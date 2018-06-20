Tier 1 Mobile Operator in Latin America Continues to Expand Its 4G LTE Network With Ceragon Networks

In the short term, the tier 1 operator seeks to grow its subscriber base in several countries across the continent, and expand the availability of its mobile broadband services in major cities. In planning for future growth, the operator is preparing for the introduction of ultra-high-speed Gigabit LTE, for which the required backhaul capacity is expected to double. As such, the operator requires a highly scalable, fast-to-deploy, turnkey wireless backhaul solution to support the expansion and densification of its 4G LTE network, across its access and backbone network infrastructure.

The operator selected Ceragon for the quality of both its product and professional service offerings as they enable the delivery of high capacity, fast deployment with quick and economical site acquisition, using minimal real estate and minimal spectrum resources. Ceragon's professional services offering includes network design, planning, rollout and optimization to ensure the fastest time to market with first-time-right configurations. The unique multicore technology embedded in the IP-20 Platform, and recently made available for split-mount site configurations, includes new radios which provide twice the capacity, and prepares the network for Gigabit-LTE through scalable capacity growth. It enables the operator the flexibility to double its network capacity across all sites while conserving backhaul spectrum, tower and roof-top related real estate. The use of minimal backhaul spectrum not only reduces spectrum costs, but enables the operator to ensure headroom capacity is available for future network growth, while the use of minimal real estate simplifies and accelerates site acquisition, in anticipation of 5G service rollout.

"We appreciate this tier 1 operator's continued trust in Ceragon as its wireless backhaul partner," said Ira Palti, president and CEO of Ceragon. "With the accelerated adoption of smartphones and mobile broadband services in key countries across Latin America, operators are looking to evolve their existing 4G networks to support twice as many 4G connections by end of this decade, while continuing to increase their operational efficiency. Ceragon helps operators plan, deploy and continuously optimize their networks for advanced 4G services, as well as quickly rollout 5G-ready networks, ensuring the highest capacity and network availability targets are constantly met."

About Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the #1 wireless backhaul specialist. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology provides highly reliable, high-capacity 4G wireless backhaul with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 460 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 130 countries.

