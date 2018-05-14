Tidewater Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

As more fully explained in the company's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, upon emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 31, 2017, the company adopted fresh start accounting in accordance with applicable accounting and reporting regulations, which resulted in the company becoming a new entity for financial reporting purposes on July 31, 2017. References herein to "Successor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the reorganized company subsequent to July 31, 2017, while references to "Predecessor" relate to the financial position and results of operations of the company through July 31, 2017.

Included in the $39.2 million ($1.67 per common share) net loss for the three months ending March 31, 2018 were the following:

$15.2 million ( $0.65 per common share) of foreign exchange losses, $14.8 million of which ( $0.63 per common share) is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

( per common share) of foreign exchange losses, of which ( per common share) is included in Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies and related to our joint venture, Sonatide. $6.2 million ( $0.26 per common share) in non-cash asset impairment charges that resulted from impairment reviews undertaken during the three months ended March 31, 2018 .

Consolidated earnings (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the three months ended March 31, 2018, which excludes asset impairment charges, but includes $3.0 million of stock-based compensation expense and $15.2 million of foreign exchange losses, was ($9.9) million. (See disclosures related to Non-GAAP measures in other fleet and financial data beginning on page 10 herein.)

Common shares and New Creditor Warrants, each of which is exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.001, and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.

Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the teleconference via telephone by calling 1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and ask for the "Tidewater" call just prior to the scheduled start. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. Central Time on May 15, 2018, and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on May 17, 2018. To hear the replay, call 1-888-843-7419 (1-630-652-3042 if calling from outside the U.S.). The conference call ID number is 46923575.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available online at the Tidewater Inc. website, (www.tdw.com). The online replay will be available until June 15, 2018.

The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involve numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company's actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the "Risk Factors" section of Tidewater's recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

Note: all per-share amounts are stated on a diluted basis.

Financial information is displayed on the next page.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)



Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

Revenues:

















Vessel revenues

$ 87,494







156,905

Other operating revenues



3,999







3,844







91,493







160,749

Costs and expenses:

















Vessel operating costs



61,364







80,845

Costs of other operating revenues



2,474







2,689

General and administrative (A)



23,565







41,727

Vessel operating leases



—







8,443

Depreciation and amortization



12,017







37,592

Gain on asset dispositions, net



(1,919)







(6,064)

Asset impairments



6,186







64,857







103,687







230,089

Operating loss



(12,194)







(69,340)

Other income (expenses):

















Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(348)







664

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies (B)



(15,439)







2,841

Interest income and other, net



(128)







1,588

Interest and other debt costs, net



(7,599)







(21,008)







(23,514)







(15,915)

Loss before income taxes



(35,708)







(85,255)

Income tax expense



3,321







1,717

Net loss

$ (39,029)







(86,972)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



143







7,883

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.

$ (39,172)







(94,855)

Basic loss per common share

$ (1.67)







(2.01)

Diluted loss per common share

$ (1.67)







(2.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding (C)



23,424,943







47,080,783

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock



—







—

Adjusted weighted average common shares



23,424,943







47,080,783



Note (A): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor). Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.

Note (B): Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) includes $14.8 million of foreign exchange losses related to our Angola joint venture, Sonatide.

Note (C): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) include 108,044 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens at March 31, 2018 (Successor). Common shares and new creditor warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 (Successor) were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and par value data)



Successor





March 31,



December 31,

ASSETS

2018



2017

Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 442,472





432,035

Restricted cash



2,847





21,300

Trade and other receivables, net



115,754





114,184

Due from affiliate



207,919





230,315

Marine operating supplies



28,896





28,220

Other current assets



18,181





19,130

Total current assets



816,069





845,184

Investments in, at equity, and advances to unconsolidated companies



13,503





29,216

Net properties and equipment



814,263





837,520

Deferred drydocking and survey costs



11,430





3,208

Other assets



30,783





31,052

Total assets

$ 1,686,048





1,746,180



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 45,781





38,497

Accrued expenses



56,408





54,806

Due to affiliate



78,135





99,448

Accrued property and liability losses



2,852





2,585

Current portion of long-term debt



5,215





5,103

Other liabilities



8,826





19,693

Total current liabilities



197,217





220,132

Long-term debt



442,729





443,057

Accrued property and liability losses



2,561





2,471

Other liabilities and deferred credits



58,060





58,576



















Commitments and Contingencies

































Equity:















Successor Common stock of $0.001 par value, 125,000,000 shares

authorized, 23,988,075 and 22,115,916 shares issues and outstanding at

March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively



24





22

Additional paid-in capital



1,061,983





1,059,120

Retained deficit



(78,438)





(39,266)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(446)





(147)

Total stockholders' equity



983,123





1,019,729

Noncontrolling interests



2,358





2,215

Total equity



985,481





1,021,944

Total liabilities and equity

$ 1,686,048





1,746,180



TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

Net loss

$ (39,029)







(86,972)

Other comprehensive income:

















Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities,

net of tax of $0 and $61



(299)







(94)

Change in loss on derivative contract, net of tax of

$0 and $823



—







1,317

Change in supplemental executive retirement plan liability,

net of tax of $0 and ($927)



—







(1,721)

Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax

of $0 and $215



—







399

Change in other benefit plan minimum liability, net of tax

of $0 and ($2,046)



—







(3,799)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (39,328)







(90,870)



TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

Operating activities:

















Net loss

$ (39,029)







(86,972)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating

activities:

















Depreciation and amortization



11,380







37,592

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs



638







—

Amortization of debt premium and discounts



(443)







—

Provision for deferred income taxes



—







(2,200)

Gain on asset dispositions, net



(1,919)







(6,064)

Asset impairments



6,186







64,857

Changes in investments in, at equity, and advances

to unconsolidated companies



15,713







(5,062)

Compensation expense - stock-based



2,956







(888)

Excess tax liability on stock option activity



—







4,927

Changes in assets and liabilities, net:

















Trade and other receivables



(1,662)







51,051

Changes in due to/from affiliate, net



1,083







24,961

Marine operating supplies



(677)







(408)

Other current assets



949







(6,458)

Accounts payable



7,284







(18,872)

Accrued expenses



845







9,267

Accrued property and liability losses



267







9

Other current liabilities



(2,695)







(3,860)

Other liabilities and deferred credits



(58)







1,884

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs



(8,860)







—

Other, net



2,058







6,386

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(5,984)







70,150

Cash flows from investing activities:

















Proceeds from sales of assets



9,492







2,464

Additions to properties and equipment



(1,677)







(8,355)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



7,815







(5,891)

Cash flows from financing activities:

















Principal payment on long-term debt



(1,471)







(2,732)

Payments to General Unsecured Creditors



(8,377)







—

Other



1







(4,927)

Net cash used in financing activities



(9,847)







(7,659)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(8,016)







56,600

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



453,335







649,804

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 445,319







706,404

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

















Cash paid during the period for:

















Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 8,152







8,218

Income taxes

$ 6,429







2,167

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities:

















Additions to properties and equipment

$ —







282



TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands)





















Accumulated























Additional



Retained



other



Non











Common



paid-in



(deficit)



comprehensive



controlling











stock



capital



earnings



loss



interest



Total

Balance at December 31, 2017 (Successor)

$ 22





1,059,120





(39,266)





(147)





2,215





1,021,944

Total comprehensive loss



—





—





(39,172)





(299)





143





(39,328)

Stock option expense



—





(98)





—





—





—





(98)

Issuance of common stock



2





—





—





—





—





2

Amortization of restricted stock units



—





2,961





—





—





—





2,961

Balance at March 31, 2018 (Successor)

$ 24





1,061,983





(78,438)





(446)





2,358





985,481





Balance at December 31, 2016 (Predecessor)

$ 4,707





171,018





1,570,027





(6,446)





8,258





1,747,564

Total comprehensive loss



—





—





(94,855)





(3,898)





7,883





(90,870)

Stock option activity



—





269





—





—





—





269

Cancellation of restricted stock awards



—





—





157





—





—





157

Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units



5





(6,066)





—





—





—





(6,061)

Balance at March 31, 2017 (Predecessor)

$ 4,712





165,221





1,475,329





(10,344)





16,141





1,651,059



The company's vessel revenues and vessel operating costs and the related percentage of total vessel revenues, were as follows:





Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

(In thousands)









%













%

Vessel revenues:

































Americas (D)

$ 26,081





30%







80,533





51%

Middle East/Asia Pacific



18,388





21%







26,678





17%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea



9,623





11%







10,166





7%

West Africa



33,402





38%







39,528





25%

Total vessel revenues

$ 87,494





100%







156,905





100%

Vessel operating costs:

































Crew costs

$ 34,224





39%







41,829





27%

Repair and maintenance



7,704





9%







17,074





11%

Insurance and loss reserves



(1,071)





(1%)







(1,767)





(1%)

Fuel, lube and supplies



9,012





10%







9,279





6%

Other



11,495





13%







14,430





9%

Total vessel operating costs



61,364





70%







80,845





52%

Vessel operating margin (E)

$ 26,130





30%







76,060





48%



Note (D): Included in Americas vessel revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (E): Vessel operating margin equals vessel revenues less vessel operating costs and excludes general and administrative expenses, vessel operating leases and depreciation and amortization expenses. The following tables reconcile vessel operating margin as presented above to vessel operating profit (loss):





Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

Vessel operating margin

$ 26,130







76,060

General and administrative expenses - vessel operations



(16,867)







(19,445)

Vessel operating leases



—







(8,443)

Depreciation and amortization - vessel operations



(11,912)







(36,173)

Vessel operating profit (loss)

$ (2,649)







11,999



The company's other operating profit (loss) consists of the following:





Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended

(In thousands)

March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

Other operating revenues

$ 3,999







3,844

Costs of other marine revenues



(2,474)







(2,689)

General and administrative expenses - other operating activities



(14)







(525)

Depreciation and amortization - other operating activities



(5)







(855)

Other operating profit (loss)

$ 1,506







(225)



The company's operating loss and other components of loss before income taxes and its related percentage of total revenues, were as follows:





Successor





Predecessor





Quarter Ended





Quarter Ended





March 31, 2018





March 31, 2017

(In thousands)









%













%

Vessel operating profit (loss):

































Americas (F)

$ 4,911





5%







30,618





19%

Middle East/Asia Pacific



(2,253)





(2%)







(6,164)





(4%)

Europe/Mediterranean Sea



(3,554)





(4%)







(7,102)





(5%)

West Africa



(1,753)





(2%)







(5,353)





(3%)







(2,649)





(3%)







11,999





7%

Other operating profit (loss)



1,506





2%







(225)





(<1%)







(1,143)





(1%)







11,774





7%





































Corporate general and administrative expenses (G)



(6,684)





(7%)







(21,757)





(14%)

Corporate depreciation



(100)





(<1%)







(564)





(<1%)

Corporate expenses



(6,784)





(7%)







(22,321)





(14%)





































Gain on asset dispositions, net



1,919





2%







6,064





3%

Asset impairments



(6,186)





(7%)







(64,857)





(40%)

Operating loss

$ (12,194)





(13%)







(69,340)





(43%)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(348)





(<1%)







664





<1%

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies



(15,439)





(17%)







2,841





2%

Interest income and other, net



(128)





(<1%)







1,588





1%

Interest and other debt costs



(7,599)





(8%)







(21,008)





(13%)

Loss before income taxes

$ (35,708)





(39%)







(85,255)





(53%)



Note (F): Americas segment vessel operating profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) includes $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

Note (G): The company did not incur any restructuring-related professional services costs during the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor). Restructuring-related professional services costs included in general and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were $16.8 million. General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 (Successor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) included stock-based compensation of $3 million and $(0.9) million, respectively.

For the following tables for illustrative purposes, the company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the three months ended September 30, 2017. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor may not be comparable to those of the Predecessor. The quarters ended June 30, 2017 and March 31, 2017 are Predecessor periods while the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 are Successor periods.

TIDEWATER INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS) – QUARTERLY DATA (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended















































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Revenues:







































Vessel revenues $

87,494





101,313





104,911





112,257





156,905

Other operating revenues



3,999





3,140





5,652





2,849





3,844







91,493





104,453





110,563





115,106





160,749

Costs and expenses:







































Vessel operating costs



61,364





68,201





84,966





83,773





80,845

Costs of other operating revenues



2,474





1,519





3,036





1,585





2,689

General and administrative (H)



23,565





30,373





25,019





33,059





41,727

Vessel operating leases



—





91





1,747





5,542





8,443

Depreciation and amortization



12,017





12,195





19,302





36,287





37,592

Gain on asset dispositions, net



(1,919)





(6,612)





(376)





(3,189)





(6,064)

Asset impairments



6,186





16,777





21,325





163,423





64,857







103,687





122,544





155,019





320,480





230,089

Operating loss



(12,194)





(18,091)





(44,456)





(205,374)





(69,340)

Other income (expenses):







































Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(348)





(349)





(2,082)





(1,157)





664

Equity in net earnings (losses) of unconsolidated companies



(15,439)





825





1,574





4,517





2,841

Interest income and other



(128)





1,898





1,577





1,680





1,588

Reorganization items (H)



—





(2,419)





(1,085,609)





(313,176)





—

Interest and other debt costs



(7,599)





(7,769)





(5,814)





(10,605)





(21,008)







(23,514)





(7,814)





(1,090,354)





(318,741)





(15,915)

Loss before income taxes



(35,708)





(25,905)





(1,134,810)





(524,115)





(85,255)

Income tax (benefit) expense



3,321





(2,706)





3,216





295





1,717

Net loss $

(39,029)





(23,199)





(1,138,026)





(524,410)





(86,972)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests



143





374





142





24





7,883

Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc. $

(39,172)





(23,573)





(1,138,168)





(524,434)





(94,855)

Basic loss per common share $

(1.67)





(1.02)





—





—





—

Diluted loss per common share $

(1.67)





(1.02)





—





—





—

Weighted average common shares outstanding (I)



23,424,943





23,137,909





—





—





—

Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock



—





—





—





—





—

Adjusted weighted average common shares



23,424,943





23,137,909





—





—





—











































Vessel operating margin $

26,130





33,112





19,945





28,484





76,060











































Note (H): Restructuring-related items:







































Restructuring-related professional services

costs included in general and administrative

expenses $

—





—





—





6,709





16,805

Restructuring-related professional services

costs included in reorganization items



—





2,031





23,494





5,165





—

Restructuring-related sale leaseback vessel

redelivery costs included in reorganization

items



—





388





1,244





—





—

Total $

—





2,419





24,738





11,874





16,805



Note (I): Weighted average shares outstanding for the quarters ended March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 include 108,044 and 924,125 shares issuable upon the exercise of New Creditor Warrants held by U.S. citizens, respectively, at March 31 2018 and December 31, 2017. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at March 31, 2018 were 23,988,075, 6,021,696 and 30,009,771, respectively. Common shares and New Creditor Warrants and the sum of common shares and New Creditor Warrants outstanding at December 31, 2017 were 22,115,916, 7,884,006 and 29,999,922, respectively.

TIDEWATER INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)













































March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

ASSETS

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents $

442,472





432,035





459,978





683,778





706,404

Restricted Cash



2,847





21,300





—





—





—

Trade and other receivables, net



115,754





114,184





120,271





116,612





123,262

Due from affiliate



207,919





230,315





245,056





252,810





262,652

Marine operating supplies



28,896





28,220





31,083





31,097





30,560

Other current assets



18,181





19,130





14,813





34,619





18,409

Total current assets



816,069





845,184





871,201





1,118,916





1,141,287

Investments in, at equity, and advances to

unconsolidated companies



13,503





29,216





25,729





49,216





45,115

Net properties and equipment



814,263





837,520





868,689





2,659,314





2,864,762

Deferred drydocking and survey costs



11,430





3,208





388





—





—

Other assets



30,783





31,052





46,845





92,134





139,535

Total assets $

1,686,048





1,746,180





1,812,852





3,919,580





4,190,699











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







































Current liabilities:







































Accounts payable $

45,781





38,497





39,439





35,087





31,599

Accrued expenses



56,408





54,806





61,115





63,155





78,121

Due to affiliate



78,135





99,448





112,642





121,037





132,857

Accrued property and liability losses



2,852





2,585





2,774





2,758





3,583

Current portion of long-term debt



5,215





5,103





5,174





10,106





2,034,124

Other liabilities



8,826





19,693





38,041





28,029





48,429

Total current liabilities



197,217





220,132





259,185





260,172





2,328,713

Long-term debt



442,729





443,057





445,677





80,863





—

Deferred income taxes



—





—





—





—





46,013

Accrued property and liability losses



2,561





2,471





2,607





2,776





10,209

Other liabilities and deferred credits



58,060





58,576





62,569





60,382





154,705

Liabilities subject to compromise



—





—





—





2,389,557





—











































Commitments and Contingencies

















































































Equity:







































Common stock



24





22





21





4,712





4,712

Additional paid-in capital



1,061,983





1,059,120





1,056,563





165,516





165,221

Retained earnings



(78,438)





(39,266)





(15,693)





950,895





1,475,329

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(446)





(147)





82





(10,258)





(10,344)

Total stockholders' equity



983,123





1,019,729





1,040,973





1,110,865





1,634,918

Noncontrolling interests



2,358





2,215





1,841





14,965





16,141

Total equity



985,481





1,021,944





1,042,814





1,125,830





1,651,059

Total liabilities and equity $

1,686,048





1,746,180





1,812,852





3,919,580





4,190,699











































Due from affiliate, net of due to affiliate $

129,784





130,867





132,414





131,773





129,795



TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA











Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

VESSEL REVENUE BY VESSEL CLASS (In thousands):

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater (J) $

16,205





17,062





14,102





17,313





62,831

Towing-supply



6,846





8,263





9,319





11,274





14,738

Other



3,030





3,010





2,989





3,300





2,964

Total (J) $

26,081





28,335





26,410





31,887





80,533

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater $

9,564





9,066





8,393





10,701





9,433

Towing-supply



8,824





14,110





16,823





17,065





17,245

Total $

18,388





23,176





25,216





27,766





26,678

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater $

9,020





10,395





11,192





8,237





9,853

Towing-supply



603





641





2,102





2,794





322

Other



—





—





—





—





(9)

Total $

9,623





11,036





13,294





11,031





10,166

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater $

13,938





14,358





13,978





13,921





13,179

Towing-supply



16,139





19,807





21,071





24,225





22,472

Other



3,325





4,601





4,942





3,427





3,877

Total $

33,402





38,766





39,991





41,573





39,528

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater (J) $

48,727





50,881





47,665





50,172





95,296

Towing-supply



32,412





42,821





49,315





55,358





54,777

Other



6,355





7,611





7,931





6,727





6,832

Total (J) $

87,494





101,313





104,911





112,257





156,905



Note (J): Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

AVERAGE NUMBER OF VESSELS:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



26





31





39





41





41

Towing-supply



15





16





19





21





22

Other



6





6





8





8





8

Total



47





53





66





70





71

Stacked vessels



(20)





(27)





(39)





(35)





(34)

Active vessels



27





26





27





35





37

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



19





21





21





22





23

Towing-supply



37





39





43





44





44

Other



—





—





1





1





1

Total



56





60





65





67





68

Stacked vessels



(15)





(20)





(25)





(25)





(24)

Active vessels



41





40





40





42





44

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



17





17





18





17





18

Towing-supply



4





4





6





6





4

Other



—





—





1





2





2

Total



21





21





25





25





24

Stacked vessels



(5)





(5)





(5)





(6)





(8)

Active vessels



16





16





20





19





16

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



27





27





25





24





23

Towing-supply



35





37





38





38





39

Other



31





31





32





35





36

Total



93





95





95





97





98

Stacked vessels



(39)





(37)





(37)





(43)





(46)

Active vessels



54





58





58





54





52

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



89





96





103





104





105

Towing-supply



91





96





106





109





109

Other



37





37





42





46





47

Total



217





229





251





259





261

Stacked vessels



(79)





(89)





(106)





(109)





(112)

Active vessels



138





140





145





150





149











































Total active



138





140





145





150





149

Total stacked



79





89





106





109





112

Total joint venture and other vessels



8





8





8





8





8

Total



225





237





259





267





269



Note (K): Included in total owned or chartered vessels at March 31, 2018 (Successor), December 31, 2017 (Successor), September 30, 2017 (Successor), June 30, 2017 (Predecessor) and March 31, 2017 (Predecessor), were 70, 89, 91, 115, and 111 vessels, respectively, that were stacked by the company. These vessels were considered to be in service and are included in the calculation of our total fleet utilization statistics.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

AVERAGE NUMBER OF LEASED VESSELS

INCLUDED IN VESSEL COUNTS ABOVE:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



—





—





7





8





8

Towing-supply



—





—





3





3





3

Total



—





—





10





11





11

Stacked vessels



—





—





(7)





(7)





(7)

Active vessels



—





—





3





4





4

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Towing-supply



—





—





2





2





1

Total



—





—





2





2





1

Stacked vessels



—





—





—





—





—

Active vessels



—





—





2





2





1

West Africa fleet:







































Towing-supply



—





—





3





3





4

Total



—





—





3





3





4

Stacked vessels



—





—





—





—





(1)

Active vessels



—





—





3





3





3

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



—





—





7





8





8

Towing-supply



—





—





8





8





8

Total



—





—





15





16





16

Stacked vessels



—





—





(7)





(7)





(8)

Active vessels



—





—





8





9





8



TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

AVAILABLE DAYS - TOTAL FLEET:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



2,309





2,893





3,545





3,731





3,690

Towing-supply



1,350





1,441





1,773





1,941





1,980

Other



540





574





736





728





720

Total



4,199





4,908





6,054





6,400





6,390

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



1,738





1,908





1,932





2,001





2,070

Towing-supply



3,348





3,604





3,980





3,974





3,952

Other



—





3





92





91





90

Total



5,086





5,515





6,004





6,066





6,112

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



1,527





1,588





1,649





1,539





1,580

Towing-supply



360





379





552





567





356

Other



—





—





136





182





180

Total



1,887





1,967





2,337





2,288





2,116

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



2,470





2,484





2,347





2,193





2,070

Towing-supply



3,123





3,340





3,493





3,437





3,530

Other



2,745





2,852





2,885





3,170





3,240

Total



8,338





8,676





8,725





8,800





8,840

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



8,044





8,873





9,473





9,464





9,410

Towing-supply



8,181





8,764





9,798





9,919





9,818

Other



3,285





3,429





3,849





4,171





4,230

Total



19,510





21,066





23,120





23,554





23,458



TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

OUT-OF-SERVICE - STACKED DAYS:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



898





1,565





2,359





2,110





1,874

Towing-supply



720





705





889





849





900

Other



180





206





368





273





270

Total



1,798





2,476





3,616





3,232





3,044

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



478





705





746





702





900

Towing-supply



873





1,089





1,435





1,446





1,240

Other



—





3





92





91





90

Total



1,351





1,797





2,273





2,239





2,230

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



167





276





276





334





410

Towing-supply



270





180





92





91





90

Other



—





—





136





182





180

Total



437





456





504





607





680

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



744





671





644





713





900

Towing-supply



1,463





1,472





1,484





1,463





1,547

Other



1,305





1,295





1,246





1,714





1,707

Total



3,512





3,438





3,374





3,890





4,154

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



2,287





3,217





4,025





3,859





4,084

Towing-supply



3,326





3,446





3,900





3,849





3,777

Other



1,485





1,504





1,842





2,260





2,247

Total



7,098





8,167





9,767





9,968





10,108



TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA



















Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

AVAILABLE DAYS - ACTIVE FLEET:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



1,411





1,328





1,186





1,621





1,816

Towing-supply



630





736





884





1,092





1,080

Other



360





368





368





455





450

Total



2,401





2,432





2,438





3,168





3,346

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



1,260





1,203





1,186





1,299





1,170

Towing-supply



2,475





2,515





2,545





2,528





2,712

Total



3,735





3,718





3,731





3,827





3,882

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



1,360





1,312





1,373





1,205





1,170

Towing-supply



90





199





460





476





266

Total



1,450





1,511





1,833





1,681





1,436

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



1,726





1,813





1,703





1,480





1,170

Towing-supply



1,660





1,868





2,009





1,974





1,983

Other



1,440





1,557





1,639





1,456





1,533

Total



4,826





5,238





5,351





4,910





4,686

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



5,757





5,656





5,448





5,605





5,326

Towing-supply



4,855





5,318





5,898





6,070





6,041

Other



1,800





1,925





2,007





1,911





1,983

Total



12,412





12,899





13,353





13,586





13,350



Note (L): Available Days - Active Fleet equals Available Days - Total Fleet less Out-Of-Service - Stacked Days.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

UTILIZATION - TOTAL FLEET:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



42.2%





32.2%





20.5%





23.4%





29.7%

Towing-supply



35.7





39.0





36.1





36.4





41.8

Other



61.9





60.8





45.3





50.0





45.7

Total



42.7%





37.6%





28.1%





30.3%





35.2%

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



54.4%





48.7%





44.0%





54.4%





45.9%

Towing-supply



40.0





57.7





57.1





57.2





54.2

Total



44.9%





54.5%





52.0%





55.4%





50.6%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



64.7%





69.4%





71.7%





59.7%





61.0%

Towing-supply



25.0





24.1





53.8





66.1





13.9

Total



57.1%





60.7%





63.3%





56.5%





47.9%

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



52.3%





49.4%





49.3%





46.1%





48.0%

Towing-supply



39.0





45.7





45.2





49.4





44.9

Other



36.6





44.8





44.6





33.1





32.7

Total



42.2%





46.5%





46.1%





42.7%





41.2%

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



52.2%





47.2%





41.3%





41.1%





42.6%

Towing-supply



38.3





48.6





48.9





50.9





46.9

Other



40.8





47.4





42.1





33.9





32.8

Total



44.4%





47.8%





44.7%





44.0%





42.6%



Note (M): Utilization Total Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days Total Fleet.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

UTILIZATION - ACTIVE FLEET:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater



69.1%





70.2%





61.2%





53.8%





60.4%

Towing-supply



76.6





76.4





72.3





64.7





76.6

Other



92.9





94.8





90.6





79.9





73.1

Total



74.6%





75.8%





69.7%





61.3%





67.3%

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater



75.0%





77.2%





71.6%





83.8%





81.2%

Towing-supply



54.1





82.7





89.4





89.9





79.0

Total



61.2%





80.9%





83.7%





87.8%





79.7%

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater



72.6%





84.0%





86.1%





76.2%





82.4%

Towing-supply



100.0





45.8





64.6





78.7





18.6

Total



74.3%





79.0%





80.7%





76.9%





70.6%

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater



74.8%





67.7%





68.0%





68.3%





84.9%

Towing-supply



73.4





81.7





78.6





86.0





80.0

Other



69.9





82.0





78.4





72.1





69.1

Total



72.8%





76.9%





75.2%





76.5%





77.7%

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater



72.9%





74.1%





71.9%





69.4%





75.2%

Towing-supply



64.5





80.1





81.2





83.2





76.2

Other



74.5





84.5





80.6





74.0





70.0

Total



69.8%





78.1%





77.3%





76.2%





74.9%



Note (N): Utilization Active Fleet equals Days Worked / Available Days - Active Fleet.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,





2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

AVERAGE VESSEL DAY RATES:

















































































Americas fleet:







































Deepwater (O) $

16,626





18,301





19,429





19,869





57,311

Towing-supply



14,191





14,700





14,577





15,959





17,816

Other



9,061





8,628





8,968





9,071





9,015

Total (O) $

14,558





15,372





15,550





16,423





35,756

Middle East/Asia Pacific fleet:







































Deepwater $

10,122





9,762





9,883





9,825





9,927

Towing-supply



6,589





6,787





7,398





7,511





8,045

Total $

8,051





7,705





8,073





8,261





8,623

Europe/Mediterranean Sea fleet:







































Deepwater $

9,132





9,427





9,464





8,967





10,220

Towing-supply



6,695





7,035





7,077





7,459





6,513

Total $

8,928





9,244





8,985





8,530





10,030

West Africa fleet:







































Deepwater $

10,795





11,702





12,069





13,768





13,260

Towing-supply



13,245





12,979





13,339





14,271





14,171

Other



3,306





3,602





3,854





3,265





3,661

Total $

9,501





9,619





9,943





11,061





10,863

Worldwide fleet:







































Deepwater (O) $

11,606





12,142





12,172





12,897





23,797

Towing-supply



10,355





10,056





10,295





10,961





11,893

Other



4,742





4,681





4,906





4,759





4,922

Total (O) $

10,093





10,056





10,162





10,842





15,693



Note (O): Included in Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract. Americas fleet deepwater, Americas fleet total, Worldwide fleet deepwater and Worldwide fleet total average day rates were increased by $35,709, $17,385, $9,776 and $3,915, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 (Predecessor) as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of the vessel charter contract.

TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

(In thousands)

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Americas







































Vessel revenues (P) $

26,081





28,335





26,410





31,887





80,533











































Vessel operating costs:







































Crew costs $

9,093





11,190





12,652





14,457





15,761

Routine repairs and maintenance



1,917





2,203





2,210





2,705





2,879

Major repairs



(187)





(144)





4,167





1,136





7

Insurance and loss reserves



(551)





788





605





933





(519)

Fuel, lube and supplies



1,618





2,413





2,935





3,394





3,896

Other



406





1,321





2,307





4,655





3,555

Total vessel operating costs $

12,296





17,771





24,876





27,280





25,579











































Vessel operating margin ($) $

13,785





10,564





1,534





4,607





54,954

Vessel operating margin (%)



52.9%





37.3%





5.8%





14.4%





68.2%











































Vessel operating lease expense $

—





—





62





3,787





6,627

Vessel depreciation $

3,223





3,386





5,488





10,748





11,297

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey

costs $

90





86





4





—





—











































Vessel operations general and administrative

expenses ($) $

5,561





6,040





5,481





5,771





6,412

Vessel operations general and administrative

expenses (%)



21.3%





21.3%





20.8%





18.1%





8.0%











































Vessel operating profit (loss) $

4,911





1,052





(9,501)





(15,699)





30,618











































Americas - Select operating statistics







































Average vessels - Total fleet (Q)



47





53





66





70





71

Utilization - Total fleet



42.7%





37.6%





28.1%





30.3%





35.2%











































Average vessels - Active fleet (Q)



27





26





27





35





37

Utilization - Active fleet



74.6%





75.8%





69.7%





61.3%





67.3%











































Average day rates (P) $

14,558





15,372





15,550





16,423





35,756











































Vessels commencing drydocks



7





3





7





2





2











































Major repairs expense and deferred

drydocking and survey costs:







































Major repairs expense $

(187)





(144)





4,167





1,136





7

Cash paid for deferred

drydocking and survey costs $

2,775





554





243





—





—



$

2,588





410





4,410





1,136





7











































Deferred drydocking and survey costs -

beginning balance $

707





239





—





—





—

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and

survey costs $

2,775





554





243





—





—

Amortization of deferred drydocking and

survey costs $

90





86





4





—





—

Net vessel transfers in/out of the segment $

9





—





—





—





—

Deferred drydocking and survey costs -

ending balance $

3,383





707





239





—





—



Note (P): Included in Americas vessel revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 is $39.1 million of revenue related to the early cancellation of a long-term vessel charter contract. Americas fleet average day rates were increased by $17,385 as a result of the recognition of revenue related to the early cancellation of the vessel charter contract.

Note (Q): Average leased vessels – Americas

fleet



—





—





10





11





11

Average leased vessels - Americas active

fleet



—





—





3





4





4



TIDEWATER INC. UNAUDITED OTHER FLEET AND FINANCIAL DATA













































Three Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,

(In thousands)

2018



2017



2017



2017



2017

Middle East/Asia Pacific







































Vessel revenues $

18,388





23,176





25,216





27,766





26,678











































Vessel operating costs:







































Crew costs $

8,108





8,666





9,101





9,795





9,495

Routine repairs and maintenance



1,209





1,733





2,387





2,164





2,318

Major repairs



254





442





320





511





3,988

Insurance and loss reserves



(150)





771





626





681





(732)

Fuel, lube and supplies



2,339





2,653





1,725





1,539





2,543

Other



2,742





2,723





2,977





2,908





3,351

Total vessel operating costs $

14,502





16,988





17,136





17,598





20,963











































Vessel operating margin ($) $

3,886





6,188





8,080





10,168





5,715

Vessel operating margin (%)



21.1%





26.7%





32.0%





36.6%





21.4%











































Vessel operating lease expense $

—





—





—





—





—

Vessel depreciation $

2,707





2,905





4,028





7,746





8,499

Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey

costs $

62





4





—





—





—











































Vessel operations general and administrative

expenses ($) $

3,370





3,772





3,226





3,738





3,380

Vessel operations general and administrative

expenses (%)



18.3%





16.3%





12.8%





13.5%





12.7%











































Vessel operating profit (loss) $

(2,253)





(493)





826





(1,316)





(6,164)











































Middle East/Asia Pacific - Select operating

statistics







































Average vessels - Total fleet



56





60





65





67





68

Utilization - Total fleet



44.9%





54.5%





52.0%





55.4%





50.6%











































Average vessels - Active fleet



41





40





40





42





44

Utilization - Active fleet



61.2%





80.9%





83.7%





87.8%





79.7%











































Average day rates $

8,051





7,705





8,073





8,261





8,623











































Vessels commencing drydocks



3





5





1





1





5











































Major repairs expense and deferred

drydocking and survey costs:







































Major repairs expense $

254





442





320





511





3,988

Cash paid for deferred

drydocking and survey costs $

1,728





209





—





—





—



$

1,982





651





320





511





3,988











































Deferred drydocking and survey costs -

beginning balance $

205





—





—





—





—

Cash paid for deferred drydocking and

survey costs $

1,728





209





—





—





—

Amortization of deferred drydocking and

survey costs $

62





4





—





—





—

Deferred drydocking and survey costs -

ending balance $

1,871





205





—





—





—

