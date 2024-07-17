TIER IV partners with Nihon Kotsu on data-sharing platform to boost AI development for autonomous driving

TOKYO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind the worlds' first open-source software for autonomous driving, has partnered with Nihon Kotsu on a large-scale data-sharing initiative aimed at scaling AI development. From July 2024, the companies will jointly collect data from vehicles equipped with a data recording system (DRS) developed by TIER IV.

TIER IV spearheaded the Co-MLOps (Cooperative Machine Learning Operations) data-sharing initiative in 2023, and unveiled a proof of concept test at CES 2024 that featured data collected in collaboration with partner companies from eight global regions. The company has been driving data collection efforts in major areas of Japan, verifying the performance of its DRS and other features of the Co-MLOps Platform. With DRS-equipped vehicles on the road and the basic functionalities for efficient data collection using active learning frameworks in place, TIER IV is poised to expand its dataset significantly in collaboration with Nihon Kotsu.

DRS overview

TIER IV's DRS includes multiple automotive-grade LiDARs, high-resolution cameras and electronic control units (ECUs), enabling it to capture comprehensive and precise data on a vehicle's surroundings and operation. With seamless synchronization and calibration between sensors and ECUs, the system is equipped for the high-quality data collection necessary for AI development for autonomous driving.

Enhance efficiency with Co-MLOps Platform

Data uploaded to the cloud-based Co-MLOps Platform undergoes quality checks, anonymization for secure sharing, and tagging for efficient retrieval. Annotations are prioritized based on assessments from active learning frameworks, focusing on data that significantly enhances AI performance. This approach accelerates the MLOps process, fostering efficient AI development for autonomous driving.

"The data collected through this collaboration will have a wide range of applications, significantly enhancing the accuracy of autonomous driving AI while advancing efforts toward the deployment of robotaxis and the mass production of software-defined vehicles (SDVs)," said Shinpei Kato, founder, CEO and CTO of TIER IV. "We will continue to collaborate with partner companies around the world to conduct ongoing data collection, accelerating the development of a large-scale shared data platform."

"We are very honored to be working with TIER IV to build "the future of mobility"," said Ichiro Kawanabe, Director of Nihon Kotsu. "Nihon Kotsu will contribute to improve the safety of automated driving and its implementation by using our 96 years of operational know-how. And we are excited to participate in the mission to connect the next generation and create a legacy of society. All of us expect that the advancement of automated driving technology will improve hired cars and cabs, and will realize safer and higher quality transportation."

Future plans

TIER IV will lead data collection efforts, using Nihon Kotsu vehicles, primarily in Tokyo through the end of 2024. The company aims to create an annotated dataset exceeding 200,000 frames by the end of 2024, building upon previously collected data. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the company plans to expand its fleet, aiming to gather a diverse and comprehensive dataset across various regions to fuel advancements in autonomous driving technology. TIER IV will also explore opportunities for mass-producing DRS, adapting it for future data collection initiatives, and expand its network to cover a wider range of areas in collaboration with partners.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, to empower intelligent vehicles worldwide. Harnessing Autoware, we build scalable platforms and deliver comprehensive solutions across software development, vehicle manufacturing, and service operations. As a founding member of the Autoware Foundation , our commitment to open-source software enables individuals and organizations to thrive in the evolving field of autonomous driving, reshaping the future of intelligent vehicles.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

About Nihon Kotsu

Company name: Nihon Kotsu Co.,Ltd.

Establishment: April, 1928

President: Yasuharu Wakabayashi

Headquater: 3-12 Kioicho,Kioicho Building, Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, Japan

Business description: Taxi & amp; Limousine service

Website: https://www.nihon-kotsu.co.jp/

