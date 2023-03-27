TiEcon 2023 Announces John Chambers as Grand Keynote

TiE Silicon Valley Celebrates and Announces TiEcon 2023, the World's Largest Entrepreneurship Conference

Technology Visionary John Chambers, Founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, to deliver Grand Keynote with Scott Thurm, Senior Editor at The Information. TiEcon returns to in-person after 3 years of being virtual, drawing in nearly 100,000 attendees from 100 countries over the years.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiE Silicon Valley , a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering global entrepreneurship, has announced their in-person TiEcon 2023, which will take place on May 3-5. TiEcon 2023, the world's largest technology-anchored entrepreneurship conference, showcases thought leaders and brings together innovators, corporate business decision makers, next-gen entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and technology firms to inspire and advance entrepreneurship.

John Chambers is the founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures

Ranked among the top 10 conferences worldwide for ideas and entrepreneurship, TiEcon has attracted thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals. TiEcon 2023 will focus on the hottest areas of innovation: artificial intelligence & machine learning, cloud technologies, crypto, cybersecurity, healthcare, supply chain, semiconductors, manufacturing, and more.

The opening grand keynote speaker on May 4 will be John Chambers, a highly accomplished and honored global technology legend.

Chambers is the founder and CEO of JC2 Ventures, which focuses on helping disruptive startups from around the world build and scale. Chambers is also the Chairman of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) and was most recently appointed Global Ambassador of the French Tech by President Emmanuel Macron of France.

In addition to investing in and mentoring in startups, Chambers promotes entrepreneurship, gender equality, and accelerating overall new business creation in the pursuit of the creation of startup states, startup nations, and a prosperous startup world. He believes that startups will be the core driver of economic growth and job creation in the Digital Age.

Prior to founding JC2 Ventures, Chambers spent 25+ years with Cisco, where he served as CEO, Chairman, and Executive Chairman. During his time there, Chambers helped grow the company from $70 million to $47 billion. He currently holds the title of Chairman Emeritus with the organization.

Chambers has received numerous awards for his leadership, including being named the number two "Best-Performing CEOs in the World" in 2015 from Harvard Business Review and receiving the Edison Achievement Award for Innovation. Chambers was also awarded the Outstanding Civil Service Medal by the U.S. Army, as well as France's National Defense Gold Medal, the only foreign business leader to ever receive the award in its 35-year history. Most recently, Chambers was awarded the Padma Bhushan, one of the highest civilian awards recognized by the Government of India, for his contributions to the trade and tech industries in India.

Chambers was also named one of Barron's "World's Best CEOs", Chief Executive Magazine's "CEO of the Year", Time Magazine's "100 Most Influential People," 20/20's "Best Boss in America", one of BusinessWeek's "Top 25 Executives Worldwide", the Business Council's "Award for Corporate Leadership," "Best Investor Relations by a CEO" from Investor Relations Magazine three times, and the 2012 Bower Award for Business Leadership from the Franklin Institute.

Chambers has worked closely with government leaders around the world, including nine U.S. Secretaries of State. Chambers also served two American presidents during his career.

"I attended and spoke at TiEcon back in 2001 and since then, TiE has continued to be a champion of change and growth, as it has been for the past 31 years. It gives me great pleasure to return to the TiEcon stage and address a global audience of innovators and changemakers who are here to dream, believe, and achieve what's possible." -John Chambers

"We are beyond excited to have John Chambers, an iconic leader, to inspire our global audience attending TiEcon 2023." – Anita Manwani, President, TiE Silicon Valley

"I am deeply honored to welcome and host John Chambers to the grand stage in an intimate conversation with Scott Thurm, Senior Editor at The Information." - Vish Mishra, Council of Trustees and Former President, TiE Silicon Valley

About TiE Silicon Valley

Founded in 1992 by entrepreneurs and executives of South Asian origin in Silicon Valley, TiE is a not-for-profit dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship globally. TiE strives to inspire entrepreneurs through mentoring, networking, educating, incubating, and funding programs and activities. TiE events bring together the entrepreneurial community to learn from leaders, as well as each other. Besides social values, the economic value enabled through TiE entrepreneurial endeavors is estimated to exceed over $500B globally.

