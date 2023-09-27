TIER IV introduces its remote monitoring solution for Level 4 autonomous driving services

TOKYO, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, announces the launch of its "L4 Remote Monitoring" tailored for Level 4 AD services. This solution provides automotive cameras and microphones needed for remote monitoring, a cloud-based video streaming server, and a user-friendly monitoring application. By harnessing images and audio collected from these cameras and microphones, a vehicle's driving environment can be recreated in real-time. This solution will allow operators to remotely monitor autonomous vehicles and conduct appropriate actions as needed, enabling the enhanced safety and convenience of AD services.

TIER IV's remote AD technology has been used in numerous Proof of Concept (PoC) tests across Japan, including Narita Airport and Nishi-Shinjuku in Central Tokyo. The remote monitoring system that supports these successful demonstrations is now being offered as a standalone remote monitoring solution.

Japan's Road Traffic Act underwent a significant amendment on April 1, 2023, authorizing Specific Autonomous Driving Systems (Level 4 in limited regions). This requires the presence of a specific operation supervisor either inside the vehicle or in a remote monitoring room during Level 4 AD operations. TIER IV's "L4 Remote Monitoring," designed to remotely monitor vehicle and passenger conditions while providing assistance to passengers, now makes unmanned AD a reality. As AD technology continues to evolve and spread, TIER IV's remote monitoring solution will contribute to the realization of safer AD services.

For more details on the specifications and application examples of TIER IV's automotive camera solutions, please visit the dedicated product website: TIER IV Automotive Cameras.

About TIER IV
TIER IV, the creator of Autoware, the world's first and widely acclaimed open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of autonomous driving. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation (AWF), TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

