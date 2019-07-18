Tier 1 African Operator Continues to Modernize its Mobile Network to 4G, and Grows its Enterprise Business With Ceragon

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the #1 wireless backhaul specialist, today announced that an existing Tier 1 African customer is increasing Ceragon's share of its business as it modernizes and expands its backbone network with the IP-20 Platform, replacing competitor equipment. Additionally, the operator has selected Ceragon to help grow its enterprise business by delivering high-speed, scalable, interference-free licensed spectrum network solutions. In support of these initiatives, Ceragon has received orders of $3.8 million in Q2, for both equipment and services.

Ceragon is helping the operator quickly and cost efficiently upgrade and expand its network to 4G technology in order to achieve nationwide coverage and further bridge the digital divide. Ceragon's IP-20 Platform replaces the operator's legacy network with a more powerful and efficient solution that utilizes its existing spectrum to deliver ultra-high capacity using significantly less radios, energy and tower space – for a lower total cost of ownership. By leveraging Ceragon's professional services, including installation and commissioning, the operator benefits from even faster, first-time-right implementations that light up 4G across the country.

To support the operator's strategy to grow and differentiate its enterprise business, Ceragon's IP-20 Platform delivers high-speed business connectivity using licensed microwave spectrum. This solution offers a significant speed and reliability advantage to the operator over its competitors, which use license-exempt spectrum.

"Ceragon is committed to helping its African customers modernize their legacy networks and accelerate 4G, as well as provide enterprise connectivity to drive economic growth and prosperity," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "Our IP-20 Platform wireless backhaul solutions are highly scalable, fast-to-deploy, and deliver high-capacity to support our customers' current and future capacity demands as they prepare for 5G."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide smoothly evolve their networks towards 5G, while increasing operational efficiency and enhancing end customers' quality of experience, with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, that use our solutions to deliver mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed.

Ceragon's unique multicore technology and wireless backhaul solutions provide highly reliable, 5G high-capacity connectivity with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. Our solutions enable increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Ceragon's solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

