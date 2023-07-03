TIER IV launches Sensor Fusion Development Kit: Simplifying adoption of cutting-edge perception technology

TOKYO, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, a leader in open-source autonomous driving (AD) technology, is delighted to announce the launch of the Sensor Fusion Development Kit (referred to as "the Kit"), designed to ease and accelerate the development of autonomous driving (AD) systems and related applications with cutting-edge perception technology.

Solution Overview

Hardware configuration and perception application examples supported by the Kit

The Kit combines state-of-the-art automotive sensors, such as HDR cameras and 3D LiDARs, and industrial-grade computers into one package. This provides users with a complete set of tools for processing sensor fusion, which eases and accelerates the development of cutting-edge perception technology. Composed of hardware and software with a proven track record in TIER IV's AD systems, the Kit also includes comprehensive documentation for its integration and operation.

By introducing the Kit, users can avoid complex undertakings related to sensor fusion, such as sensor and computer configurations, ROS2 environmental setups, system synchronization and calibration processes, and perception model tunings. This can help to reduce development cost and expedite time to market. The software provided with the Kit is open source, allowing users to employ it as a base for their own projects.

Key Features

Please refer to the following video for more information.

https://youtu.be/56n9BMhpoe8

Other Information

Documentation outlining the software provided with the Kit and installation guide are available from the following GitHub repository. The video below also serves as a helpful guide for the installation process.

GitHub Repository: https://github.com/tier4/edge-auto

https://youtu.be/yzVoYJgNfdc

For a detailed list of supported hardware and purchasing information, please visit our product website:

Product Website: https://sensor.tier4.jp/sensor-fusion-system

Hardware configuration examples (Multiple options available for sensor and ECU):

Cameras : TIER IV Automotive HDR Camera C1 x2

LiDAR : HESAI XT32 or AT128 x1

ECU : ADLINK RQX-58G/AVA-3510 x1 each

Perception model examples tested with the Kit:

Camera 2D Object Detection（YOLOX, ByteTrack）

LiDAR 3D Object Detection（CenterPoint）

Camera-LiDAR Sensor Fusion

What's Coming Next

TIER IV plans to expand the Kit to support a wider range of sensors and computers, continuously updating the machine learning models and algorithms for the corresponding perception technology to cater to diverse use cases. TIER IV is also actively working on applications of high-quality camera images and point cloud data to create MLOps solutions for autonomous driving systems. This is all part of our ongoing effort to provide innovative solutions to the market.

About Distributors

MACNICA

https://www.macnica.co.jp/business/maas/products/143799/

AISAN TECHNOLOGY

https://aisan-mobility.com/en/lineup/c1/

About TIER IV

TIER IV, the creator of Autoware, the world's first open-source autonomous driving (AD) software, is at the forefront of the research and development of AD technology. The company provides cutting-edge technology solutions, including software and hardware across multiple platforms, that enable the safe and efficient development of AD. TIER IV is committed to the societal implementation of AD technology, driven by their vision of "the art of open source - reimagine intelligent vehicles".

As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation, TIER IV leverages Autoware's capabilities and collaborates with partners worldwide. Through the ecosystem powered by Autoware, the company aims to expand the potential of AD technology, involving individuals, organizations, and all stakeholders, as they strive for the realization of a better society.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Business Enquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE TIER IV,INC