TIER IV and Axell unveil Autoware Accelerator prototypes: Building energy-efficient autonomous vehicles

TOKYO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, has successfully partnered with Axell Corporation, a Japan-based computer hardware company, to conduct a collaborative research project aimed at creating a new application-specific system-on-chip (SoC) and software platform for autonomous vehicles. The project culminated in a demonstration, showcasing the power and performance advantages of the Autoware Accelerators. These hardware accelerators are custom-designed specifically for the Autoware architecture.

These collaborative research efforts were funded by the "Innovative AI Chip and Next-Generation Computing Technology Development" project, sponsored by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

The new SoC has been specifically optimized to integrate with Autoware, a widely acclaimed open-source software for autonomous driving championed by TIER IV. Designed to execute a diverse range of AD algorithms with exceptional efficiency, the SoC sets the stage for the development of a complete Robo-Taxi system with an estimated power consumption of less than 150W (utilizing the latest state-of-the-art semiconductor process). Additionally, the system features hardware accelerators that expertly manage high-load sensor data processing, achieving close to a tenfold reduction in power consumption compared to existing environments. To ensure seamless execution of control system processing, a dedicated real-time operating system (RTOS) is seamlessly integrated with many-core processors, effectively mitigating fluctuations in execution time. With its focus on AI edge computing, the SoC aims to provide more efficient and reliable AD functions.

1.This article is based on results obtained from a project, JPNP16007, commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). 2. All company names, product names, service names, trade names, and registered trademarks mentioned here are the property of their respective owners.

About TIER IV

TIER IV, the creator of Autoware, the world's first open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of autonomous driving. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation, TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

About Axell

Axell is an advanced technology company with a highly integrated development structure of algorithms, R&D and software / hardware products.

Our mission is to contribute to the future of business transformation through our cutting-edge technologies such as LSI R&D, machine learning / AI, cryptography and blockchain.

