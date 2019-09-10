Tidwell Group has been named an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) Best of the Best Firm for 2019.

IPA's annual Best of the Best recognition honors includes 50 U.S. and five Canadian firms for their superior performance-based 50 financial and operational metrics. Selections were based on responses from more than 550 firms that participated in this year's IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms. IPA's proprietary scoring formula looks at a variety of metrics related to growth, income, productivity, tools of governance, staff turnover, time management and other areas that speak to the framework of the firm to determine the Best of the Best. Accordingly, Best of the Best firms produce superior financial results while planning for long-term, sustainable growth.

"It is a great honor to be named with such distinguished company," said Barry Tidwell, CPA, CVA, National Managing Partner. "The firm's trajectory is directly correlated with the quality of the professionals on our team. We all pride ourselves on being true business partners, dedicated to helping our clients build and grow their businesses. I am incredibly excited about the future of our firm."

Beginning in 1994, INSIDE Public Accounting's Survey and Analysis of Firms, and the resulting national benchmarking report on the nation's largest accounting firms, has served as a barometer of the overall health, challenges, and opportunities of the profession.

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

SOURCE Tidwell Group, LLC

Related Links

https://tidwellgroup.com

