TIDI Products Adds New Face Mask to PPE Portfolio

"As healthcare workers continue to care for patients amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we're proud to offer yet another PPE product designed to help keep them safe," says Leah Fichter, Senior Product Manager, PPE. "TIDI's purpose is to 'Support Caregivers, Protect Patients,' and by adding this Level 2 face mask to our portfolio, we're able to deliver on that purpose."

The new face masks round out TIDI's PPE portfolio—which also includes gowns, eyewear, and face shields—and inventory is available now for any facility's 2021 needs.

"By manufacturing our face masks and other PPE products domestically, we're able to make our product solutions more readily available to those who need it," says Jeff Hebbard, Vice President and Chief Operations Officer.

Individuals looking for more information or to place an order can call the TIDI Customer Service Team at 800-521-1314 or contact their medical supply distributor.

TIDI Products has a history of providing forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals—solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. The TIDI Products portfolio of brands includes Posey®, C-Armor®, Sterile-Z®, PenBlade®, TIDIShield®, Grip-Lok®, and Zero-Gravity®. To learn more, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

