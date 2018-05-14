Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

HOUSTON, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) announced today a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2018, of $39.2 million, or $1.67 per common share, on revenues of $91.5 million.
As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017. References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.
Included in the $39.2 million ($1.67 per common share) net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2018 were the following:
- $15.2 million ($0.65 per common share) of foreign exchange losses, $14.8 million of which ($0.63 per common share) is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
- $6.2 million ($0.26 per common share) in non-cash asset impairment charges that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2018.
Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which excludes asset impairment charges, but includes $3.0 million of stock-based compensation expense and $15.2 million of foreign exchange losses, was ($9.9) million. (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)
Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on May 15, 2018, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 17, 2018. To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 46923575.
A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, (www.tdw.com). The online replay will be available until June 15, 2018.
Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.
Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.
Financial information is displayed on the next page.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Revenues:
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
87,494
|
156,905
|
Other operating revenues
|
3,999
|
3,844
|
91,493
|
160,749
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Vessel operating costs
|
61,364
|
80,845
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
2,474
|
2,689
|
General and administrative (A)
|
23,565
|
41,727
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
8,443
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,017
|
37,592
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(1,919)
|
(6,064)
|
Asset impairments
|
6,186
|
64,857
|
103,687
|
230,089
|
Operating loss
|
(12,194)
|
(69,340)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(348)
|
664
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (B)
|
(15,439)
|
2,841
|
Interest income and other, net
|
(128)
|
1,588
|
Interest and other debt costs, net
|
(7,599)
|
(21,008)
|
(23,514)
|
(15,915)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(35,708)
|
(85,255)
|
Income tax expense
|
3,321
|
1,717
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(39,029)
|
(86,972)
|
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
143
|
7,883
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
(39,172)
|
(94,855)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
(1.67)
|
(2.01)
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(1.67)
|
(2.01)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (C)
|
23,424,943
|
47,080,783
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
23,424,943
|
47,080,783
Note (A): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor). Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.
Note (B): Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) includes $14.8 million of foreign exchange losses related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.
Note (C): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) include 108,044 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens at March 31, 2018 (Successor). Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 (Successor) were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and par value data)
|
Successor
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2018
|
2017
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
442,472
|
432,035
|
Restricted cash
|
2,847
|
21,300
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
115,754
|
114,184
|
Due from affiliate
|
207,919
|
230,315
|
Marine operating supplies
|
28,896
|
28,220
|
Other current assets
|
18,181
|
19,130
|
Total current assets
|
816,069
|
845,184
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies
|
13,503
|
29,216
|
Net properties and equipment
|
814,263
|
837,520
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
11,430
|
3,208
|
Other assets
|
30,783
|
31,052
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
45,781
|
38,497
|
Accrued expenses
|
56,408
|
54,806
|
Due to affiliate
|
78,135
|
99,448
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,852
|
2,585
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,215
|
5,103
|
Other liabilities
|
8,826
|
19,693
|
Total current liabilities
|
197,217
|
220,132
|
Long-term debt
|
442,729
|
443,057
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,561
|
2,471
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
58,060
|
58,576
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares
|
24
|
22
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,061,983
|
1,059,120
|
Retained deficit
|
(78,438)
|
(39,266)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(446)
|
(147)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
983,123
|
1,019,729
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
2,358
|
2,215
|
Total equity
|
985,481
|
1,021,944
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(39,029)
|
(86,972)
|
Other comprehensive income:
|
Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities,
|
(299)
|
(94)
|
Change in loss on derivative contract, net of tax of
|
—
|
1,317
|
Change in supplemental executive retirement plan liability,
|
—
|
(1,721)
|
Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax
|
—
|
399
|
Change in other benefit plan minimum liability, net of tax
|
—
|
(3,799)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(39,328)
|
(90,870)
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(39,029)
|
(86,972)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
11,380
|
37,592
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
638
|
—
|
Amortization of debt premium and discounts
|
(443)
|
—
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
—
|
(2,200)
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(1,919)
|
(6,064)
|
Asset impairments
|
6,186
|
64,857
|
Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances
|
15,713
|
(5,062)
|
Compensation expense - stock-based
|
2,956
|
(888)
|
Excess tax liability on stock option activity
|
—
|
4,927
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
|
Trade and other receivables
|
(1,662)
|
51,051
|
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
|
1,083
|
24,961
|
Marine operating supplies
|
(677)
|
(408)
|
Other current assets
|
949
|
(6,458)
|
Accounts payable
|
7,284
|
(18,872)
|
Accrued expenses
|
845
|
9,267
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
267
|
9
|
Other current liabilities
|
(2,695)
|
(3,860)
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
(58)
|
1,884
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
(8,860)
|
—
|
Other, net
|
2,058
|
6,386
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(5,984)
|
70,150
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Proceeds from sales of assets
|
9,492
|
2,464
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
(1,677)
|
(8,355)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
7,815
|
(5,891)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Principal payment on long-term debt
|
(1,471)
|
(2,732)
|
Payments to General Unsecured Creditors
|
(8,377)
|
—
|
Other
|
1
|
(4,927)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(9,847)
|
(7,659)
|
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(8,016)
|
56,600
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
453,335
|
649,804
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
445,319
|
706,404
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
Cash paid during the period for:
|
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
|
$
|
8,152
|
8,218
|
Income taxes
|
$
|
6,429
|
2,167
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:
|
Additions to properties and equipment
|
$
|
—
|
282
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Accumulated
|
Additional
|
Retained
|
other
|
Non
|
Common
|
paid-in
|
(deficit)
|
comprehensive
|
controlling
|
stock
|
capital
|
earnings
|
loss
|
interest
|
Total
|
Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor)
|
$
|
22
|
1,059,120
|
(39,266)
|
(147)
|
2,215
|
1,021,944
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(39,172)
|
(299)
|
143
|
(39,328)
|
Stock option expense
|
—
|
(98)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(98)
|
Issuance of common stock
|
2
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
Amortization of restricted stock units
|
—
|
2,961
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,961
|
Balance at March 31, 2018 (Successor)
|
$
|
24
|
1,061,983
|
(78,438)
|
(446)
|
2,358
|
985,481
|
Balance at December 31, 2016 (Predecessor)
|
$
|
4,707
|
171,018
|
1,570,027
|
(6,446)
|
8,258
|
1,747,564
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(94,855)
|
(3,898)
|
7,883
|
(90,870)
|
Stock option activity
|
—
|
269
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
269
|
Cancellation of restricted stock awards
|
—
|
—
|
157
|
—
|
—
|
157
|
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
|
5
|
(6,066)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(6,061)
|
Balance at March 31, 2017 (Predecessor)
|
$
|
4,712
|
165,221
|
1,475,329
|
(10,344)
|
16,141
|
1,651,059
The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
%
|
%
|
Vessel revenues:
|
Americas (D)
|
$
|
26,081
|
30%
|
80,533
|
51%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
18,388
|
21%
|
26,678
|
17%
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
9,623
|
11%
|
10,166
|
7%
|
West Africa
|
33,402
|
38%
|
39,528
|
25%
|
Total vessel revenues
|
$
|
87,494
|
100%
|
156,905
|
100%
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
Crew costs
|
$
|
34,224
|
39%
|
41,829
|
27%
|
Repair and maintenance
|
7,704
|
9%
|
17,074
|
11%
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
(1,071)
|
(1%)
|
(1,767)
|
(1%)
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
9,012
|
10%
|
9,279
|
6%
|
Other
|
11,495
|
13%
|
14,430
|
9%
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
61,364
|
70%
|
80,845
|
52%
|
Vessel operating margin (E)
|
$
|
26,130
|
30%
|
76,060
|
48%
Note (D): Included in Americas vessel revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.
Note (E): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses. The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Vessel operating margin
|
$
|
26,130
|
76,060
|
General and administrative expenses - vessel operations
|
(16,867)
|
(19,445)
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
(8,443)
|
Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations
|
(11,912)
|
(36,173)
|
Vessel operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
(2,649)
|
11,999
The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
Other operating revenues
|
$
|
3,999
|
3,844
|
Costs of other marine revenues
|
(2,474)
|
(2,689)
|
General and administrative expenses - other operating activities
|
(14)
|
(525)
|
Depreciation and amortization - other operating activities
|
(5)
|
(855)
|
Other operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
1,506
|
(225)
The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:
|
Successor
|
Predecessor
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
March 31, 2017
|
(In thousands)
|
%
|
%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss):
|
Americas (F)
|
$
|
4,911
|
5%
|
30,618
|
19%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
(2,253)
|
(2%)
|
(6,164)
|
(4%)
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
(3,554)
|
(4%)
|
(7,102)
|
(5%)
|
West Africa
|
(1,753)
|
(2%)
|
(5,353)
|
(3%)
|
(2,649)
|
(3%)
|
11,999
|
7%
|
Other operating profit (loss)
|
1,506
|
2%
|
(225)
|
(<1%)
|
(1,143)
|
(1%)
|
11,774
|
7%
|
Corporate general and administrative expenses (G)
|
(6,684)
|
(7%)
|
(21,757)
|
(14%)
|
Corporate depreciation
|
(100)
|
(<1%)
|
(564)
|
(<1%)
|
Corporate expenses
|
(6,784)
|
(7%)
|
(22,321)
|
(14%)
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
1,919
|
2%
|
6,064
|
3%
|
Asset impairments
|
(6,186)
|
(7%)
|
(64,857)
|
(40%)
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(12,194)
|
(13%)
|
(69,340)
|
(43%)
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(348)
|
(<1%)
|
664
|
<1%
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
(15,439)
|
(17%)
|
2,841
|
2%
|
Interest income and other, net
|
(128)
|
(<1%)
|
1,588
|
1%
|
Interest and other debt costs
|
(7,599)
|
(8%)
|
(21,008)
|
(13%)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
$
|
(35,708)
|
(39%)
|
(85,255)
|
(53%)
Note (F): Americas segment vessel operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.
Note (G): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor). Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.
For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor. The quarters ended June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017 are Predecessor periods while the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Revenues:
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
87,494
|
101,313
|
104,911
|
112,257
|
156,905
|
Other operating revenues
|
3,999
|
3,140
|
5,652
|
2,849
|
3,844
|
91,493
|
104,453
|
110,563
|
115,106
|
160,749
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Vessel operating costs
|
61,364
|
68,201
|
84,966
|
83,773
|
80,845
|
Costs of other operating revenues
|
2,474
|
1,519
|
3,036
|
1,585
|
2,689
|
General and administrative (H)
|
23,565
|
30,373
|
25,019
|
33,059
|
41,727
|
Vessel operating leases
|
—
|
91
|
1,747
|
5,542
|
8,443
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
12,017
|
12,195
|
19,302
|
36,287
|
37,592
|
Gain on asset dispositions, net
|
(1,919)
|
(6,612)
|
(376)
|
(3,189)
|
(6,064)
|
Asset impairments
|
6,186
|
16,777
|
21,325
|
163,423
|
64,857
|
103,687
|
122,544
|
155,019
|
320,480
|
230,089
|
Operating loss
|
(12,194)
|
(18,091)
|
(44,456)
|
(205,374)
|
(69,340)
|
Other income (expenses):
|
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
|
(348)
|
(349)
|
(2,082)
|
(1,157)
|
664
|
Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies
|
(15,439)
|
825
|
1,574
|
4,517
|
2,841
|
Interest income and other
|
(128)
|
1,898
|
1,577
|
1,680
|
1,588
|
Reorganization items (H)
|
—
|
(2,419)
|
(1,085,609)
|
(313,176)
|
—
|
Interest and other debt costs
|
(7,599)
|
(7,769)
|
(5,814)
|
(10,605)
|
(21,008)
|
(23,514)
|
(7,814)
|
(1,090,354)
|
(318,741)
|
(15,915)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(35,708)
|
(25,905)
|
(1,134,810)
|
(524,115)
|
(85,255)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
3,321
|
(2,706)
|
3,216
|
295
|
1,717
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(39,029)
|
(23,199)
|
(1,138,026)
|
(524,410)
|
(86,972)
|
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to
|
143
|
374
|
142
|
24
|
7,883
|
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
|
$
|
(39,172)
|
(23,573)
|
(1,138,168)
|
(524,434)
|
(94,855)
|
Basic loss per common share
|
$
|
(1.67)
|
(1.02)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Diluted loss per common share
|
$
|
(1.67)
|
(1.02)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding (I)
|
23,424,943
|
23,137,909
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted weighted average common shares
|
23,424,943
|
23,137,909
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel operating margin
|
$
|
26,130
|
33,112
|
19,945
|
28,484
|
76,060
|
Note (H): Restructuring-related items:
|
Restructuring-related professional services
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,709
|
16,805
|
Restructuring-related professional services
|
—
|
2,031
|
23,494
|
5,165
|
—
|
Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel
|
—
|
388
|
1,244
|
—
|
—
|
Total
|
$
|
—
|
2,419
|
24,738
|
11,874
|
16,805
Note (I): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at March 31 2018 and December 31, 2017. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
442,472
|
432,035
|
459,978
|
683,778
|
706,404
|
Restricted Cash
|
2,847
|
21,300
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Trade and other receivables, net
|
115,754
|
114,184
|
120,271
|
116,612
|
123,262
|
Due from affiliate
|
207,919
|
230,315
|
245,056
|
252,810
|
262,652
|
Marine operating supplies
|
28,896
|
28,220
|
31,083
|
31,097
|
30,560
|
Other current assets
|
18,181
|
19,130
|
14,813
|
34,619
|
18,409
|
Total current assets
|
816,069
|
845,184
|
871,201
|
1,118,916
|
1,141,287
|
Investments in, at equity, and advances to
|
13,503
|
29,216
|
25,729
|
49,216
|
45,115
|
Net properties and equipment
|
814,263
|
837,520
|
868,689
|
2,659,314
|
2,864,762
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
|
11,430
|
3,208
|
388
|
—
|
—
|
Other assets
|
30,783
|
31,052
|
46,845
|
92,134
|
139,535
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
1,812,852
|
3,919,580
|
4,190,699
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
45,781
|
38,497
|
39,439
|
35,087
|
31,599
|
Accrued expenses
|
56,408
|
54,806
|
61,115
|
63,155
|
78,121
|
Due to affiliate
|
78,135
|
99,448
|
112,642
|
121,037
|
132,857
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,852
|
2,585
|
2,774
|
2,758
|
3,583
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
5,215
|
5,103
|
5,174
|
10,106
|
2,034,124
|
Other liabilities
|
8,826
|
19,693
|
38,041
|
28,029
|
48,429
|
Total current liabilities
|
197,217
|
220,132
|
259,185
|
260,172
|
2,328,713
|
Long-term debt
|
442,729
|
443,057
|
445,677
|
80,863
|
—
|
Deferred income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
46,013
|
Accrued property and liability losses
|
2,561
|
2,471
|
2,607
|
2,776
|
10,209
|
Other liabilities and deferred credits
|
58,060
|
58,576
|
62,569
|
60,382
|
154,705
|
Liabilities subject to compromise
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,389,557
|
—
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
Equity:
|
Common stock
|
24
|
22
|
21
|
4,712
|
4,712
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,061,983
|
1,059,120
|
1,056,563
|
165,516
|
165,221
|
Retained earnings
|
(78,438)
|
(39,266)
|
(15,693)
|
950,895
|
1,475,329
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(446)
|
(147)
|
82
|
(10,258)
|
(10,344)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
983,123
|
1,019,729
|
1,040,973
|
1,110,865
|
1,634,918
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
2,358
|
2,215
|
1,841
|
14,965
|
16,141
|
Total equity
|
985,481
|
1,021,944
|
1,042,814
|
1,125,830
|
1,651,059
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
1,686,048
|
1,746,180
|
1,812,852
|
3,919,580
|
4,190,699
|
Due from affiliate, net of due to affiliate
|
$
|
129,784
|
130,867
|
132,414
|
131,773
|
129,795
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS
(In thousands):
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater (J)
|
$
|
16,205
|
17,062
|
14,102
|
17,313
|
62,831
|
Towing-supply
|
6,846
|
8,263
|
9,319
|
11,274
|
14,738
|
Other
|
3,030
|
3,010
|
2,989
|
3,300
|
2,964
|
Total (J)
|
$
|
26,081
|
28,335
|
26,410
|
31,887
|
80,533
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
9,564
|
9,066
|
8,393
|
10,701
|
9,433
|
Towing-supply
|
8,824
|
14,110
|
16,823
|
17,065
|
17,245
|
Total
|
$
|
18,388
|
23,176
|
25,216
|
27,766
|
26,678
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
9,020
|
10,395
|
11,192
|
8,237
|
9,853
|
Towing-supply
|
603
|
641
|
2,102
|
2,794
|
322
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(9)
|
Total
|
$
|
9,623
|
11,036
|
13,294
|
11,031
|
10,166
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
13,938
|
14,358
|
13,978
|
13,921
|
13,179
|
Towing-supply
|
16,139
|
19,807
|
21,071
|
24,225
|
22,472
|
Other
|
3,325
|
4,601
|
4,942
|
3,427
|
3,877
|
Total
|
$
|
33,402
|
38,766
|
39,991
|
41,573
|
39,528
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater (J)
|
$
|
48,727
|
50,881
|
47,665
|
50,172
|
95,296
|
Towing-supply
|
32,412
|
42,821
|
49,315
|
55,358
|
54,777
|
Other
|
6,355
|
7,611
|
7,931
|
6,727
|
6,832
|
Total (J)
|
$
|
87,494
|
101,313
|
104,911
|
112,257
|
156,905
Note (J): Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
26
|
31
|
39
|
41
|
41
|
Towing-supply
|
15
|
16
|
19
|
21
|
22
|
Other
|
6
|
6
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
Total
|
47
|
53
|
66
|
70
|
71
|
Stacked vessels
|
(20)
|
(27)
|
(39)
|
(35)
|
(34)
|
Active vessels
|
27
|
26
|
27
|
35
|
37
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
19
|
21
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
Towing-supply
|
37
|
39
|
43
|
44
|
44
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
56
|
60
|
65
|
67
|
68
|
Stacked vessels
|
(15)
|
(20)
|
(25)
|
(25)
|
(24)
|
Active vessels
|
41
|
40
|
40
|
42
|
44
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
17
|
17
|
18
|
17
|
18
|
Towing-supply
|
4
|
4
|
6
|
6
|
4
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Total
|
21
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
Stacked vessels
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(5)
|
(6)
|
(8)
|
Active vessels
|
16
|
16
|
20
|
19
|
16
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
27
|
27
|
25
|
24
|
23
|
Towing-supply
|
35
|
37
|
38
|
38
|
39
|
Other
|
31
|
31
|
32
|
35
|
36
|
Total
|
93
|
95
|
95
|
97
|
98
|
Stacked vessels
|
(39)
|
(37)
|
(37)
|
(43)
|
(46)
|
Active vessels
|
54
|
58
|
58
|
54
|
52
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
89
|
96
|
103
|
104
|
105
|
Towing-supply
|
91
|
96
|
106
|
109
|
109
|
Other
|
37
|
37
|
42
|
46
|
47
|
Total
|
217
|
229
|
251
|
259
|
261
|
Stacked vessels
|
(79)
|
(89)
|
(106)
|
(109)
|
(112)
|
Active vessels
|
138
|
140
|
145
|
150
|
149
|
Total active
|
138
|
140
|
145
|
150
|
149
|
Total stacked
|
79
|
89
|
106
|
109
|
112
|
Total joint venture and other vessels
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
Total
|
225
|
237
|
259
|
267
|
269
Note (K): Included in total owned or chartered vessels at March 31, 2018 (Successor), December 31, 2017 (Successor), September 30, 2017 (Successor), June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were 70, 89, 91, 115, and 111 vessels, respectively, that were stacked by the company. These vessels were considered to be in service and are included in the calculation of our total fleet utilization statistics.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF LEASED VESSELS
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
Towing-supply
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
Stacked vessels
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
Active vessels
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Towing-supply
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
Stacked vessels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Active vessels
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Towing-supply
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
4
|
Stacked vessels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Active vessels
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
3
|
3
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
8
|
8
|
Towing-supply
|
—
|
—
|
8
|
8
|
8
|
Total
|
—
|
—
|
15
|
16
|
16
|
Stacked vessels
|
—
|
—
|
(7)
|
(7)
|
(8)
|
Active vessels
|
—
|
—
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
2,309
|
2,893
|
3,545
|
3,731
|
3,690
|
Towing-supply
|
1,350
|
1,441
|
1,773
|
1,941
|
1,980
|
Other
|
540
|
574
|
736
|
728
|
720
|
Total
|
4,199
|
4,908
|
6,054
|
6,400
|
6,390
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,738
|
1,908
|
1,932
|
2,001
|
2,070
|
Towing-supply
|
3,348
|
3,604
|
3,980
|
3,974
|
3,952
|
Other
|
—
|
3
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
Total
|
5,086
|
5,515
|
6,004
|
6,066
|
6,112
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,527
|
1,588
|
1,649
|
1,539
|
1,580
|
Towing-supply
|
360
|
379
|
552
|
567
|
356
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
136
|
182
|
180
|
Total
|
1,887
|
1,967
|
2,337
|
2,288
|
2,116
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
2,470
|
2,484
|
2,347
|
2,193
|
2,070
|
Towing-supply
|
3,123
|
3,340
|
3,493
|
3,437
|
3,530
|
Other
|
2,745
|
2,852
|
2,885
|
3,170
|
3,240
|
Total
|
8,338
|
8,676
|
8,725
|
8,800
|
8,840
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
8,044
|
8,873
|
9,473
|
9,464
|
9,410
|
Towing-supply
|
8,181
|
8,764
|
9,798
|
9,919
|
9,818
|
Other
|
3,285
|
3,429
|
3,849
|
4,171
|
4,230
|
Total
|
19,510
|
21,066
|
23,120
|
23,554
|
23,458
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
898
|
1,565
|
2,359
|
2,110
|
1,874
|
Towing-supply
|
720
|
705
|
889
|
849
|
900
|
Other
|
180
|
206
|
368
|
273
|
270
|
Total
|
1,798
|
2,476
|
3,616
|
3,232
|
3,044
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
478
|
705
|
746
|
702
|
900
|
Towing-supply
|
873
|
1,089
|
1,435
|
1,446
|
1,240
|
Other
|
—
|
3
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
Total
|
1,351
|
1,797
|
2,273
|
2,239
|
2,230
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
167
|
276
|
276
|
334
|
410
|
Towing-supply
|
270
|
180
|
92
|
91
|
90
|
Other
|
—
|
—
|
136
|
182
|
180
|
Total
|
437
|
456
|
504
|
607
|
680
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
744
|
671
|
644
|
713
|
900
|
Towing-supply
|
1,463
|
1,472
|
1,484
|
1,463
|
1,547
|
Other
|
1,305
|
1,295
|
1,246
|
1,714
|
1,707
|
Total
|
3,512
|
3,438
|
3,374
|
3,890
|
4,154
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
2,287
|
3,217
|
4,025
|
3,859
|
4,084
|
Towing-supply
|
3,326
|
3,446
|
3,900
|
3,849
|
3,777
|
Other
|
1,485
|
1,504
|
1,842
|
2,260
|
2,247
|
Total
|
7,098
|
8,167
|
9,767
|
9,968
|
10,108
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,411
|
1,328
|
1,186
|
1,621
|
1,816
|
Towing-supply
|
630
|
736
|
884
|
1,092
|
1,080
|
Other
|
360
|
368
|
368
|
455
|
450
|
Total
|
2,401
|
2,432
|
2,438
|
3,168
|
3,346
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,260
|
1,203
|
1,186
|
1,299
|
1,170
|
Towing-supply
|
2,475
|
2,515
|
2,545
|
2,528
|
2,712
|
Total
|
3,735
|
3,718
|
3,731
|
3,827
|
3,882
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,360
|
1,312
|
1,373
|
1,205
|
1,170
|
Towing-supply
|
90
|
199
|
460
|
476
|
266
|
Total
|
1,450
|
1,511
|
1,833
|
1,681
|
1,436
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
1,726
|
1,813
|
1,703
|
1,480
|
1,170
|
Towing-supply
|
1,660
|
1,868
|
2,009
|
1,974
|
1,983
|
Other
|
1,440
|
1,557
|
1,639
|
1,456
|
1,533
|
Total
|
4,826
|
5,238
|
5,351
|
4,910
|
4,686
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
5,757
|
5,656
|
5,448
|
5,605
|
5,326
|
Towing-supply
|
4,855
|
5,318
|
5,898
|
6,070
|
6,041
|
Other
|
1,800
|
1,925
|
2,007
|
1,911
|
1,983
|
Total
|
12,412
|
12,899
|
13,353
|
13,586
|
13,350
Note (L): Available Days - Active Fleet equals Available Days - Total Fleet less Out-Of-Service - Stacked Days.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
42.2%
|
32.2%
|
20.5%
|
23.4%
|
29.7%
|
Towing-supply
|
35.7
|
39.0
|
36.1
|
36.4
|
41.8
|
Other
|
61.9
|
60.8
|
45.3
|
50.0
|
45.7
|
Total
|
42.7%
|
37.6%
|
28.1%
|
30.3%
|
35.2%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
54.4%
|
48.7%
|
44.0%
|
54.4%
|
45.9%
|
Towing-supply
|
40.0
|
57.7
|
57.1
|
57.2
|
54.2
|
Total
|
44.9%
|
54.5%
|
52.0%
|
55.4%
|
50.6%
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
64.7%
|
69.4%
|
71.7%
|
59.7%
|
61.0%
|
Towing-supply
|
25.0
|
24.1
|
53.8
|
66.1
|
13.9
|
Total
|
57.1%
|
60.7%
|
63.3%
|
56.5%
|
47.9%
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
52.3%
|
49.4%
|
49.3%
|
46.1%
|
48.0%
|
Towing-supply
|
39.0
|
45.7
|
45.2
|
49.4
|
44.9
|
Other
|
36.6
|
44.8
|
44.6
|
33.1
|
32.7
|
Total
|
42.2%
|
46.5%
|
46.1%
|
42.7%
|
41.2%
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
52.2%
|
47.2%
|
41.3%
|
41.1%
|
42.6%
|
Towing-supply
|
38.3
|
48.6
|
48.9
|
50.9
|
46.9
|
Other
|
40.8
|
47.4
|
42.1
|
33.9
|
32.8
|
Total
|
44.4%
|
47.8%
|
44.7%
|
44.0%
|
42.6%
Note (M): Utilization Total Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days Total Fleet.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
69.1%
|
70.2%
|
61.2%
|
53.8%
|
60.4%
|
Towing-supply
|
76.6
|
76.4
|
72.3
|
64.7
|
76.6
|
Other
|
92.9
|
94.8
|
90.6
|
79.9
|
73.1
|
Total
|
74.6%
|
75.8%
|
69.7%
|
61.3%
|
67.3%
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
75.0%
|
77.2%
|
71.6%
|
83.8%
|
81.2%
|
Towing-supply
|
54.1
|
82.7
|
89.4
|
89.9
|
79.0
|
Total
|
61.2%
|
80.9%
|
83.7%
|
87.8%
|
79.7%
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
72.6%
|
84.0%
|
86.1%
|
76.2%
|
82.4%
|
Towing-supply
|
100.0
|
45.8
|
64.6
|
78.7
|
18.6
|
Total
|
74.3%
|
79.0%
|
80.7%
|
76.9%
|
70.6%
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
74.8%
|
67.7%
|
68.0%
|
68.3%
|
84.9%
|
Towing-supply
|
73.4
|
81.7
|
78.6
|
86.0
|
80.0
|
Other
|
69.9
|
82.0
|
78.4
|
72.1
|
69.1
|
Total
|
72.8%
|
76.9%
|
75.2%
|
76.5%
|
77.7%
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
72.9%
|
74.1%
|
71.9%
|
69.4%
|
75.2%
|
Towing-supply
|
64.5
|
80.1
|
81.2
|
83.2
|
76.2
|
Other
|
74.5
|
84.5
|
80.6
|
74.0
|
70.0
|
Total
|
69.8%
|
78.1%
|
77.3%
|
76.2%
|
74.9%
Note (N): Utilization Active Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days - Active Fleet.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES:
|
Americas fleet:
|
Deepwater (O)
|
$
|
16,626
|
18,301
|
19,429
|
19,869
|
57,311
|
Towing-supply
|
14,191
|
14,700
|
14,577
|
15,959
|
17,816
|
Other
|
9,061
|
8,628
|
8,968
|
9,071
|
9,015
|
Total (O)
|
$
|
14,558
|
15,372
|
15,550
|
16,423
|
35,756
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
10,122
|
9,762
|
9,883
|
9,825
|
9,927
|
Towing-supply
|
6,589
|
6,787
|
7,398
|
7,511
|
8,045
|
Total
|
$
|
8,051
|
7,705
|
8,073
|
8,261
|
8,623
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
9,132
|
9,427
|
9,464
|
8,967
|
10,220
|
Towing-supply
|
6,695
|
7,035
|
7,077
|
7,459
|
6,513
|
Total
|
$
|
8,928
|
9,244
|
8,985
|
8,530
|
10,030
|
West Africa fleet:
|
Deepwater
|
$
|
10,795
|
11,702
|
12,069
|
13,768
|
13,260
|
Towing-supply
|
13,245
|
12,979
|
13,339
|
14,271
|
14,171
|
Other
|
3,306
|
3,602
|
3,854
|
3,265
|
3,661
|
Total
|
$
|
9,501
|
9,619
|
9,943
|
11,061
|
10,863
|
Worldwide fleet:
|
Deepwater (O)
|
$
|
11,606
|
12,142
|
12,172
|
12,897
|
23,797
|
Towing-supply
|
10,355
|
10,056
|
10,295
|
10,961
|
11,893
|
Other
|
4,742
|
4,681
|
4,906
|
4,759
|
4,922
|
Total (O)
|
$
|
10,093
|
10,056
|
10,162
|
10,842
|
15,693
Note (O): Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract. Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates were increased by $35,709, $17,385, $9,776 and $3,915, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of the vessel charter contract.
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Americas
|
Vessel revenues (P)
|
$
|
26,081
|
28,335
|
26,410
|
31,887
|
80,533
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
Crew costs
|
$
|
9,093
|
11,190
|
12,652
|
14,457
|
15,761
|
Routine repairs and maintenance
|
1,917
|
2,203
|
2,210
|
2,705
|
2,879
|
Major repairs
|
(187)
|
(144)
|
4,167
|
1,136
|
7
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
(551)
|
788
|
605
|
933
|
(519)
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
1,618
|
2,413
|
2,935
|
3,394
|
3,896
|
Other
|
406
|
1,321
|
2,307
|
4,655
|
3,555
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
$
|
12,296
|
17,771
|
24,876
|
27,280
|
25,579
|
Vessel operating margin ($)
|
$
|
13,785
|
10,564
|
1,534
|
4,607
|
54,954
|
Vessel operating margin (%)
|
52.9%
|
37.3%
|
5.8%
|
14.4%
|
68.2%
|
Vessel operating lease expense
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
62
|
3,787
|
6,627
|
Vessel depreciation
|
$
|
3,223
|
3,386
|
5,488
|
10,748
|
11,297
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
|
$
|
90
|
86
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
$
|
5,561
|
6,040
|
5,481
|
5,771
|
6,412
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
21.3%
|
21.3%
|
20.8%
|
18.1%
|
8.0%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
4,911
|
1,052
|
(9,501)
|
(15,699)
|
30,618
|
Americas - Select operating statistics
|
Average vessels - Total fleet (Q)
|
47
|
53
|
66
|
70
|
71
|
Utilization - Total fleet
|
42.7%
|
37.6%
|
28.1%
|
30.3%
|
35.2%
|
Average vessels - Active fleet (Q)
|
27
|
26
|
27
|
35
|
37
|
Utilization - Active fleet
|
74.6%
|
75.8%
|
69.7%
|
61.3%
|
67.3%
|
Average day rates (P)
|
$
|
14,558
|
15,372
|
15,550
|
16,423
|
35,756
|
Vessels commencing drydocks
|
7
|
3
|
7
|
2
|
2
|
Major repairs expense and deferred
|
Major repairs expense
|
$
|
(187)
|
(144)
|
4,167
|
1,136
|
7
|
Cash paid for deferred
|
$
|
2,775
|
554
|
243
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
2,588
|
410
|
4,410
|
1,136
|
7
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
707
|
239
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
2,775
|
554
|
243
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
90
|
86
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
Net vessel transfers in/out of the segment
|
$
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
3,383
|
707
|
239
|
—
|
—
|
Note (P): Included in Americas vessel revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term
vessel charter contract. Americas fleet average day rates were increased by $17,385 as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of
the vessel charter contract.
|
Note (Q): Average leased vessels – Americas
|
—
|
—
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
Average leased vessels - Americas active
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
18,388
|
23,176
|
25,216
|
27,766
|
26,678
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
Crew costs
|
$
|
8,108
|
8,666
|
9,101
|
9,795
|
9,495
|
Routine repairs and maintenance
|
1,209
|
1,733
|
2,387
|
2,164
|
2,318
|
Major repairs
|
254
|
442
|
320
|
511
|
3,988
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
(150)
|
771
|
626
|
681
|
(732)
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
2,339
|
2,653
|
1,725
|
1,539
|
2,543
|
Other
|
2,742
|
2,723
|
2,977
|
2,908
|
3,351
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
$
|
14,502
|
16,988
|
17,136
|
17,598
|
20,963
|
Vessel operating margin ($)
|
$
|
3,886
|
6,188
|
8,080
|
10,168
|
5,715
|
Vessel operating margin (%)
|
21.1%
|
26.7%
|
32.0%
|
36.6%
|
21.4%
|
Vessel operating lease expense
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel depreciation
|
$
|
2,707
|
2,905
|
4,028
|
7,746
|
8,499
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
|
$
|
62
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
$
|
3,370
|
3,772
|
3,226
|
3,738
|
3,380
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
18.3%
|
16.3%
|
12.8%
|
13.5%
|
12.7%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
(2,253)
|
(493)
|
826
|
(1,316)
|
(6,164)
|
Middle East/Asia Pacific - Select operating
|
Average vessels - Total fleet
|
56
|
60
|
65
|
67
|
68
|
Utilization - Total fleet
|
44.9%
|
54.5%
|
52.0%
|
55.4%
|
50.6%
|
Average vessels - Active fleet
|
41
|
40
|
40
|
42
|
44
|
Utilization - Active fleet
|
61.2%
|
80.9%
|
83.7%
|
87.8%
|
79.7%
|
Average day rates
|
$
|
8,051
|
7,705
|
8,073
|
8,261
|
8,623
|
Vessels commencing drydocks
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
1
|
5
|
Major repairs expense and deferred
|
Major repairs expense
|
$
|
254
|
442
|
320
|
511
|
3,988
|
Cash paid for deferred
|
$
|
1,728
|
209
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
1,982
|
651
|
320
|
511
|
3,988
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
205
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
1,728
|
209
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
62
|
4
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
1,871
|
205
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
TIDEWATER INC.
|
UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
(In thousands)
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea
|
Vessel revenues
|
$
|
9,623
|
11,036
|
13,294
|
11,031
|
10,166
|
Vessel operating costs:
|
Crew costs
|
$
|
4,991
|
5,147
|
6,460
|
5,593
|
4,927
|
Routine repairs and maintenance
|
1,240
|
1,145
|
1,430
|
1,244
|
925
|
Major repairs
|
338
|
—
|
290
|
1,983
|
336
|
Insurance and loss reserves
|
110
|
311
|
206
|
426
|
226
|
Fuel, lube and supplies
|
1,810
|
1,038
|
1,050
|
1,393
|
1,101
|
Other
|
1,606
|
1,466
|
1,754
|
1,835
|
1,394
|
Total vessel operating costs
|
$
|
10,095
|
9,107
|
11,190
|
12,474
|
8,909
|
Vessel operating margin ($)
|
$
|
(472)
|
1,929
|
2,104
|
(1,443)
|
1,257
|
Vessel operating margin (%)
|
-4.9%
|
17.5%
|
15.8%
|
-13.1%
|
12.4%
|
Vessel operating lease expense
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
670
|
721
|
432
|
Vessel depreciation
|
$
|
1,641
|
1,641
|
3,411
|
6,803
|
6,561
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey
|
$
|
163
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
$
|
1,278
|
1,073
|
1,251
|
1,196
|
1,366
|
Vessel operations general and administrative
|
13.3%
|
9.7%
|
9.4%
|
10.8%
|
13.4%
|
Vessel operating profit (loss)
|
$
|
(3,554)
|
(785)
|
(3,228)
|
(10,163)
|
(7,102)
|
Europe/Mediterranean Sea - Select operating
|
Average vessels - Total fleet (R)
|
21
|
21
|
25
|
25
|
24
|
Utilization - Total fleet
|
57.1%
|
60.7%
|
63.3%
|
56.5%
|
47.9%
|
Average vessels - Active fleet (R)
|
16
|
16
|
20
|
19
|
16
|
Utilization - Active fleet
|
74.3%
|
79.0%
|
80.7%
|
76.9%
|
70.6%
|
Average day rates
|
$
|
8,928
|
9,244
|
8,985
|
8,530
|
10,030
|
Vessels commencing drydocks
|
6
|
—
|
1
|
4
|
1
|
Major repairs expense and deferred
|
Major repairs expense
|
$
|
338
|
—
|
290
|
1,983
|
336
|
Cash paid for deferred
|
$
|
2,633
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
$
|
2,971
|
—
|
290
|
1,983
|
336
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
2,633
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of deferred drydocking and
|
$
|
163
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Deferred drydocking and survey costs -
|
$
|
2,470
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Note (R): Average leased vessels -
|
—
|
—
|
2
|
2
|
1