excludes asset impairment charges, but includes $3.0 million of stock-based compensation expense and $15.2 million of foreign exchange losses, was ($9.9) million.  (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)

Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start.  A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on May 15, 2018, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 17, 2018. To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 46923575.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, (www.tdw.com). The online replay will be available until June 15, 2018.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements.  Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

Financial information is displayed on the next page.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data) 


Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

Revenues:








Vessel revenues

$

87,494



156,905

Other operating revenues

3,999



3,844



91,493



160,749

Costs and expenses:








Vessel operating costs

61,364



80,845

Costs of other operating revenues

2,474



2,689

General and administrative (A)

23,565



41,727

Vessel operating leases





8,443

Depreciation and amortization

12,017



37,592

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(1,919)



(6,064)

Asset impairments

6,186



64,857



103,687



230,089

Operating loss

(12,194)



(69,340)

Other income (expenses):








Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(348)



664

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (B)

(15,439)



2,841

Interest income and other, net

(128)



1,588

Interest and other debt costs, net

(7,599)



(21,008)



(23,514)



(15,915)

Loss before income taxes

(35,708)



(85,255)

Income tax expense

3,321



1,717

Net loss

$

(39,029)



(86,972)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

143



7,883

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$

(39,172)



(94,855)

Basic loss per common share

$

(1.67)



(2.01)

Diluted loss per common share

$

(1.67)



(2.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding (C)

23,424,943



47,080,783

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock






Adjusted weighted average common shares

23,424,943



47,080,783

Note (A):  The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor).  Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million.  General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.

Note (B):  Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) includes $14.8 million of foreign exchange losses related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

Note (C):  Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) include 108,044 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens at March 31, 2018 (Successor). Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 (Successor) were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)


Successor


March 31,

December 31,

ASSETS

2018

2017

Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

442,472


432,035

Restricted cash

2,847


21,300

Trade and other receivables, net

115,754


114,184

Due from affiliate

207,919


230,315

Marine operating supplies

28,896


28,220

Other current assets

18,181


19,130

Total current assets

816,069


845,184

Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies

13,503


29,216

Net properties and equipment

814,263


837,520

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

11,430


3,208

Other assets

30,783


31,052

Total assets

$

1,686,048


1,746,180









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

45,781


38,497

Accrued expenses

56,408


54,806

Due to affiliate

78,135


99,448

Accrued property and liability losses

2,852


2,585

Current portion of long-term debt

5,215


5,103

Other liabilities

8,826


19,693

Total current liabilities

197,217


220,132

Long-term debt

442,729


443,057

Accrued property and liability losses

2,561


2,471

Other liabilities and deferred credits

58,060


58,576









Commitments and Contingencies
















Equity:







Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares
authorized, 23,988,075 and 22,115,916 shares issues and outstanding at
March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

24


22

Additional paid-in capital

1,061,983


1,059,120

Retained deficit

(78,438)


(39,266)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(446)


(147)

Total stockholders' equity

983,123


1,019,729

Noncontrolling interests

2,358


2,215

Total equity

985,481


1,021,944

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,686,048


1,746,180

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

Net loss

$

(39,029)



(86,972)

Other comprehensive income:








Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities, 
   net of tax of $0 and $61

(299)



(94)

Change in loss on derivative contract, net of tax of
   $0 and $823





1,317

Change in supplemental executive retirement plan liability,
   net of tax of $0 and ($927)





(1,721)

Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax
   of $0 and $215





399

Change in other benefit plan minimum liability, net of tax
   of $0 and ($2,046)





(3,799)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(39,328)



(90,870)

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

Operating activities:








Net loss

$

(39,029)



(86,972)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
   activities:








Depreciation and amortization

11,380



37,592

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs

638




Amortization of debt premium and discounts

(443)




Provision for deferred income taxes





(2,200)

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(1,919)



(6,064)

Asset impairments

6,186



64,857

Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances
   to unconsolidated companies

15,713



(5,062)

Compensation expense - stock-based

2,956



(888)

Excess tax liability on stock option activity





4,927

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:








Trade and other receivables

(1,662)



51,051

Changes in due to/from affiliate, net

1,083



24,961

Marine operating supplies

(677)



(408)

Other current assets

949



(6,458)

Accounts payable

7,284



(18,872)

Accrued expenses

845



9,267

Accrued property and liability losses

267



9

Other current liabilities

(2,695)



(3,860)

Other liabilities and deferred credits

(58)



1,884

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs

(8,860)




Other, net

2,058



6,386

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(5,984)



70,150

Cash flows from investing activities:








Proceeds from sales of assets

9,492



2,464

Additions to properties and equipment

(1,677)



(8,355)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

7,815



(5,891)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Principal payment on long-term debt

(1,471)



(2,732)

Payments to General Unsecured Creditors

(8,377)




Other

1



(4,927)

Net cash used in financing activities

(9,847)



(7,659)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(8,016)



56,600

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

453,335



649,804

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

445,319



706,404

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:








Cash paid during the period for:








Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$

8,152



8,218

Income taxes

$

6,429



2,167

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:








Additions to properties and equipment

$





282

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)











Accumulated











Additional

Retained

other

Non





Common

paid-in

(deficit)

comprehensive

controlling





stock

capital

earnings

loss

interest

Total

Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor)

$

22


1,059,120


(39,266)


(147)


2,215


1,021,944

Total comprehensive loss







(39,172)


(299)


143


(39,328)

Stock option expense




(98)











(98)

Issuance of common stock

2














2

Amortization of restricted stock units




2,961











2,961

Balance at March 31, 2018 (Successor)

$

24


1,061,983


(78,438)


(446)


2,358


985,481


Balance at December 31, 2016  (Predecessor)

$

4,707


171,018


1,570,027


(6,446)


8,258


1,747,564

Total comprehensive loss







(94,855)


(3,898)


7,883


(90,870)

Stock option activity




269











269

Cancellation of restricted stock awards







157








157

Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units

5


(6,066)











(6,061)

Balance at March 31, 2017 (Predecessor)

$

4,712


165,221


1,475,329


(10,344)


16,141


1,651,059

The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:

Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

(In thousands)




%






%

Vessel revenues:
















Americas (D)

$

26,081


30%



80,533


51%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

18,388


21%



26,678


17%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea

9,623


11%



10,166


7%

West Africa

33,402


38%



39,528


25%

Total vessel revenues

$

87,494


100%



156,905


100%

Vessel operating costs:
















Crew costs

$

34,224


39%



41,829


27%

Repair and maintenance

7,704


9%



17,074


11%

Insurance and loss reserves

(1,071)


(1%)



(1,767)


(1%)

Fuel, lube and supplies

9,012


10%



9,279


6%

Other

11,495


13%



14,430


9%

Total vessel operating costs

61,364


70%



80,845


52%

Vessel operating margin (E)

$

26,130


30%



76,060


48%

Note (D):  Included in Americas vessel revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (E):  Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses.  The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):

Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

Vessel operating margin

$

26,130



76,060

General and administrative expenses - vessel operations

(16,867)



(19,445)

Vessel operating leases





(8,443)

Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations

(11,912)



(36,173)

Vessel operating profit (loss)

$

(2,649)



11,999

The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:

Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

Other operating revenues

$

3,999



3,844

Costs of other marine revenues

(2,474)



(2,689)

General and administrative expenses - other operating activities

(14)



(525)

Depreciation and amortization - other operating activities

(5)



(855)

Other operating profit (loss)

$

1,506



(225)

The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:

Successor


Predecessor


Quarter Ended


Quarter Ended


March 31, 2018


March 31, 2017

(In thousands)




%






%

Vessel operating profit (loss):
















Americas (F)

$

4,911


5%



30,618


19%

Middle East/Asia Pacific

(2,253)


(2%)



(6,164)


(4%)

Europe/Mediterranean Sea

(3,554)


(4%)



(7,102)


(5%)

West Africa

(1,753)


(2%)



(5,353)


(3%)



(2,649)


(3%)



11,999


7%

Other operating profit (loss)

1,506


2%



(225)


(<1%)



(1,143)


(1%)



11,774


7%


















Corporate general and administrative expenses (G)

(6,684)


(7%)



(21,757)


(14%)

Corporate depreciation

(100)


(<1%)



(564)


(<1%)

Corporate expenses

(6,784)


(7%)



(22,321)


(14%)


















Gain on asset dispositions, net

1,919


2%



6,064


3%

Asset impairments

(6,186)


(7%)



(64,857)


(40%)

Operating loss

$

(12,194)


(13%)



(69,340)


(43%)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(348)


(<1%)



664


<1%

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies

(15,439)


(17%)



2,841


2%

Interest income and other, net

(128)


(<1%)



1,588


1%

Interest and other debt costs

(7,599)


(8%)



(21,008)


(13%)

Loss before income taxes

$

(35,708)


(39%)



(85,255)


(53%)

Note (F):  Americas segment vessel operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (G):  The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor). Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million.  General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.

For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017.  The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor.  The quarters ended June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017 are Predecessor periods while the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)







Three Months Ended























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Revenues:



















Vessel revenues

$

87,494


101,313


104,911


112,257


156,905

Other operating revenues

3,999


3,140


5,652


2,849


3,844



91,493


104,453


110,563


115,106


160,749

Costs and expenses:



















Vessel operating costs

61,364


68,201


84,966


83,773


80,845

Costs of other operating revenues

2,474


1,519


3,036


1,585


2,689

General and administrative (H)

23,565


30,373


25,019


33,059


41,727

Vessel operating leases




91


1,747


5,542


8,443

Depreciation and amortization

12,017


12,195


19,302


36,287


37,592

Gain on asset dispositions, net

(1,919)


(6,612)


(376)


(3,189)


(6,064)

Asset impairments

6,186


16,777


21,325


163,423


64,857



103,687


122,544


155,019


320,480


230,089

Operating loss

(12,194)


(18,091)


(44,456)


(205,374)


(69,340)

Other income (expenses):



















Foreign exchange gain (loss)

(348)


(349)


(2,082)


(1,157)


664

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies

(15,439)


825


1,574


4,517


2,841

Interest income and other

(128)


1,898


1,577


1,680


1,588

Reorganization items (H)




(2,419)


(1,085,609)


(313,176)



Interest and other debt costs

(7,599)


(7,769)


(5,814)


(10,605)


(21,008)



(23,514)


(7,814)


(1,090,354)


(318,741)


(15,915)

Loss before income taxes

(35,708)


(25,905)


(1,134,810)


(524,115)


(85,255)

Income tax (benefit) expense

3,321


(2,706)


3,216


295


1,717

Net loss

$

(39,029)


(23,199)


(1,138,026)


(524,410)


(86,972)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests

143


374


142


24


7,883

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$

(39,172)


(23,573)


(1,138,168)


(524,434)


(94,855)

Basic loss per common share

$

(1.67)


(1.02)









Diluted loss per common share

$

(1.67)


(1.02)









Weighted average common shares outstanding (I)

23,424,943


23,137,909









Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock














Adjusted weighted average common shares

23,424,943


23,137,909






























Vessel operating margin

$

26,130


33,112


19,945


28,484


76,060





















Note (H):  Restructuring-related items:



















Restructuring-related professional services
costs included in general and administrative
expenses

$










6,709


16,805

Restructuring-related professional services
costs included in reorganization items




2,031


23,494


5,165



Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel
redelivery costs included in reorganization
items




388


1,244






Total

$




2,419


24,738


11,874


16,805

Note (I):  Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at March 31 2018 and December 31, 2017.  Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)























March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

ASSETS

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents

$

442,472


432,035


459,978


683,778


706,404

Restricted Cash

2,847


21,300









Trade and other receivables, net

115,754


114,184


120,271


116,612


123,262

Due from affiliate

207,919


230,315


245,056


252,810


262,652

Marine operating supplies

28,896


28,220


31,083


31,097


30,560

Other current assets

18,181


19,130


14,813


34,619


18,409

Total current assets

816,069


845,184


871,201


1,118,916


1,141,287

Investments in, at equity, and advances to
unconsolidated companies

13,503


29,216


25,729


49,216


45,115

Net properties and equipment

814,263


837,520


868,689


2,659,314


2,864,762

Deferred drydocking and survey costs

11,430


3,208


388






Other assets

30,783


31,052


46,845


92,134


139,535

Total assets

$

1,686,048


1,746,180


1,812,852


3,919,580


4,190,699





















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable

$

45,781


38,497


39,439


35,087


31,599

Accrued expenses

56,408


54,806


61,115


63,155


78,121

Due to affiliate

78,135


99,448


112,642


121,037


132,857

Accrued property and liability losses

2,852


2,585


2,774


2,758


3,583

Current portion of long-term debt

5,215


5,103


5,174


10,106


2,034,124

Other liabilities

8,826


19,693


38,041


28,029


48,429

Total current liabilities

197,217


220,132


259,185


260,172


2,328,713

Long-term debt

442,729


443,057


445,677


80,863



Deferred income taxes













46,013

Accrued property and liability losses

2,561


2,471


2,607


2,776


10,209

Other liabilities and deferred credits

58,060


58,576


62,569


60,382


154,705

Liabilities subject to compromise










2,389,557
























Commitments and Contingencies








































Equity:



















Common stock

24


22


21


4,712


4,712

Additional paid-in capital

1,061,983


1,059,120


1,056,563


165,516


165,221

Retained earnings

(78,438)


(39,266)


(15,693)


950,895


1,475,329

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(446)


(147)


82


(10,258)


(10,344)

Total stockholders' equity

983,123


1,019,729


1,040,973


1,110,865


1,634,918

Noncontrolling interests

2,358


2,215


1,841


14,965


16,141

Total equity

985,481


1,021,944


1,042,814


1,125,830


1,651,059

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,686,048


1,746,180


1,812,852


3,919,580


4,190,699





















Due from affiliate, net of due to affiliate

$

129,784


130,867


132,414


131,773


129,795

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA






Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS

(In thousands):








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater (J)

$

16,205


17,062


14,102


17,313


62,831

Towing-supply

6,846


8,263


9,319


11,274


14,738

Other

3,030


3,010


2,989


3,300


2,964

Total (J)

$

26,081


28,335


26,410


31,887


80,533

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

$

9,564


9,066


8,393


10,701


9,433

Towing-supply

8,824


14,110


16,823


17,065


17,245

Total

$

18,388


23,176


25,216


27,766


26,678

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

$

9,020


10,395


11,192


8,237


9,853

Towing-supply

603


641


2,102


2,794


322

Other













(9)

Total

$

9,623


11,036


13,294


11,031


10,166

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

$

13,938


14,358


13,978


13,921


13,179

Towing-supply

16,139


19,807


21,071


24,225


22,472

Other

3,325


4,601


4,942


3,427


3,877

Total

$

33,402


38,766


39,991


41,573


39,528

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater (J)

$

48,727


50,881


47,665


50,172


95,296

Towing-supply

32,412


42,821


49,315


55,358


54,777

Other

6,355


7,611


7,931


6,727


6,832

Total (J)

$

87,494


101,313


104,911


112,257


156,905

Note (J):  Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

26


31


39


41


41

Towing-supply

15


16


19


21


22

Other

6


6


8


8


8

Total

47


53


66


70


71

Stacked vessels

(20)


(27)


(39)


(35)


(34)

Active vessels

27


26


27


35


37

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

19


21


21


22


23

Towing-supply

37


39


43


44


44

Other







1


1


1

Total

56


60


65


67


68

Stacked vessels

(15)


(20)


(25)


(25)


(24)

Active vessels

41


40


40


42


44

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

17


17


18


17


18

Towing-supply

4


4


6


6


4

Other







1


2


2

Total

21


21


25


25


24

Stacked vessels

(5)


(5)


(5)


(6)


(8)

Active vessels

16


16


20


19


16

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

27


27


25


24


23

Towing-supply

35


37


38


38


39

Other

31


31


32


35


36

Total

93


95


95


97


98

Stacked vessels

(39)


(37)


(37)


(43)


(46)

Active vessels

54


58


58


54


52

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

89


96


103


104


105

Towing-supply

91


96


106


109


109

Other

37


37


42


46


47

Total

217


229


251


259


261

Stacked vessels

(79)


(89)


(106)


(109)


(112)

Active vessels

138


140


145


150


149





















Total active

138


140


145


150


149

Total stacked

79


89


106


109


112

Total joint venture and other vessels

8


8


8


8


8

Total

225


237


259


267


269

Note (K):  Included in total owned or chartered vessels at March 31, 2018 (Successor), December 31, 2017 (Successor), September 30, 2017 (Successor), June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were 70, 89, 91, 115, and 111 vessels, respectively, that were stacked by the company.  These vessels were considered to be in service and are included in the calculation of our total fleet utilization statistics.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

AVERAGE NUMBER OF LEASED VESSELS
INCLUDED IN VESSEL COUNTS ABOVE:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater







7


8


8

Towing-supply







3


3


3

Total







10


11


11

Stacked vessels







(7)


(7)


(7)

Active vessels







3


4


4

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Towing-supply







2


2


1

Total







2


2


1

Stacked vessels














Active vessels







2


2


1

West Africa fleet:



















Towing-supply







3


3


4

Total







3


3


4

Stacked vessels













(1)

Active vessels







3


3


3

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater







7


8


8

Towing-supply







8


8


8

Total







15


16


16

Stacked vessels







(7)


(7)


(8)

Active vessels







8


9


8

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

2,309


2,893


3,545


3,731


3,690

Towing-supply

1,350


1,441


1,773


1,941


1,980

Other

540


574


736


728


720

Total

4,199


4,908


6,054


6,400


6,390

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

1,738


1,908


1,932


2,001


2,070

Towing-supply

3,348


3,604


3,980


3,974


3,952

Other




3


92


91


90

Total

5,086


5,515


6,004


6,066


6,112

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

1,527


1,588


1,649


1,539


1,580

Towing-supply

360


379


552


567


356

Other







136


182


180

Total

1,887


1,967


2,337


2,288


2,116

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

2,470


2,484


2,347


2,193


2,070

Towing-supply

3,123


3,340


3,493


3,437


3,530

Other

2,745


2,852


2,885


3,170


3,240

Total

8,338


8,676


8,725


8,800


8,840

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

8,044


8,873


9,473


9,464


9,410

Towing-supply

8,181


8,764


9,798


9,919


9,818

Other

3,285


3,429


3,849


4,171


4,230

Total

19,510


21,066


23,120


23,554


23,458

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

898


1,565


2,359


2,110


1,874

Towing-supply

720


705


889


849


900

Other

180


206


368


273


270

Total

1,798


2,476


3,616


3,232


3,044

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

478


705


746


702


900

Towing-supply

873


1,089


1,435


1,446


1,240

Other




3


92


91


90

Total

1,351


1,797


2,273


2,239


2,230

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

167


276


276


334


410

Towing-supply

270


180


92


91


90

Other







136


182


180

Total

437


456


504


607


680

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

744


671


644


713


900

Towing-supply

1,463


1,472


1,484


1,463


1,547

Other

1,305


1,295


1,246


1,714


1,707

Total

3,512


3,438


3,374


3,890


4,154

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

2,287


3,217


4,025


3,859


4,084

Towing-supply

3,326


3,446


3,900


3,849


3,777

Other

1,485


1,504


1,842


2,260


2,247

Total

7,098


8,167


9,767


9,968


10,108

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA










Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

1,411


1,328


1,186


1,621


1,816

Towing-supply

630


736


884


1,092


1,080

Other

360


368


368


455


450

Total

2,401


2,432


2,438


3,168


3,346

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

1,260


1,203


1,186


1,299


1,170

Towing-supply

2,475


2,515


2,545


2,528


2,712

Total

3,735


3,718


3,731


3,827


3,882

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

1,360


1,312


1,373


1,205


1,170

Towing-supply

90


199


460


476


266

Total

1,450


1,511


1,833


1,681


1,436

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

1,726


1,813


1,703


1,480


1,170

Towing-supply

1,660


1,868


2,009


1,974


1,983

Other

1,440


1,557


1,639


1,456


1,533

Total

4,826


5,238


5,351


4,910


4,686

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

5,757


5,656


5,448


5,605


5,326

Towing-supply

4,855


5,318


5,898


6,070


6,041

Other

1,800


1,925


2,007


1,911


1,983

Total

12,412


12,899


13,353


13,586


13,350

Note (L):  Available Days - Active Fleet equals Available Days - Total Fleet less Out-Of-Service - Stacked Days.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

42.2%


32.2%


20.5%


23.4%


29.7%

Towing-supply

35.7


39.0


36.1


36.4


41.8

Other

61.9


60.8


45.3


50.0


45.7

Total

42.7%


37.6%


28.1%


30.3%


35.2%

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

54.4%


48.7%


44.0%


54.4%


45.9%

Towing-supply

40.0


57.7


57.1


57.2


54.2

Total

44.9%


54.5%


52.0%


55.4%


50.6%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

64.7%


69.4%


71.7%


59.7%


61.0%

Towing-supply

25.0


24.1


53.8


66.1


13.9

Total

57.1%


60.7%


63.3%


56.5%


47.9%

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

52.3%


49.4%


49.3%


46.1%


48.0%

Towing-supply

39.0


45.7


45.2


49.4


44.9

Other

36.6


44.8


44.6


33.1


32.7

Total

42.2%


46.5%


46.1%


42.7%


41.2%

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

52.2%


47.2%


41.3%


41.1%


42.6%

Towing-supply

38.3


48.6


48.9


50.9


46.9

Other

40.8


47.4


42.1


33.9


32.8

Total

44.4%


47.8%


44.7%


44.0%


42.6%

Note (M):  Utilization Total Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days Total Fleet.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater

69.1%


70.2%


61.2%


53.8%


60.4%

Towing-supply

76.6


76.4


72.3


64.7


76.6

Other

92.9


94.8


90.6


79.9


73.1

Total

74.6%


75.8%


69.7%


61.3%


67.3%

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

75.0%


77.2%


71.6%


83.8%


81.2%

Towing-supply

54.1


82.7


89.4


89.9


79.0

Total

61.2%


80.9%


83.7%


87.8%


79.7%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

72.6%


84.0%


86.1%


76.2%


82.4%

Towing-supply

100.0


45.8


64.6


78.7


18.6

Total

74.3%


79.0%


80.7%


76.9%


70.6%

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

74.8%


67.7%


68.0%


68.3%


84.9%

Towing-supply

73.4


81.7


78.6


86.0


80.0

Other

69.9


82.0


78.4


72.1


69.1

Total

72.8%


76.9%


75.2%


76.5%


77.7%

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater

72.9%


74.1%


71.9%


69.4%


75.2%

Towing-supply

64.5


80.1


81.2


83.2


76.2

Other

74.5


84.5


80.6


74.0


70.0

Total

69.8%


78.1%


77.3%


76.2%


74.9%

Note (N):  Utilization Active Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days - Active Fleet.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES:








































Americas fleet:



















Deepwater (O)

$

16,626


18,301


19,429


19,869


57,311

Towing-supply

14,191


14,700


14,577


15,959


17,816

Other

9,061


8,628


8,968


9,071


9,015

Total (O)

$

14,558


15,372


15,550


16,423


35,756

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:



















Deepwater

$

10,122


9,762


9,883


9,825


9,927

Towing-supply

6,589


6,787


7,398


7,511


8,045

Total

$

8,051


7,705


8,073


8,261


8,623

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:



















Deepwater

$

9,132


9,427


9,464


8,967


10,220

Towing-supply

6,695


7,035


7,077


7,459


6,513

Total

$

8,928


9,244


8,985


8,530


10,030

West Africa fleet:



















Deepwater

$

10,795


11,702


12,069


13,768


13,260

Towing-supply

13,245


12,979


13,339


14,271


14,171

Other

3,306


3,602


3,854


3,265


3,661

Total

$

9,501


9,619


9,943


11,061


10,863

Worldwide fleet:



















Deepwater (O)

$

11,606


12,142


12,172


12,897


23,797

Towing-supply

10,355


10,056


10,295


10,961


11,893

Other

4,742


4,681


4,906


4,759


4,922

Total (O)

$

10,093


10,056


10,162


10,842


15,693

Note (O):  Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.  Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates were increased by $35,709, $17,385, $9,776 and $3,915, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of the vessel charter contract.

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Americas



















Vessel revenues (P)

$

26,081


28,335


26,410


31,887


80,533





















Vessel operating costs:



















Crew costs

$

9,093


11,190


12,652


14,457


15,761

Routine repairs and maintenance

1,917


2,203


2,210


2,705


2,879

Major repairs

(187)


(144)


4,167


1,136


7

Insurance and loss reserves

(551)


788


605


933


(519)

Fuel, lube and supplies

1,618


2,413


2,935


3,394


3,896

Other

406


1,321


2,307


4,655


3,555

Total vessel operating costs

$

12,296


17,771


24,876


27,280


25,579





















Vessel operating margin ($)

$

13,785


10,564


1,534


4,607


54,954

Vessel operating margin (%)

52.9%


37.3%


5.8%


14.4%


68.2%





















Vessel operating lease expense

$







62


3,787


6,627

Vessel depreciation

$

3,223


3,386


5,488


10,748


11,297

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
costs

$

90


86


4



























Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses ($)

$

5,561


6,040


5,481


5,771


6,412

Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses (%)

21.3%


21.3%


20.8%


18.1%


8.0%





















Vessel operating profit (loss)

$

4,911


1,052


(9,501)


(15,699)


30,618





















Americas - Select operating statistics



















Average vessels - Total fleet (Q)

47


53


66


70


71

Utilization - Total fleet

42.7%


37.6%


28.1%


30.3%


35.2%





















Average vessels - Active fleet (Q)

27


26


27


35


37

Utilization - Active fleet

74.6%


75.8%


69.7%


61.3%


67.3%





















Average day rates (P)

$

14,558


15,372


15,550


16,423


35,756





















Vessels commencing drydocks

7


3


7


2


2





















Major repairs expense and deferred
drydocking and survey costs:



















   Major repairs expense

$

(187)


(144)


4,167


1,136


7

   Cash paid for deferred
   drydocking and survey costs

$

2,775


554


243







$

2,588


410


4,410


1,136


7





















Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
beginning balance

$

707


239









Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

2,775


554


243






Amortization of deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

90


86


4






Net vessel transfers in/out of the segment

$

9












Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
ending balance

$

3,383


707


239







Note (P):  Included in Americas vessel revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term

vessel charter contract.  Americas fleet average day rates were increased by $17,385 as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of

the vessel charter contract.

Note (Q):  Average leased vessels – Americas
fleet







10


11


11

Average leased vessels - Americas active
fleet







3


4


4

TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Middle East/Asia Pacific



















Vessel revenues

$

18,388


23,176


25,216


27,766


26,678





















Vessel operating costs:



















Crew costs

$

8,108


8,666


9,101


9,795


9,495

Routine repairs and maintenance

1,209


1,733


2,387


2,164


2,318

Major repairs

254


442


320


511


3,988

Insurance and loss reserves

(150)


771


626


681


(732)

Fuel, lube and supplies

2,339


2,653


1,725


1,539


2,543

Other

2,742


2,723


2,977


2,908


3,351

Total vessel operating costs

$

14,502


16,988


17,136


17,598


20,963





















Vessel operating margin ($)

$

3,886


6,188


8,080


10,168


5,715

Vessel operating margin (%)

21.1%


26.7%


32.0%


36.6%


21.4%





















Vessel operating lease expense

$














Vessel depreciation

$

2,707


2,905


4,028


7,746


8,499

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
costs

$

62


4






























Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses ($)

$

3,370


3,772


3,226


3,738


3,380

Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses (%)

18.3%


16.3%


12.8%


13.5%


12.7%





















Vessel operating profit (loss)

$

(2,253)


(493)


826


(1,316)


(6,164)





















Middle East/Asia Pacific - Select operating
statistics



















Average vessels - Total fleet

56


60


65


67


68

Utilization - Total fleet

44.9%


54.5%


52.0%


55.4%


50.6%





















Average vessels - Active fleet

41


40


40


42


44

Utilization - Active fleet

61.2%


80.9%


83.7%


87.8%


79.7%





















Average day rates

$

8,051


7,705


8,073


8,261


8,623





















Vessels commencing drydocks

3


5


1


1


5





















Major repairs expense and deferred
drydocking and survey costs:



















   Major repairs expense

$

254


442


320


511


3,988

   Cash paid for deferred
   drydocking and survey costs

$

1,728


209










$

1,982


651


320


511


3,988





















Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
beginning balance

$

205












Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

1,728


209









Amortization of deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

62


4









Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
ending balance

$

1,871


205









TIDEWATER INC.

UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA























Three Months Ended


March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Europe/Mediterranean Sea



















Vessel revenues

$

9,623


11,036


13,294


11,031


10,166





















Vessel operating costs:



















Crew costs

$

4,991


5,147


6,460


5,593


4,927

Routine repairs and maintenance

1,240


1,145


1,430


1,244


925

Major repairs

338





290


1,983


336

Insurance and loss reserves

110


311


206


426


226

Fuel, lube and supplies

1,810


1,038


1,050


1,393


1,101

Other

1,606


1,466


1,754


1,835


1,394

Total vessel operating costs

$

10,095


9,107


11,190


12,474


8,909





















Vessel operating margin ($)

$

(472)


1,929


2,104


(1,443)


1,257

Vessel operating margin (%)

-4.9%


17.5%


15.8%


-13.1%


12.4%





















Vessel operating lease expense

$







670


721


432

Vessel depreciation

$

1,641


1,641


3,411


6,803


6,561

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
costs

$

163

































Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses ($)

$

1,278


1,073


1,251


1,196


1,366

Vessel operations general and administrative
expenses (%)

13.3%


9.7%


9.4%


10.8%


13.4%





















Vessel operating profit (loss)

$

(3,554)


(785)


(3,228)


(10,163)


(7,102)





















Europe/Mediterranean Sea - Select operating
statistics



















Average vessels - Total fleet (R)

21


21


25


25


24

Utilization - Total fleet

57.1%


60.7%


63.3%


56.5%


47.9%





















Average vessels - Active fleet (R)

16


16


20


19


16

Utilization - Active fleet

74.3%


79.0%


80.7%


76.9%


70.6%





















Average day rates

$

8,928


9,244


8,985


8,530


10,030





















Vessels commencing drydocks

6





1


4


1





















Major repairs expense and deferred
drydocking and survey costs:



















   Major repairs expense

$

338





290


1,983


336

   Cash paid for deferred
   drydocking and survey costs

$

2,633













$

2,971





290


1,983


336





















Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
beginning balance

$














Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

2,633












Amortization of deferred drydocking and
survey costs

$

163












Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
ending balance

$

2,470

































Note (R):  Average leased vessels -
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet







2


2


1