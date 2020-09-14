TIDI Products Announces Partnership with Amazon Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

NEENAH, Wis., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TIDI Products, a premier designer, developer, and manufacturer of medical devices, has partnered with Amazon Business to provide personal protective equipment, including eyewear, face shields, and other necessary products to healthcare providers on the front lines.

TIDI's new Amazon Business storefront features PPE manufactured in North America, including the TIDIShield® Grab 'n Go™ Eyewear Tower, which includes fully assembled, single-use, disposable eyewear designed to protect healthcare providers from the risk of eye splash, eye injury, and the risk of cross-contamination. The gravity-fed dispenser can be mounted at the point of care for convenience and staff compliance.

"As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, TIDI remains committed to our mission of 'Support Caregivers, Protect Patients,'" says Jennifer Jones, Vice President of Marketing. "This support includes developing new PPE options to help keep healthcare providers safe. We're excited about our partnership with Amazon Business and the opportunity to make our domestically-produced PPE solutions more broadly available."

TIDI Products has a history of providing forward-looking solutions to healthcare professionals—solutions that help reduce the risk of contamination and deliver the highest-quality patient care. To learn more, visit www.tidiproducts.com.

