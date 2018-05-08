Tidewater owns and operates one of the largest fleets of Offshore Support Vessels in the industry, with over 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.

To learn more, visit the Tidewater website at: www.tdw.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/563905/Tidewater_Inc_Logo.jpg

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tidewater-to-present-at-the-ubs-global-oil-and-gas-conference-300644992.html

SOURCE Tidewater Inc.

Related Links

http://www.tdw.com

