TIE 2023: Uniting Taiwan and Global R&D Achievements for a New Height in Technology Exhibition Experience

News provided by

Taiwan Innotech Expo

12 Oct, 2023, 14:00 ET

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into the future at the prestigious 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), a major international showcase of cutting-edge technologies, unfolding its grand debut today at the Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1. This eagerly anticipated event, brought to life through the collaborative synergy of 11 prominent government agencies, is set to capture visitors' imaginations with three thematic pavilions, "Innovation Pilot," "Future Tech," and "Sustainability," and the "Invention Competition" area.

Besides inviting nine of Taiwan's leading semiconductor companies to demonstrate their advanced solutions across every facet of the semiconductor supply chain, TIE 2023 has gathered a remarkable array of innovative technologies spanning diverse application areas. These encompass the realms of net-zero, aeronautics & space technology, cyber security, 5G AIoT, biotechnology, circular economy, green technology, etc. In total, the event boasts an impressive display of over 1,000 technology-related items that are sure to captivate and inspire.

TIE 2023 Seamlessly Integrates Exhibitions Onsite and Online to Provide an Amazing Journey of Technology Innovations

Apart from the physical exhibition, TIE 2023 has also launched an exciting and diverse online exhibition. Within each thematic pavilion, visitors will find not only exclusive promotional videos and live event pages but also a wealth of technical information presented in a highly attractive multimedia format. Moreover, there is an automated recommendation system that guides visitors to related technologies, making it effortless for them to curate a collection of their favorite innovations.

The event this year comes with a host of fresh features, including the electronic business inquiry form, the digital exhibition map, and the all new registration system for ongoing activities in the exhibition. All of these enhancements are designed to streamline participants' experiences, helping them seize new opportunities and bolster their competitiveness.

Online Exhibition: October 6th,2023 to March 6th, 2024 (Website)

SOURCE Taiwan Innotech Expo

Also from this source

TIE 2023: Uniting Taiwan and Global R&D Achievements for a New Height in Technology Exhibition Experience

Step into the future at the prestigious 2023 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE), a major international showcase of cutting-edge technologies, unfolding its...

TIE 2023 opening this October Showcases over 1,000 Innovative Technologies and Demonstrate Taiwan's Strong R&D Capability

The Taiwan Innotech Expo 2023 (TIE), one of the largest annual technology exchange events, will be held this October. Online previews of related...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Semiconductors

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.