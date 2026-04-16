Tier 1 MRO to Exhibit at MRO Americas 2026

CINCINNATI, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier 1 MRO will be exhibiting at MRO Americas 2026, taking place April 21–23 in Orlando, Florida. You can find the team at Booth #1731.

MRO Americas brings together airlines, MRO providers, OEMs, and suppliers from across the aviation industry, making it a key opportunity to connect with teams focused on improving maintenance operations and supply chain performance.

Tier 1 MRO

At the event, Tier 1 MRO will be highlighting practical approaches to inventory control, warehouse automation, and maintenance support—all focused on improving parts availability and keeping maintenance teams moving. These solutions include Vertical Lift Units, Smart Vending machines, and RFID tracking, giving organizations better control over critical spare parts, tooling, and maintenance inventory while reducing downtime and improving productivity.

Tier 1 MRO will also be showcasing capabilities through its recent partnership with IntegrUP, expanding its ability to deliver scalable automation and integrated solutions tailored to complex MRO environments.

"We're looking forward to connecting with maintenance and operations teams to talk through real-world challenges and what's actually working," said Craig Brooks, Chief Operating Officer at Tier 1 MRO. "With the addition of IntegrUP, we're able to bring more flexible and scalable automation solutions to the table, helping our customers simplify inventory management and improve uptime."

If you're attending the show, stop by Booth #1731 to see how Tier 1 MRO is helping aviation organizations streamline operations and get more out of their inventory.

About Tier 1 MRO

Tier 1 MRO provides inventory control solutions for maintenance, repair, and operations environments, combining automation, storage systems, and software to improve efficiency, visibility, and technician productivity.

Media Contact:

Dana Bowling

5139245659

[email protected]

SOURCE Tier 1 MRO