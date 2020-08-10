Tieks CEO Kfir Gavrieli to speak at American Jewish University's B'Yachad Together Online Conversation Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO American Jewish University (AJU) Dean of the Graduate School of Nonprofit Management David Groshoff in Conversation with Kfir Gavrieli and Joe Sanberg



WHAT B'Yachad Together: Spirited by American Jewish University | Virtual Event



WHEN Monday, August 10 at 4 PM PDT/7PM EDT



WHERE Zoom Webinar (link to be provided upon registration)

DETAILS

American Jewish University (AJU) will host Kfir Gavrieli as part of its B'Yachad Together online series on August 10, 2020 in a webinar titled: "Doing Business for Good." We live at a time of great excitement – and great skepticism – about the role that business can play in addressing society's most pressing challenges.

In conversation with AJU Dean of the Graduate School of Nonprofit Management, David Groshoff, two leading next generation entrepreneurs – Kfir Gavrieli of Tieks and Joe Sanberg of Aspiration.com – will share insights on how they've successfully pioneered new models for socially conscious capitalism.

Through digital programming, B'Yachad Together seeks to advance ideas, dialogue and debate relevant to the struggles posed by the coronavirus.

Kfir Gavrieli is the CEO and co-founder of Tieks, a world-leading women's fashion brand known for its Italian leather, split-sole flat shoes. As an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Gavrieli is a leader in PPE response efforts, donating over 1,000,000 masks to frontline healthcare workers through his Operation #SewTogether campaign. This online event is open to media. Link provided upon RSVP.

About Tieks:

Stylish, comfortable, durable, and foldable, Tieks are the most versatile flats in the world. Tieks has been recognized as one of the 25 Most Innovative Consumer Brands by Forbes, made Inc.'s 30 Under 30 list, been cited as a Top 30 Startup To Watch by Entrepreneur, and made Oprah's O List. Tieks is committed to women's empowerment and, through the Gavrieli Foundation, has become the largest individual lender in the world on Kiva, sending over $10,000,000 to women entrepreneurs living in poverty around the world.

SOURCE Tieks by Gavrieli