Tidwell Group continues to increase the depth of its already impressive team and further solidifies its position as one of the top Affordable Housing accounting firms in the country.

Patty Azallion, CPA brings over 30 years of experience as an accounting professional and expertise in assurance services to the Tidwell Group's Columbus Ohio office. She brings experience with internal controls analysis and risk assessment, substantive testing, cash flow, and revenue/expense analysis, along with a proficiency in the preparation of financial statements to the firm.

William Brookshire, CPA joins the Partner Group of Tidwell Group's Birmingham office. His addition provides over 12 years of experience with audit, accounting and tax services for multifamily real estate owners, developers, and contractors to the Tidwell Partner Group. In addition, he brings expertise in the low-income housing and historic tax credits, USDA Rural Development projects, and final cost certifications.

Damien Cassell, CPA joins the firm's Partner Group in the Columbus Ohio office. He offers tremendous experience in audit and tax services within a variety of industries, including affordable housing, not-for-profit, manufacturing, construction, and real estate. He also brings a unique passion for leveraging that experience into an optimized client experience.

Andy Gantzer, CPA adds his 23 years of public accounting experience to the Partner Group in the Columbus Ohio office. Included in his impressive skillset is an expertise in the affordable housing industry, specifically in the areas of auditing LIHTC, HUD, not-for-profit and USDA Rural Development.

Chris Ofat, CPA joins the Partner Group in the firm's Columbus Ohio office. Included in the skills, he brings to the firm are a deep understanding of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program and expertise in the preparation and review of contractor cost certifications. He also adds essential experience in the preparation and review of HUD and RD audit engagements.

Jeanne-Marie Smith, CPA joins the Partner Group of Tidwell Group's Birmingham office. Her experience in the real estate industry with specializations in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit and HUD-financed projects are a tremendous asset to an already impressive team. She also has extensive experience in real estate development engagements.

"We couldn't be more excited to recognize the important contributions that each of these new Partners has made to our firm!" says Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner. "The firm's trajectory is directly correlated with the quality of the professionals on our team, and these new Partners are no exception. I am incredibly excited about the future of our firm."

Each of these new partners brings unsurpassed experience, skill, and passion to Tidwell Group. Combined with the capabilities of an already impressive team of accounting and affordable housing professionals, these new Partners help to position Tidwell Group for incredible growth both now and in the future.

About Tidwell Group LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries and was one of the fastest-growing accounting firms according to the 2018 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

