Tidwell Group welcomes Eric Beining, CPA, CGMA, as firm's newest partner

"We couldn't be more pleased that Eric is joining our firm as a partner," says Barry Tidwell, National Managing Partner of Tidwell Group LLC. "His professionalism and commitment to exceptional service are exactly what our clients have come to expect and are a perfect example of why Tidwell Group continues its reputation as one of the top accounting firms in the nation. Welcome aboard, Eric!"

Beining's Public Accounting qualifications are extensive. He began his career working at a Big Four CPA firm, where he gained valuable experience working with tax-exempt organizations, high-net-worth individuals, as well as pass-through and corporate tax returns.

In addition to his extensive Public Accounting experience, Beining brings impressive leadership qualities to Tidwell Group's Columbus office. He served as the CFO of a Columbus-based commercial real estate and appraisal firm. His focus as CFO was primarily on investor relations, financial reporting, and project financing. In addition to his time as CFO, he also serves as Board Treasurer of a Federal Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial institution that serves roughly 13,000 healthcare employees across Ohio. Beining's leadership experience will assist Tidwell Group in continuing its goal of providing exceptional service to its valued clients.

Beining is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master of Science in Accounting. He is a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the state of Ohio as well as a licensed commercial real estate agent. He has received the Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA) designation.

Tidwell Group is a full-service accounting and consulting firm that specializes in the real estate and construction industries and is a Best of the Best Firm, according to the 2019 INSIDE Public Accounting National Benchmarking Report. Their experienced professionals serve all asset classes within the affordable housing, conventional real estate, and not-for-profit industries. Within the affordable housing industry, Tidwell Group's expertise ranges from low-income housing tax credits, bond and conventional financing, HUD compliance and reporting, and USDA-Rural Development compliance and reporting. Their focus is on developing long term client relationships through value-driven results. For more information on Tidwell Group, contact their firm on their website at www.TidwellGroup.com, on Twitter @TidwellGroupLLC, or by telephone at (866) 442-7090.

