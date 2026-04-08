Tier 1 MRO and IntegrUP Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Scalable Automation in MRO Operations

CINCINNATI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tier 1 MRO, a leader in Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) inventory control solutions, and IntegrUP, an automation platform and system integrator founded by Antonio Pagano, today announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of scalable, AI-enabled automation within industrial MRO operations.

This collaboration comes at a time when industrial operators are facing increasing pressure to improve uptime, reduce labor dependency, and manage more complex inventory environments. By combining Tier 1 MRO's deep domain expertise with IntegrUP's modular, pre-engineered automation approach, the partnership aims to deliver practical, flexible solutions that can be deployed and scaled efficiently across a wide range of industrial settings.

The joint initiative will focus on integrating advanced autonomous systems into the MRO lifecycle, building on a strong foundation of widely deployed automated storage and retrieval technologies, including Modula systems.

"We are entering an era where automation is no longer a luxury for the few, but a necessity for the many to remain competitive in the MRO space," said Sheff. "By partnering with IntegrUP, we will demonstrate how robotics can be seamlessly integrated into existing workflows to enhance, not replace, the skilled workforce that remains critical to inventory control operations."

"This collaboration with Tier 1 MRO provides IntegrUP with a strong platform to scale within the MRO sector, combining deep domain expertise with a proven execution model," said Antonio Pagano, Founder of IntegrUP. "Together, we can bring flexible, cost-effective automation to a segment that has traditionally been underserved by large-scale solutions."

The collaboration will focus on three core initiatives:

Automated Kit Fulfillment

Automating high-precision picking and kitting of MRO components to improve accuracy, speed, and technician productivity.

Automating high-precision picking and kitting of MRO components to improve accuracy, speed, and technician productivity. Scalable Automation

Leveraging orchestration software and pre-engineered automation modules to enable incremental adoption without significant upfront capital investment.

Leveraging orchestration software and pre-engineered automation modules to enable incremental adoption without significant upfront capital investment. Human-Robot Synergy

Deploying collaborative robotic solutions to support technicians in repetitive and physically demanding tasks, improving safety and operational efficiency.

Initial deployments will focus on Tier 1 MRO's existing customer base across manufacturing, aerospace/aviation, auto-assembly, mass retail and FMCG sectors, with pilot projects expected to launch in the coming months.

As IntegrUP enters this next phase of growth, the company will further strengthen its operational structure to support execution at scale.

"This joint effort represents a significant step forward for Tier 1 MRO," added Sheff. "IntegrUP's vision for scalable and accessible automation aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver efficient, reliable, and forward-looking MRO inventory solutions."

About Tier 1 MRO

Tier 1 MRO specializes in automated inventory control and MRO management solutions, leveraging advanced storage and retrieval technologies, including Modula vertical and horizontal systems. Based in the greater Cincinnati area, the company provides end-to-end consulting, implementation, and support services to clients across manufacturing, aerospace, and energy sectors.

About IntegrUP

Founded by Antonio Pagano, former CEO of Modula Inc., IntegrUP is an automation platform and system integrator focused on intralogistics and manufacturing environments. The company enables flexible and scalable automation through its "pre-engineered pods" and orchestration software approach, allowing clients to deploy and expand automation progressively based on their operational needs.

Media Contact

Dana Bowling

Senior Director of Business Operations

Tier 1 MRO

[email protected]

855-843-7167

SOURCE Tier 1 MRO