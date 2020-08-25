Tidwell Group is pleased to announce the addition of Ryder M. Mathias, CPA, as its newest Tax Partner

Ryder has over ten years of experience in public accounting, providing tax preparation and advisory services to the affordable housing and commercial real estate industries and specializing in real estate taxation and not-for-profit organizations. Ryder prides himself on building outstanding client relationships. He is detail-oriented, and is skilled at efficiently prioritizing a broad range of responsibilities.

"Ryder's accounting expertise will be a tremendous asset and help us continue to affirm Tidwell Group's place as a leading client-first firm within the affordable housing industry," says Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner of Tidwell Group, LLC. "The energy and dedication that Ryder puts into his work will help grow our client relationships for years to come."

Before joining Tidwell Group, Ryder was a Senior Tax Manager at a large accounting firm in Charlotte. He gained valuable experience in providing mentorships and leadership across multiple firm-wide initiatives. He has a diverse background serving a variety of clients, including Fortune 500 S-Corporations, Partnerships, Private Entities, and Not-for-Profits.

Ryder received his Bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and received his Masters of Accountancy degree from the University of North Carolina. Professional affiliations include membership in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the North Carolina Association of Certified Public Accountants.

About Tidwell Group, LLC

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm specializing in the real estate and construction industries and is a Best of the Best Firm, according to the 2019 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

SOURCE Tidwell Group, LLC