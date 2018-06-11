Tier 1 Operator Selects Netrounds for Automated Quality Monitoring and Assurance

The solution, Cisco Orchestrated Assurance powered by Netrounds, is comprised of Cisco's Network Services Orchestrator (NSO) and the Netrounds active testing and monitoring platform. It allows service providers to automate assurance of the entire service lifecycle, from service activation testing, to ongoing monitoring and remote troubleshooting when any issues arise.

The Tier 1 operator identified Orchestrated Assurance as the winning solution to solve the following needs:

Real-time and continuous active key performance indicator monitoring of the network-to-network interface for service level agreement (SLA) and quality assurance

Individualized service quality monitored, per tenant or customer

Automated and comprehensive remote troubleshooting when SLA violations are experienced

Alarming for proactive problem resolution to decrease mean time to repair and to improve customer satisfaction of delivered service quality

Scalable software solutions that can grow and adapt with evolving services and network needs

Comprehensive reporting for service activation tests and troubleshooting scenarios

"Netrounds and Cisco NSO are delivering real value to our customers through intelligent automation. We enhance visibility of delivered service quality and provide true insights into customer experience, all in an automated fashion," said Mats Nordlund, CEO and co-founder, Netrounds. "We look forward to assisting our customers as they move to more dynamic, automated, and customer-centric networks."

"Orchestrated Assurance supports our joint customers in their transformation to a more intuitive network," said Carl Moberg, Director and Product Manager, Cisco NSO. "We are helping to automate complex and error-prone tasks related to service activation and configuration, while ensuring the subscriber experience. This is a key success factor for driving down operational costs and increasing the overall value for our customers."

