Tie the Knot for FREE at Denny's Las Vegas Pop-up Chapel on Valentine's Day

Not only will your wedding be the best union since bacon and eggs, Denny's is serving up these complimentary services:

Ceremony: Use of the Chapel, Onsite Officiant and a Live DJ

Reception: Wedding Pancake Puppies® and Champagne Toast

There will also be a full-service bar with Denny's $2, $4, $6, $8 drink specials.

If you miss this FREE opportunity, the chapel is available all year for couples to get married or renew their vows.

For more information, please visit https://www.dennys.com/vegasweddings/ or call the store directly at 702-471-0056.

About Denny's:

Denny's is one of America's largest full-service family restaurant chains, currently operating more than 1,700 franchised, licensed, and company-owned restaurants across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, the United Kingdom, Aruba, El Salvador, and Indonesia. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, or YouTube.

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

Related Links

http://www.dennys.com

