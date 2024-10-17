TIE 2024 Unveils a New Era of Innovation

A New Era of AI-powered Innovation and Industrial Revolution: Driving Integration of Smart Tech into Daily Life.

TAIPEI, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Taiwan Innotech Expo (TIE) kicked off today at Taipei World Trade Center with a focus on "Smart Tech Island –The New Era of AI." This year's event showcases over a thousand advanced technologies and research achievements across six key areas: digital information, data security, precision health, defense, green and renewable energy, and civil and military resilience, heralding a new chapter in the technological evolution of industries.

Online and On-Site Exhibitions Offers Comprehensive Access to the Latest Innovations

TIE 2024 offers a seamless blend of virtual and physical experiences. Visitors can explore technologies, register for events, and plan their visit online before the expo opens. During the expo period, the event website provides essential tools such as e-meeting requests, product maps, and program registration. For those who were unable to attend in person, online attendees can view exhibits and access business negotiation records even after the expo is closed, fostering ongoing collaboration and opportunities. As a leading platform for technological innovation exchanges in Taiwan, TIE 2024 showcases the nation's advancements in AI and smart technologies. This event is anticipated to drive industry transformation and opens new chapters in technological innovation.

Official Website: https://tie.twtm.com.tw/en