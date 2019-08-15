Tiege Hanley Teams Up With Kareem KWOE Wells, King Of Mitzvahs To Change Lives

CHICAGO, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

DATE: Thursday, August 15, 2019

TIME: 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

LOCATION: I Grow Chicago Peace House 6402 S. Honore Chicago, IL 60636

Tiege Hanley, the Chicago-based brand that is changing the face of men's grooming aligns with Kareem KWOE Wells' KWOE Foundation to make a difference in Chicago.

Armed with 7,000 full size, Tiege Hanley skin care solutions, the company continues its tradition of giving back to Chicagoans with an August 15 event led by the KWOE Foundation during the I Grow Chicago Peace House community opening.

Tiege Hanley knows that being in control comes with a sense of confidence. Self-care can help anyone feel good, feel confident, feel strong enough to get back out there. The company is helping men know what women have known for a long time. You have got to take care of your skin with quality skin care products. Men are taking their overall health seriously and this applies to all skin and body related product choices.

With a robust voice in the marketplace – Tiege Hanley has engaged customers, a YouTube channel with a large following and a dominating online presence, Tiege Hanley isn't trying to be a brand you aspire to own. They are average guys helping other guys look and feel confident.

With a never-ending negative news cycle, Tiege Hanley is creating positive changes for those who are just trying to live their life. Beyond the August 15 donation, Tiege Hanley and the KWOE Foundation will distribute products throughout Chicago at the following locations:

Champs Mentoring

YMCA - Chicago Ave

Rage- Residents Assoc of Greater Englewood

Kidz Express

Salvation Army on Chicago Ave

Breakthrough

Peoples Church of Chicago

At Tiege Hanley, we believe skin care for men should be simple, affordable and effective and we want to help every guy take better care of his skin. The subscription-based service gives men an uncomplicated, no-excuses approach to skin care and skin health.

www.tiege.com

