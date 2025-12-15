Tier 1 MRO Highlights Established Expertise as a Modula System Integrator in Installation, Service, and Turnkey Capabilities

CINCINNATI, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier 1 MRO, an authorized Modula dealer and trusted system integrator since the early stages of its operation, is reaffirming its comprehensive suite of Modula installation, maintenance, service, and support offerings, capabilities the company has delivered since its inception. With a Modula customer base, Tier 1 MRO remains a key partner for organizations relying on Modula's automation technology.

From day one, Tier 1 MRO has provided a full portfolio of Modula system services, including certified installations, preventive maintenance programs, emergency repairs, remote diagnostics, system upgrades, parts support, operator training, and Modula WMS integration. These services have been foundational to Tier 1 MRO's mission and continue to support customers across manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, distribution, defense, and MRO environments.

"Tier 1 MRO has partnered with Modula since the beginning of our company, and our expertise has grown steadily alongside our customers' needs," said Mike Sheff, CEO at Tier 1 MRO. "Our customers know they can count on us for reliable installation, service, and optimization of their Modula equipment. These capabilities are not new; they've been part of who we are from the start."

Established Modula Expertise Across All Service Areas

Tier 1 MRO's long-standing Modula support portfolio includes:

Certified Modula Installations

Tier 1 MRO has consistently delivered expert Modula installations across diverse industries, ensuring every system is integrated smoothly and performs reliably from day one.

Preventive Maintenance & Lifecycle Support

Proactive maintenance has always been a core offering, helping customers maximize uptime, extend equipment lifespan, and prevent costly disruptions.

Emergency Service & Remote Diagnostics

Tier 1 MRO has built a reputation for responsive support, offering both rapid onsite service and remote troubleshooting to minimize downtime.

Comprehensive Modula Parts Support

With an established inventory of Modula components, Tier 1 MRO ensures fast access to replacement parts to keep operations running efficiently.

Modula System Upgrades & Modernizations

Tier 1 MRO supports customers as their operational needs evolve, offering system enhancements, retrofits, and performance optimization services.

Modula WMS Integration & Optimization

The company has extensive experience supporting Modula WMS implementations, helping customers streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and strengthen inventory performance.

End-User & Operator Training

Training and education have been integral to Tier 1 MRO's service model, ensuring safe, efficient, and productive system operation.

"Our commitment to supporting Modula systems throughout their entire lifecycle is what sets us apart," added Craig Brooks, COO. "We partner closely with our customers to ensure their automation investments deliver long-term value."

Turnkey Inventory Organization and Relocation

Tier 1 MRO prides itself on delivering turnkey services and complete inventory relocation into Modula VLMs on behalf of our clients, enabling them to optimize inventory quickly and realize immediate efficiency gains.

About Tier 1 MRO

Tier 1 MRO is a leading provider of maintenance, repair, operations, and automation solutions specializing in Modula for automated storage and retrieval systems. Through comprehensive installation, maintenance, repair, WMS integration, parts support, and training services, Tier 1 MRO helps customers optimize performance, reduce downtime, and streamline operations.

Learn more at www.tier1mro.com.

