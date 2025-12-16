TIER IV invests in Taiwan-based autonomous driving startup Turing Drive

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has invested in Turing Drive , a Taiwan-based startup specializing in autonomous driving systems for geofenced areas and low-speed operations. The companies have established a capital and business alliance to advance autonomous driving technology development and expand global operations.

TIER IV spearheads the development of Autoware*1, the world's leading open-source software for autonomous driving, supporting global testing initiatives to promote the safe and reliable deployment of the technology. TIER IV's Pilot.Auto software platform, built around Autoware, powers autonomous driving systems for applications ranging from factory logistics and public transportation to robotaxis and freight haulage.

Turing Drive joined the Autoware Foundation in September, 2024, and is advancing the development of Autoware-based autonomous driving systems. The company specializes in low-speed autonomous driving in closed environments, including airports, factories, ports and commercial complexes. With a strong operational presence in Taiwan, Japan and other Asian regions, Turing Drive is recognized for its technical excellence and proven experience in real-world autonomous driving deployments.

Through this alliance, TIER IV aims to leverage Turing Drive's field-proven technologies and domain expertise to further enhance Pilot.Auto's performance in low-speed and geofenced-area applications, while strengthening its global footprint across Taiwan and the broader Asia-Pacific region.

"This partnership with Turing Drive represents a significant step forward in accelerating the deployment of autonomous driving across Asia," said TIER IV CEO Shinpei Kato. "At TIER IV, our mission has always been to make autonomous driving accessible to all. By collaborating with Turing Drive, which has demonstrated remarkable achievements in real-world deployments in Taiwan, we aim to deliver autonomous driving that enables a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive society."

"We are thrilled to establish this strategic alliance with TIER IV, a global leader in open-source autonomous driving," said Weilung Chen, chairman of Turing Drive. "In Taiwan, autonomous driving deployment is gaining significant momentum, particularly across logistics hubs, ports, airports, and industrial campuses. By combining our field expertise with TIER IV's world-class Pilot.Auto platform, we aim to accelerate the development of practical, commercially viable mobility services powered by autonomous driving.

*1 Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep-tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

About Turing Drive

Turing Drive is a startup specializing in autonomous driving technology for Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs). We have commercial deployments in six countries, including Taiwan, Japan, and the United States. Turing Drive primarily provides SPV manufacturers with a full-stack autonomous driving software and hardware solution, assisting clients in upgrading their products to compete effectively in the next-generation mobility technology landscape. We aim to work collaboratively with our clients to deliver safe and practical autonomous driving to the society, addressing social issues arising from trends such as an aging population.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Business Inquires

[email protected]

SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.