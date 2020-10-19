Tidewater Sandals Sails With New Owner

Principal, Micheal Smith, is at the helm of this almost 20-year-old company that was originally based in Richmond, VA. "The middle of a pandemic may seem like an awkward time for a company to change ownership," said Smith. "However, we are a major success story. With everyone spending more time at home, comfort reigns supreme. Our sandals are a fun, little luxury that can brighten your day. Our sales have increased by more than 300 percent over the summer."

Tidewater offers 54 designs inspired by the coast, open waters, warm weather and seasonal themes. Boardwalk Classic thongs display colorful sea life, palm trees, lighthouses, lobsters, nautical patterns, breezy cocktails, fruits and more. The Premium Comfort line features enhanced arch and heel support along with knotted rope detailing. Recently, Tidewater added a Vegan Leather line of Fringed flip flops for those looking for a streamlined casual sandal.

Creative Director, Margi Bartling, former Vice President of Graphics for Carter's, has her vision set on the future. "These sandals have a cult following," said Bartling. "People fall in love with the whimsical designs and tend to buy more than one pair because our contoured foot bed and superior arch support offers all-day comfort. We are feverishly working on new designs, including styles with gingham, llamas, turtles, tie-dye, sassy floral patterns and more. This fall, we will introduce our first unisex design for men, women and children called 'Sharks.'

Will Parsley, president of former owner, Carswell Distributing Company, will continue to serve on the company's advisory board, along with CFO, Adam Gilpatrick. Parsley is excited for the next chapter. "Micheal has developed a deep love for the brand over the last 3 years along with a strong understanding of the Tidewater customer and market. That positions the brand for awesome things under her leadership."

Tidewater Sandals retail between $25 and $40 and are sold in 400+ retail stores on the East Coast, in the Midwest, and Texas and online at TidewaterSandals.com. To give back, teachers save 20 percent on any sandal they purchase.

SOURCE Tidewater Sandals

Related Links

https://www.tidewatersandals.com

