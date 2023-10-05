TIE 2023 opening this October Showcases over 1,000 Innovative Technologies and Demonstrate Taiwan's Strong R&D Capability

News provided by

Taiwan Innotech Expo

05 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023 (TIE), one of the largest annual technology exchange events, will be held this October. Online previews of related exhibitions will be available on October 6th, and physical exhibitions will commence on October 12th at the Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC). Through a variety of both online and offline avenues, visitors will have the opportunity to experience the latest technological achievements in Taiwan. This year, TIE brings together the R&D accomplishments of 11 government ministries and departments of Taiwan in three pavilions: "Innovation Pilot," "Future Technology," "Sustainability," and the "Invention Competition" area. TIE 2023 will feature participation from 430 domestic and international organizations, with more than 1,000 technological innovations on display.

Furthermore, following the attention it received last year, the "Semiconductor" section will continue to invite Taiwan-based companies involved in IC design, wafer foundry, and OSAT. The nine leading companies that will showcase the island's R&D strength in the semiconductor industry ecosystem include Realtek, Phison, Etron, VIS, PSMC, MPI, Innolux, A.I. Memory, and DeepMentor.

TIE Serves as a Bridge for Facilitating International Technological Exchanges

TIE 2023 has invited nearly a hundred organizations from 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Japan, and South Korea. World-class companies, such as 3M, Infineon, Siemens, and Oxford Instruments, will demonstrate over 137 technologies. Among the participants are four major Japanese startups and a delegation from Ibaraki Prefectural Government of Japan. The event is expected to facilitate substantial technological exchanges, thereby enabling Taiwan-based companies to stay updated on the latest trends in the development of emerging technologies and related applications. The event is also expected to assist the industries in Taiwan in their upgrades and international collaborations. The goal of TIE is to promote Taiwan as the pivotal platform for international technology transactions.

Physical Exhibition: October 12 to 14th, 2023, at TWTC

Online Exhibition: October 6th, 2023 to March 6th, 2024 (Website)

SOURCE Taiwan Innotech Expo

