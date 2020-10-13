Tier 1 Mobile Operator Selects Silicom's 4G/5G Next Generation Integrated Distribution Unit (DU) for Field Trials

KFAR SAVA, Israel, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SILC), a leading provider of networking and data infrastructure solutions, today announced that a Tier 1 Mobile Operator has selected Silicom's architecture for next-generation Distribution Units, which supports both 4G and 5G deployments, for use in field trials planned to take place during the next several months.

The architecture selected is based on Silicom's Edge Units designed originally for use in SD-WAN/NFV applications. Since the original design was modular, Silicom was able to customize the solution quickly for use in the mobile network DU and to rapidly integrate Silicom's 4G/5G Smart Cards into it.

The cards integrated into the solution include Silicom's vRAN (Virtual Radio Access Network) Dedicated Accelerator card, which was developed in cooperation with Intel around Intel's recently announced ACC100 eASIC, and Silicom's Time Synchronization card, which is currently in the late stages of development. Before the field trials begin, the full Silicom solution will be integrated with a top-tier 4G/5G software solution in a process directed by one of the world's leading 4G/5G software vendors.

"We are excited to be selected by such an important Tier 1 operator, a leading player in the booming 4G/5G mobile infrastructure market, together with one of this market's most important software vendors," commented Shaike Orbach, CEO of Silicom. "It demonstrates the differentiating advantages of our integrated solution – a true 'whole-is-greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts' offering that combines the strengths of all our best-of-breed technologies. If the solution proves itself and mass deployment begins in accordance with the customer's indications, we believe the business potential could be tens of millions of dollars for us from this customer alone."

Mr. Orbach continued, "Furthermore, the dialog developing between Silicom and the customer demonstrates the high synergy between all of Silicom's technologies. Even as we plan the field trials for this solution, we are engaged in discussions with the customer about a next-generation acceleration solution based on our FPGA technology. In addition, we have begun discussing our solutions for SD-WAN use cases."

Mr. Orbach concluded, "We believe that our unique ability to offer comprehensive solutions for huge 4G/5G infrastructure projects together with a full range of synergistic and complementary product lines positions us ideally to address massive emerging opportunities. In a positive upward spiral, each success further strengthens our positioning and differentiating experience, leading to the next and next success. As such, we believe the 4G/5G marketplace and telco demand, including many aspects of the planned deployment from the edge towards the core and the Telco Cloud, represents a potentially endless future growth driver for Silicom."

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Our innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

Silicom products are used by major Cloud players, service providers, telcos and OEMs as components of their infrastructure offerings, including both add-on adapters in the Data Center and stand-alone virtualized/universal CPE devices at the edge.

Silicom's long-term, trusted relationships with more than 170 customers throughout the world, its more than 400 active Design Wins and more than 300 product SKUs have made Silicom a "go-to" connectivity/performance partner of choice for technology leaders around the globe.

