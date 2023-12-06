TIER IV launches A.D.E.E.A, an E/E architecture design solution for software-defined autonomous vehicles

News provided by

TIER IV,INC

06 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, announces the launch of A.D.E.E.A (Autonomous Driving Electric and Electronic Architecture), a solution that supports the design and development of E/E (Electric/Electronic) architecture for autonomous vehicles. Comprising a reference design of E/E architecture, which is necessary for the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), A.D.E.E.A can be customized based on the requirements of automaker partners, helping them accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

E/E architecture is necessary to develop SDVs that are autonomous vehicles designed around AD software. In addition to creating AD software, TIER IV is involved in the design and development of components and features for AD vehicles, including:

  • ADS (Autonomous Driving System)
  • VCU (Vehicle Control Unit)
  • Drive-By-Wire
  • IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment)

Together with partners, TIER IV will continue to develop VCUs, operating systems, and electrification modules, aiming to supply high-quality E/E architecture for autonomous vehicles.

About TIER IV

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the first open-source autonomous driving software Autoware, offers a range of advanced AD products and solutions, encompassing both software and hardware across multiple platforms. The company is steering the development of safe and efficient autonomous driving technology, aiming to reimagine intelligent vehicles through the art of open source. A founding member of the Autoware Foundation, TIER IV conducts cutting-edge research and development in collaboration with partners worldwide, harnessing Autoware to accelerate the rollout of autonomous vehicles that will benefit society as a whole.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Media Contact
[email protected]

Business Inquires
[email protected]

SOURCE TIER IV,INC

Also from this source

TIER IV shares verification and validation toolkit for Level 4 autonomous driving functions

TIER IV shares verification and validation toolkit for Level 4 autonomous driving functions

TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, announces the launch of L4 V&V, a comprehensive evaluation toolkit for...
TIER IV certified in Level 4 autonomous driving: Sharing its design and process with partners

TIER IV certified in Level 4 autonomous driving: Sharing its design and process with partners

TIER IV, a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, proudly announces its successful Level 4*1 certification for "AI Pilot*2," an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.