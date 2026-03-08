TIER IV tests Level 2+ semi-trailer truck for long-haul autonomous logistics with Yamato Transport and Mitsubishi Fuso

TOKYO, March 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV , the pioneering force behind open-source software for autonomous driving, has completed proof of concept tests for long-haul autonomous trucking with Yamato Transport Co., Ltd. (Yamato Transport) and Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), as part of a Japanese government initiative . The tests evaluated vehicle performance, safety protocols and operational workflows, with customer freight transported on a semi-trailer truck equipped with Level 2+ technology. The data and operational insights gathered will be used to refine autonomous driving technology, with the ultimate goal of integrating Level 4 trucks into Yamato Group's long-haul transportation routes.

Overview

Period: February 16-20, 2026

Route: Haneda Chronogate Base (Tokyo) – Kansai Gateway Base (Osaka). Two round trips (four legs) of the about 500-km route were completed. The truck operated at Level 2+ for 100 km on the Shin-Tomei Expressway between two service areas in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Evaluation scope

Vehicle performance and safety Collection of trailer motion data, including sway and articulation trajectories. Performance verification, tracking hands-off duration and lane-keeping accuracy. Analysis of surrounding conditions, driver decision-making criteria and other factors linked to manual interventions.





Travel time Confirmation that schedules were maintained during Level 2+ driving as reliably as during manual operations, without delays.





Operational workflows Trials of systems that automate parts of the pre-trip inspection, such as tire pressure checks. Remote monitoring of vehicle status and surroundings to prepare for future Level 4 operations.



Driver testimonial

"There was a bit of a learning curve at first, but once I understood how the system behaves, I felt at ease. Looking ahead, I hope autonomous trucks become a reliable partner for us, helping to maintain our hauling capacity."

Videos and photos

Multimedia assets are available for download below.

About TIER IV

TIER IV stands at the forefront of deep tech innovation, pioneering Autoware , open-source software for autonomous driving. With a comprehensive suite of platforms and services built around Autoware, TIER IV provides everything from software development and vehicle procurement to operational support. Through the Autoware ecosystem, TIER IV works with partners worldwide to shape the future of intelligent vehicles with open-source software, aiming to create mobility that is safer, more sustainable, and accessible to all.

Autoware is a registered trademark of the Autoware Foundation.

Media contact

[email protected]

SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.