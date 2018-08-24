Tier-1 North American Mobile Operator Selects Clavister's Virtual Security Solution

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions, today announced that its Virtual Security Solution has been selected by a tier-1 North American communication service provider (CSP). The Clavister solution supports the operator's transition to SDN/NFV and provides virtualized robust firewalling for the mission-critical OSS/BSS components in the network.

The initial order from the CSP is limited in size, but is anticipated to grow as the customer expands with additional use-cases and higher capacity requirements.

"As mobile operators progress on their SDN/NFV transition journey, the awareness of cybersecurity threats and their potential impact on business continuity is escalating. We are happy to see that the mobile operators take the issue seriously and choose to implement carrier-grade security solutions that can scale with the increasing capacity and threat levels. Being selected by a tier-1 North American communication service provider is again a strong vote of confidence in our leading-edge technology," states John Vestberg, President and CEO of Clavister.

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading cybersecurity provider for fixed, mobile and virtual network environments. Its award-winning solutions give enterprises, local and federal governments, cloud service providers and telecoms operators the highest levels of protection against current and new threats, and unmatched reliability. The company was founded in Sweden in 1997, with its solutions available globally through its network of channel partners.

