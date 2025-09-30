Tie Raises $10M Series A to Power Real-Time Audience Ownership for E-Commerce Brands

Funding fuels product innovation, ecosystem integrations, and expansion of industry-leading AI-powered identity resolution platform

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tie (formerly known as Revenue Roll), a leading AI-powered identity platform helping e-commerce brands turn anonymous website visitors into high-value customers, today announced a $10 million Series A led by Innovating Capital , with participation from Stage 2 Capital, Hawke Ventures , and strategic angels including executives from Brex and Share Local Media . This brings the total funds raised to $17 million.

With access to nearly every U.S. shopper, Tie's AI-powered identity and enrichment platform can recognize up to 95% of website visitors, including those typically lost to expired cookies, cross-device browsing, or lack of login. Tie enables e-commerce brands to know who is visiting their website and engage consumers in real time through personalized, timely messaging. Brands using Tie have seen measurable impact, including an average of 152 percent increase in email-able abandoned cart audiences and over a 3 percent increase in online sales.

"For too long, millions of B2C marketers have relied on incomplete data and rented audiences, missing the opportunity to connect with the high-intent shoppers already on their sites," said Michael Diesu, CEO and Co-Founder of Tie. "With Tie, we're empowering brands to identify, enrich, and convert their most valuable visitors in real time, with privacy embedded from the start. That means fewer, smarter messages for a better brand and consumer experience."

Over the last four years, Tie has built one of the largest identity networks in the U.S., connecting over 25 billion data points from 1,000+ sources and covering 280 million opted-in consumers. Hundreds of consumer brands across a range of verticals use Tie to identify current customers and engaged shoppers to maximize return on marketing investments. According to Forrester, the average retail net margin falls between 2.8% and 3.5%, highlighting how even modest sales gains can have an outsized effect on profitability. From April 2024 to March 2025, Tie's 100 largest brands saw online sales rise 3.1% and order volume climb 2.8%.

"We used to miss the chance to engage certain shoppers—or even know when they visited our site," said Kyle Turadeck, Senior Director of Growth and eCommerce at Caraway. "With Tie, we can now reach these shoppers at the right moment, helping us drive close to $1M in incremental sales in 2025."

"The Tie team has a clear market fit offering as a compounding ROI," said Anthony Georgiades, General Partner at Innovating Capital. "The team has built impressive unit economics with sticky growth, and they're setting the bar for how e-commerce brands can multiply their impact with current customers and shoppers."

The company has seen brand adoption triple year-over-year and plans to triple its U.S. headcount in 2025, with a focus on attracting top-tier talent in AI engineering and product development. The funding will accelerate these efforts while enabling Tie to invest in ecosystem integrations with email service providers, commerce platforms, and ad networks. Additionally, it will help deepen its AI-powered data enrichment capabilities — now extending beyond web traffic — to enrich brands' existing first-party datasets, including CRM records, loyalty members, and past purchasers — while continuing to advance its market-defining compliance architecture.

"There's no shortage of data in marketing, but very few solutions offer usable data that's actionable, accurate, and respectful of privacy," said Erik Huberman, CEO of Hawke Media. "Tie fills that gap for modern B2C marketers, and is built for the next generation of B2C marketing."

Earlier this year, the company rebranded from Revenue Roll to Tie, signaling a new chapter of growth, vision, and product evolution. Tie now represents the next generation of the identify graph, following a major AI update and the release of new features that give brands greater control over the quality of leads they generate. By layering verified consumer data such as demographics, behaviors, and interests, Tie helps brands drive more revenue while maintaining leaner, higher-quality databases.

For more information, please visit https://meettie.com/ .

About Tie

Tie helps brands own their audience and empower marketers to create more rewarding consumer experiences across the internet. Tie is the first real-time B2C data platform that can de-anonymise and enrich data on nearly every US shopper—unlocking revenue from brands' most engaged website visitors—without requiring form fills or purchases. Founded by growth strategists and technologists, Tie is trusted by hundreds of fast-growing B2C brands including Caraway, Cozy Earth, Crunch Fitness and Macy's Wine Shop to significantly grow their email lists, re-engage more subscribers and ultimately acquire more customers from their existing audiences. Learn more at www.meettie.com .

