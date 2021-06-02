Tie Up Your Hair, Not Your Identity: John FriedaⓇ Hair Care Aligns With GLSEN For Pride Month

"We're seizing this crucial moment to support GLSEN in its ever more important work," said Sean Johnson, Brand Marketing, John Frieda. "Inclusivity is core to the John Frieda's brand values, and we're excited to help build awareness through dedicated Pride packaging with Teleties, high-impact retail and Amazon signage and a comprehensive social media campaign celebrating inclusivity and spotlighting our diverse brand fans."

As part of this campaign, John Frieda is tapping members of the LGBTQ+ community, including actor, model, dancer, and activist Leyna Bloom, throughout the month to share their stories across the brand's social media platforms. Leyna is the first transgendered woman of color to shoot for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swim Edition. She was also the first openly transgender woman of color to be the lead of a film at the Cannes Film Festival.

The program will also feature rainbow-emblazoned "Tie Up Your Hair, Not Your Identity" signage and content at Target and Amazon and exclusive John Frieda Hair Care Pride Teleties affixed to products will bear this verbiage:

"John Frieda is a brand built on helping people find the power in who they are, and making the very most of it. While hair does not define one's identity, we recognize hair can be an integral part of gender identity and gender expression. That's why we've partnered with GLSEN, helping to create safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ+ students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. Together, we believe when you identify the things that make you, you, that's true beauty," said Sean Johnson, Brand Marketing, John Frieda.

"We couldn't be more thrilled and honored that John Frieda has stepped up for us and the LGBTQ+ community in such a dynamic, pivotal way," said Melanie Willingham-Jaggers, GLSEN's Interim Executive Director. "More than at any other point in the year, Pride month is an opportunity to get the word out about GLSEN's mission of creating safer school environments for LGBTQ+ youth around the country. When schools are safe for LGBTQ+ students, they are safe for all students. Having a globally recognized beauty powerhouse like John Frieda at our side, motivating all through its inspiring 'Tie Up Your Hair, Not Your Identity' campaign, brings the attention needed to help make our goal of promoting safety and inclusivity for LGBTQ+ reach a larger audience."

#PRIDETHATDEMANDSATTENTION

John Frieda US IG

John Frieda US Tik Tok



ABOUT KAO USA

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. Consumer Products portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirants; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Precision Foam Colour and Luminous Color Glaze® hair care. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a member of the Kao Group of companies.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT: LAUREN DONNER | [email protected]

SOURCE Kao USA Inc.