TIER IV tapped for METI initiative to develop robotaxis and autonomous trucks

TOKYO, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world's first open-source software for autonomous driving, is proud to announce its selection for a project aimed at deploying robotaxis for transportation and autonomous trucks for logistics. Overseen by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), this initiative is designed to promote digital transformation in the mobility sector through autonomous driving development and proof of concept (PoC) tests. The maximum grant amount for the project in fiscal year 2024 is US$4.5 million (¥700 million).

In May 2024, TIER IV announced efforts to launch the robotaxi business in Tokyo. In collaboration with partner companies, TIER IV is working on several initiatives in preparation for the mass production of robotaxi vehicles and the nationwide deployment of robotaxi services:

Development of a new robotaxi vehicle with Toray Carbon Magic

Tokyo robotaxi PoC tests with Nihon Kotsu

Verification of a robotaxi hub with AMANE

Simultaneously, TIER IV also announced efforts to accelerate the development of the core functions of autonomous driving systems for highway trucks. It plans to provide reference designs to truck manufacturers, driving the deployment of autonomous vehicles in the logistics sector. The company's initiatives include:

Development of autonomous trucks based on vehicles from Isuzu and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus, with technical support from both OEMs

PoC tests on Shin-Tomei Expressway, where a priority lane for autonomous vehicles will be installed

TIER IV's participation in this METI project reflects its commitment to delivering transportation and logistics solutions that meet the demands of the modern world, driving innovation and efficiency along the way.

