Tiege Hanley Matches Skin Cancer Foundation Pledges

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiege Hanley, a company dedicated to creating Uncomplicated Skin Care for Men®, is doubling down on its donations to The Skin Cancer Foundation for Healthy Skin Month. Throughout November, Tiege Hanley will match all contributions made to The Skin Cancer Foundation through tiege.com/impact with two easy ways to donate.

Skin cancer is the number one most common cancer in the world and the cancer you can see, yet it often goes undetected until it is too late. From the inception of the company in 2016, Tiege Hanley has made yearly (now monthly) donations to the Skin Cancer Foundation – helping to build more infrastructure for the education, awareness and prevention of skin cancer. As the business has grown, so has Tiege Hanley's commitment to make a difference.

"Rob Hoxie, my Tiege Hanley Co-Founder, lost his dad at the young age of 54 to melanoma," shares Kelley Thornton, Tiege Hanley Founder. "From incorporating SPF into every one of our systems with the AM Morning Facial Moisturizer with SPF 20 to our support of The Skin Cancer Foundation's Buy A Mile campaign, skin cancer awareness and prevention is a huge part of what we do every day."

"I recently had the privilege to be part of the 2019 Skin Cancer Foundation Champions for Change Gala Committee where we raised over $700,000 for educational campaigns, community programs and research initiatives that save lives," shares Rob Hoxie. "But our work doesn't stop there."

Men account for more than half of all new cases of the most invasive melanoma and have almost twice as many deaths. Join Tiege Hanley in the fight against skin cancer by donating here and getting educated with The Skin Cancer Foundation's new The Big See campaign, which urges men and women to keep an eye out for anything that is new, changing or unusual on their skin.

