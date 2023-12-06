TIER IV launches A.D.E.E.A, an E/E architecture design solution for software-defined autonomous vehicles

TOKYO, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , a pioneer in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, announces the launch of A.D.E.E.A (Autonomous Driving Electric and Electronic Architecture), a solution that supports the design and development of E/E (Electric/Electronic) architecture for autonomous vehicles. Comprising a reference design of E/E architecture, which is necessary for the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs), A.D.E.E.A can be customized based on the requirements of automaker partners, helping them accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles.

E/E architecture is necessary to develop SDVs that are autonomous vehicles designed around AD software. In addition to creating AD software, TIER IV is involved in the design and development of components and features for AD vehicles, including:

ADS (Autonomous Driving System)

VCU (Vehicle Control Unit)

Drive-By-Wire

IVI (In-Vehicle Infotainment)

Together with partners, TIER IV will continue to develop VCUs, operating systems, and electrification modules, aiming to supply high-quality E/E architecture for autonomous vehicles.

About TIER IV

TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the first open-source autonomous driving software Autoware , offers a range of advanced AD products and solutions, encompassing both software and hardware across multiple platforms. The company is steering the development of safe and efficient autonomous driving technology, aiming to reimagine intelligent vehicles through the art of open source. A founding member of the Autoware Foundation , TIER IV conducts cutting-edge research and development in collaboration with partners worldwide, harnessing Autoware to accelerate the rollout of autonomous vehicles that will benefit society as a whole.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

