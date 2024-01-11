TiE Silicon Valley Announces Jagdeep Singh Bachher Appointment to Board

News provided by

TiE Silicon Valley

11 Jan, 2024, 16:34 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Silicon Valley, the founding chapter of TiE, announced today that Jagdeep Singh Bachher, the University of California's chief investment officer, will join the TiE Silicon Valley Board. Bachher is responsible for managing more than $150 billion across the UC endowment, pension, retirement savings, working capital, and insurance assets.

"Innovation and entrepreneurship are critical to solving the world's biggest challenges, and TiE SV has a great track record of fostering entrepreneurship," Bachher said. "I am delighted to contribute to this cause."

TiE SV Board President Anita Manwani said, "We are fortunate to benefit from Jagdeep's insights and connections in the investment ecosystem. His commitment to diversity and entrepreneurial access for UC students through the TiE Collab will further our goal of engaging the next generation and bringing diversity to TiE."

Vinita Gupta, chairperson of the TiE Council of Trustees, added, "We are excited to have Jagdeep join the board. His connection with the workforce of tomorrow will add great value to TiE".

About TiE: TiE Silicon Valley is the founding chapter of TiE and was founded 32 years ago in Silicon Valley with the mission of fostering entrepreneurship. TiE has grown to 57 chapters across 14 countries with the largest global network of entrepreneurs, investors, and corporate decision-makers. 

SOURCE TiE Silicon Valley

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.