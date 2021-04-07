TiEcon 2021: From Startup to IPO - Founders, Funders, Public Lister, and Storytellers Will Engage a Global Audience

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TiEcon 2021 announced today new additions to the line up of some of the brightest global stars with extraordinary successes building multi-billion dollar ventures. The perfect constellation of founders, funders, a public lister, and global media personalities are coming together during the three day event to engage and inspire every attendee. For free conference registration, use promo code CISION21.

• Dr. Geeta Gupta-Fisker, Co-Founder & CFO, Fisker Inc.

Dr Geeta Gupta-Fisker is a self-made billionaire, along with her husband Henrik Fisker, the visionary car designer. Geeta is playing a pivotal role in the next revolution to hit the automotive industry: developing emotionally desirable electric vehicles that bring together design, technology, and sustainability delivered through an ultra-convenient and digital-first ownership strategy. The company had a successful IPO on October 30, 2020.

Geeta is joined in conversation with Jillian Manus, Managing Partner, Structure Capital and frequent commentator at CNBC's Squawk Alley and Bloomberg Business news. She also co-hosts Spotify's Media's business podcast "The Pitch".

• Daniel Dines, UiPath Co-founder and CEO

Daniel Dines is Co-founder and CEO of UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company. Dines started UiPath in 2005 with the goal of building a technology that could help humans reduce the time and stress that come from menial, administrative business tasks. In September 2019, he was featured as Boss of the Bots on the cover of Forbes magazine. Daniel is also being honored as Entrepreneur of the Year by TiE. The company is currently in pre-IPO status.

Daniel is joined in conversation with Abhi Arun, Managing Partner at Alkeon Capital and heads the private investments group.

• Adena Friedman, CEO, NASDAQ

Adena Friedman was named the CEO of Nasdaq in January 2017, the first woman to lead a global exchange. Forbes has repeatedly listed Friedman as one of the world's most powerful women on their annual Power Women list.

Adena is joined in conversation with Don Callahan, Executive chairman, TIME.

• Razat Gaurav, CEO, LLamasoft is a leader in AI-based supply chain design and decisioning software. Driving an expanded product vision combined with a purpose-driven culture enabled the company to more than double its revenue in 3 years and resulted in a successful $1.5 billion acquisition by Coupa in November 2020.

• Nehal Raj, Partner, TPG co-leads the firm's investment activities in software and enterprise technology across its private equity platforms- TPG Capital, TPG Growth, The Rise Fund, and TPG Tech Adjacencies, where he serves as Co-Managing Partner.

