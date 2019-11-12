Tiege Hanley Rethinks Men's Skin Care And Earns Independent Innovation Award

Selected for its performance, feel, value and accessibility for men, Tiege Hanley's WASH was cherry-picked from over 2,000 applicants empowering the brand to shine among its highly competitive peers. With its subscription-based systems, Tiege Hanley takes a different approach to skin care, enabling the brand to offer the finest cleanser for both oily and dry skin. As part of the Tiege Hanley personalized systems, this universal cleanser encourages guys to treat their skin right. Designed for use morning and night to remove dirt, grime and excess oil, WASH also reduces redness and inflammation without over-drying the skin.

"Most guys will clean their face with whatever is handy – whether it is bar soap, body wash or even their shampoo – if they do it at all," shares Tiege Hanley Founder Kelley Thornton. "At Tiege Hanley, we are reinventing the way men approach skin care by creating high quality products that are part of simple, affordable self-renewing systems so that guys can feel great about their skin without spending too much time and money on it."

Tiege Hanley simplifies the process of finding effective and clinically relevant skin care. The brand was created around three tenants: it must be sensible, simple and affordable.

"If you look good, you feel good, and we are all about that," continues Thornton. "We are honored to be recognized by the Beauty Independent Innovation Awards in this competitive landscape and will continue innovating for our loyal subscribers."

At Tiege Hanley, we believe skin care for men should be simple, affordable and effective and we want to help every guy take better care of his skin. The subscription-based service gives men an uncomplicated, no-excuses approach to skin care and skin health.

