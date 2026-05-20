Tier 1 MRO Expands National Modula VLM Service & Support Capabilities

Dedicated service teams, turnkey inventory migration, software integration support, user training, and 24/7 service options help customers maximize warehouse automation investments

CINCINNATI, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier 1 MRO, an authorized Modula dealer specializing in warehouse automation, inventory control, and vertical lift module (VLM) solutions, today announced the continued expansion of its national Modula service and support capabilities to help customers maximize uptime, accelerate implementation success, and improve long-term operational performance.

As more companies invest in warehouse automation and Modula VLM systems, many organizations are discovering that successful implementation extends well beyond equipment installation alone. Tier 1 MRO's dedicated Modula Service Team provides ongoing support designed to help customers fully optimize their systems long after the initial purchase.

The company's lifecycle support offerings include preventative maintenance programs, Telephone Support Agreements (TSA), remote support services, nationwide field service coverage, guaranteed response times, turnkey inventory migration services, software integration support, refresher and Advanced User Training, and 24/7 emergency service availability.

Tier 1 MRO has seen growing demand from customers who underestimated the operational effort required to transition inventory into a new VLM environment. Many organizations initially plan to relocate inventory internally using existing staff, only to later discover the project requires significantly more time, labor, and coordination than expected. Tier 1 MRO's turnkey inventory migration teams help customers accelerate deployment timelines by managing the physical transfer, organization, and optimization of inventory directly into their Modula systems.

The company also works directly with customer IT departments and operational teams to support software integration planning and implementation, helping customers connect internal systems to their Modula VLM environment to maximize efficiency, inventory control, and labor-saving benefits.

In addition, Tier 1 MRO recognizes that workforce turnover can create operational gaps long after a VLM system has been installed. Refresher and Advanced User Training programs are designed to help new and existing operators improve system utilization, operational consistency, inventory accuracy, and overall efficiency.

"Customers are investing in automation to improve efficiency, accuracy, and uptime — but long-term success depends heavily on the support structure behind the equipment," said Jessi Way, Service Sales Manager at Tier 1 MRO. "Our dedicated Modula Service Team is focused on helping customers fully utilize their systems throughout the life of the equipment. Whether that means preventative maintenance, emergency support, inventory migration assistance, advanced user training, or software integration support, we're committed to being a long-term operational partner for our customers."

Tier 1 MRO continues to expand its service infrastructure as demand for warehouse automation, inventory control solutions, and Modula VLM support services increases across manufacturing, aerospace, distribution, and industrial operations nationwide.

About Tier 1 MRO

Tier 1 MRO is an authorized Modula dealer providing warehouse automation, inventory control, maintenance support solutions, and vertical lift module (VLM) systems for customers across the United States. The company specializes in Modula sales, service, preventative maintenance, turnkey inventory migration, software integration support, and lifecycle support solutions designed to improve operational efficiency, uptime, and inventory accuracy.

Media Contact:

Dana Bowling

5139245659

[email protected]

SOURCE Tier 1 MRO